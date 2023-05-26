Photo by TAT.

The Bangkok International Food Festival 2023 starts today (May 26) at centralwOrld shopping plaza and complex. The festival will be held until May 30. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to further elevate Thailand’s standing as a premier gastronomy tourism destination and provide an immersive experience for tourists.

This event, centred around the culinary arts, will showcase Thailand’s vibrant food culture. It will also leverage the power of food as one of the country’s key ‘soft power’ foundations.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT Deputy Governor of Tourism Products and Business, highlighted that the Bangkok International Food Festival 2023 aims to demonstrate Thailand’s capabilities in organising large-scale international food events, bolstering the country’s competitiveness on the global stage.

The festival aims to inspire both Thai and international tourists to explore different regions of Thailand, contributing to the growth of local tourism through culinary tours. Moreover, it seeks to benefit local communities by generating income from travel spending. The five-day extravaganza will feature four key activities and five distinct zones, complemented by live music performances.

The four key activities include: creative cooking demonstrations by participating restaurants and eateries; the creation of chef’s table menus by famous chefs from around the world; the adaptation of Thai street food menus by specialised chefs; and workshops on creating fine dining experiences using advanced culinary innovation. Some of the invited chefs from overseas include chef Jacob Jan Boerma, chef Davio Gil Rovira, chef Alejandro Huertas, chef Ruben Arnanz, and chef Saito Daikichi.

The five zones include: the International Food Zone featuring internationally branded restaurants, eateries, and bakeries; the MICHELIN Guide Zone presenting 15 MICHELIN-awarded restaurants and eateries; the Featured Zone highlighting famous restaurants from all the five regions across Thailand; the Street Food Zone showcasing street food eateries from all over Thailand; and the Café Zone for coffee aficionados.

Follow us on :













For the latest information and updates about the Bangkok International Food Festival 2023, individuals are encouraged to visit the official Facebook Page: Bangkok International Food Festival 2023.

This grand event promises to be a feast for the senses, celebrating Thailand’s culinary heritage and enticing visitors with a diverse range of flavours. With its rich food culture and world-renowned cuisine, Thailand continues to position itself as a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts and travellers seeking remarkable gastronomic experiences.