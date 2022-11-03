Cultural Activities
Bangkok announces location of Loy Krathong festivities
As Thailand’s Loy Krathong festivities are coming up next week, Bangkok has announced that it will hold the events along the famous Ong Ang Canal from November 6 to 8. The main event will be at the foot of the Rama 8 Bridge in the Bang Phlad district from 5 pm to 10 pm. Other festivities will be held at public parks across the capital on the night of November 8th.
The Deputy Bangkok Governor says that a replica of an old market will be built at the Rama 8 site, to bring back the atmosphere of the old days. Here, products from the capital’s 50 districts will be on sale. The event will also feature art shows and cultural art for the crowds. The three-day festival will also feature open-air movie screenings and music.
In light of the tragic mass shooting at a daycare centre, police say that they will be on duty at all locations to ensure the public’s safety. Fireworks, firecrackers, and sky lanterns will not be allowed this year. Officials say each family is encouraged to use just one “Krathong,” or traditional floating basket, to help protect the environment.
Officials say if anyone needs help during the festivities, to call the hotline numbers 199 and 1555. Next year, the city administration is planning to organise a monthly festival that will go on throughout the year. The festival will have a theme of “Colourful Bangkok,” and will aim to promote tourism around the country’s capital.
Meanwhile, the Loy Krathong Festival will be even more magical than usual this year as a total lunar eclipse will grace the sky on the same day, making the moon appear brick red, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand.
In Thailand, the Earth’s shadow will start falling on the moon at 3.02 pm and will leave the Moon at 8.56 pm. Thailand’s Moon will be eclipsed for almost an hour between 5.44 pm – 6.41 pm, said NARIT.
At 7.49 pm, the moon will shift into a partial eclipse and then a penumbral eclipse, which is when the Earth’s outer shadow falls over the Moon’s face. The eclipse will be completely over at 8.56 pm.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok announces location of Loy Krathong festivities
Halloween crowd surge casualties prompt raid on Seoul’s police headquarters
Police raid 4 Phuket venues for underage drinking
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
China and Japan fight it out for Thailand’s EV market
Smart patrols boost population of Thailand’s tigers
Superstitious Thai woman has not cut her hair for 10 years
Tourism Authority of Thailand: 18 million tourists in 2023
Thailand News Today | Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Thailand Cannabis Travel Guide
Snarky Phuket man claims stealing ex-girlfriend’s car was just a joke
Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
Thailand to serve noodles with sandworm sauce at APEC meeting
North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
Vandalised tourist service centre gets makeover in Pattaya
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
10 must-eat Central Thai food on your next trip to Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Lifestyle2 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
- Bangkok22 hours ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
- Pattaya3 days ago
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
- South Korea2 days ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
- Crime3 days ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket