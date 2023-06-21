THAIFEX – Anuga Asia is a food & beverage spectacle like no other

PHOTO: THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2023

Southeast Asia’s largest food and beverage trade show, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023, wrapped up on a high note, exceeding expectations regarding exhibitors, attendees, and global participation. The gastronomic extravaganza took place between the 23rd and 27th of May. It featured a whopping 3,034 exhibitors from 45 countries and covering an immense 130,000 square metres of exhibition space. With record-breaking numbers, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 has solidified its position as the premier food and beverage trade show in Southeast Asia.

THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 highlights and tasty trends

Navigating through a medley of meats, seafood, snacks, and drinks at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 reveals an abundance of plant-based options. One of the participants, Ten from Veggie Farm, shares insights into the company’s expanding plant-based food manufacturing business in Taiwan, as well as the growing market in Southeast Asia. Moreover, another participant, Howard from CK Food, affirms the trend towards plant-based products in the food industry and the emphasis on low-calorie options

1. A culinary adventure across 11 Trade Shows

THAIFEX – Anuga Asia featured a delightful smorgasbord of trade shows under one roof, offering an unparalleled experience for visitors. From coffee & tea to sweets and confectionery, visitors were treated to a deliciously diverse tour of the food and beverage world.

2. A glimpse at the future of food

At the heart of THAIFEX – Anuga Asia were 11 key food and beverage trends. Each one offering exciting developments for the industry. These trends ranged from alternative meat proteins to sustainably produced and packaged products. Thus, revealing what’s on the horizon for the F&B landscape.

3. Reimagining F&B through special shows

Alongside the signature trade shows, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia unveiled six Special Shows. This provided a unique opportunity to explore the future of food and beverages. From THAIFEX – Anuga Future Food Market to THAIFEX – Anuga Trend Zone, these extraordinary showcases brought together trailblazing innovations that promise to reshape the world of F&B.

4. Delving deep into the world of HoReCa

The THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone ushered in a new era for the food service sector. It featured masterful solutions and showcasing industry-leading brands like Le Cordon Bleu, Lenôtre, and The Food School. With engaging live cooking demonstrations and immersive guided tours, this platform allowed visitors to explore the many facets of the hotel, restaurant, and catering (HoReCa) industry.

5. The Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge (TUCC)

The 9th edition of the Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge (TUCC) 2023 dazzled food aficionados and insiders alike. This prestigious culinary event, known for spotlighting exceptional talent and creativity, saw a stunning 700 entries across 21 categories. It truly celebrated culinary excellence on an international scale. Adding a fresh twist, TUCC introduced a plant-based theme in line with the growing trend towards sustainability and plant-focused cuisine. Winners were honoured across multiple categories. These include Best Ultimate Establishment, Asian Gourmet Challenge, Asian Chef, Professional Chef, and Junior Chef Awards. Each highlights the diverse range of skills and innovations showcased throughout the event.

What’s next in 2024?

1. THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024

Following its resounding success, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia has announced its return for the 20th edition from 28th May to 1st June 2024 at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok. This massive industry event will continue to evolve, offering incredible opportunities for businesses to connect, inspire, and thrive. It also promises more excitement and mouth-watering surprises for F&B enthusiasts.

2. THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024

In addition to THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024, THAIFEX – HOREC Asia will be making its grand debut from 6th to 8th March 2024. It’ll bring together the entire HoReCa under one roof. This all-inclusive event boasts a complete overview of the sector’s most sales-generating and future-forward products and services across 9 HoReCa segments. These include Bakery and Ice Cream, Café and Bar, Cleaning and Laundry, Dining, Furnishing, Kitchen, Services, Tech and Wellness.

THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 will also host a curated group of 500 elite HoReCa buyers. Therefore, it’ll provide a platform for them to discover the newest industry trends and cutting-edge technologies to elevate their businesses. Moreover, visitors will have the chance to participate in a variety of educational forums, culinary demonstrations, and live workshops. Thus, the event offers valuable insights and best practices from industry leaders.

As Asia’s first event focusing on HoReCa innovation, THAIFEX – HOREC Asia will also present awards. The awards will recognise outstanding food service equipment innovations in automation, efficiency, safety, and sustainability. More than just a trade show, THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 serves as a gathering point for the entire industry. The event offers attendees the ideal environment for in-depth discussions, high-value business encounters, and knowledge sharing, as well as the chance to connect with like-minded professionals.

Interested attendees can register their interest and reserve booth spaces for both THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2024 and THAIFEX-HOREC Asia 2024 by visiting their websites: https://thaifex-anuga.com/ and https://thaifex-horec.asia/.

Stay tuned for more updates as the F&B landscape evolves. And prepare to celebrate the finest flavours, innovations, and networking opportunities at the upcoming THAIFEX – Anuga Asia and THAIFEX – HOREC Asia events!