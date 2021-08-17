Fun activities to do in Koh Lanta, Thailand

Koh Lanta is located in Krabi Province and is considered an island district. It is famous for its coral-fringed beaches, limestone cliffs, and mangroves. Its national park spans over several islands and is home to the semi-nomadic sea people known as the Chao Leh. Moreover, visiting Koh Lanta’s caves is delightfully exotic. Once a backpacker’s haven, Koh Lanta’s largest island, Koh Lanta Yai features several exclusive resorts. Here, we show you the best things to do in Koh Lanta, besides just seeing its splendid natural beauty.

5 Fun Activities To Do In Koh Lanta

1. Koh Lanta National Park

It is highly recommended to take in this gorgeous national park by motorbike. Because the route leading to the actual entrance is very scenic and beautiful. Furthermore, on a motorbike, you can stop where cars can’t and enjoy the lookouts on your way. Monkeys are also along the road making it a great time to be had when going by motorbike.

The park is absolutely the best thing to see in Koh Lanta as it offers everything you would expect of a rainforest national park. From elephants to other wildlife, nature lovers will adore viewing animals in their natural habitat. Moreover, hiking through the park is a great way to see even more flora and fauna. With truly breathtaking views, a great day trip to this national park is something visitors will never forget.

2. Lanta Old Town

Just under an hour drive by motorbike, the route to get to Lanta Old Town is nice and relaxing. The town is actually just 1 street that is full of cute little boutique shops. Here, visitors can pick out a unique souvenir at shops like Hammock House or Sandy. Lanta Old Town is considered a small village and is located on the east coast of Koh Lanta.

Additionally, the village used to act as the island’s port and commercial centre. Furthermore, it provided a safe harbour for Arabic and Chinese trading vessels sailing between the larger Phuket, Singapore, and Penang ports. Now, Lanta Old Town is the district capital, complete with a police station, post office, Buddhist temples and Chinese temples. Moreover, the island’s hospital is located here along with a pier.

3. Lanta Animal Welfare

A great way to give back and see good things being done on the island is by visiting Lanta Animal Welfare. Here, volunteers support the initiative as it was founded by Junie Kovacs in 2005. Her mission was to end the suffering of hundreds of homeless animals who may also have been abused or injured. And, as of now, the organisation has sterilised and treated over 15,000 animals, thanks to donors’ support.

Visitors can join a guided tour, walk a dog along the beach and cuddle with cats. A fun time for animal lovers, giving back to the Koh Lanta 4 legged community will have visitors leaving with a warm heart and good feelings. As Thailand has many homeless animals, it is important to do your part in helping these innocent beings have a better life.

4. Motorbike Tour

Motorbiking around the island is loads of fun because the island itself is small. So, visitors can explore the island at ease with a motorbike. Although there aren’t many tourists that come regularly, the island is building a bridge to the mainland to help bring in more tourists easily. Thus, for those that do visit, it still retains its secluded, tropical beach type of charm.

Moreover, touring the island with a motorbike allows travellers to control their own itinerary, being able to easily stop at any time to take in its natural beauty. And, just riding on a motorbike is fun if you haven’t done so before. The roads aren’t bad and are easily conquered by motorbike. Therefore, taking a trip with the wind blowing allows you to feel quite free to experience the beautiful surroundings without being under a roof in your car.

5. Koh Lanta 4 Islands Tour

This fabulous tour includes a trip to the surrounding islands of Koh Lanta. Here, visitors can snorkel with tons of fish, or visit a hidden beach by swimming through a majestic cave. Also, the trip allows visitors to kayak where they can definitely get much closer to marine life.

Koh Chuek, Koh Mook, Koh Kradan, Koh Ngai or Koh Maa make up the island choices that travellers can see. However, Koh Mook may be the best experience as it is known for its emerald caves. Furthermore, Koh Rok is another island that can be visited as it is famous for its natural beauty and underwater scenery.

Moreover, Koh Rok is actually 2 islands that are separated by a narrow waterway: Koh Rok Nok and Koh Rok Nai. These islands are located near the famous Koh Ha which offers truly exotic, white sand beaches, featuring a diverse species of tropical fish and coral reefs. Travellers can enjoy a fresh seafood lunch when they stop, making their trip come full circle with a delightful bite to eat.

Relatively untouched by mass tourism, Koh Lanta is one of the best places to visit in Thailand. With stunning emerald caves and water activities galore, travellers are sure to get an unique experience upon arriving. From seeing how locals live by the ocean to seeing exotic animals, touring this beautiful group of islands will have you relaxed and content in no time, against the backdrop of a tropical oasis.

