10 best healthy 7-11 food that you can get for your weight loss

Looking for convenient, healthy food that fits your weight loss goals? You’re in luck! With the rise of food delivery services, 7-Eleven has become a surprisingly accessible source for nutritious meals and snacks. In this article, we’ll explore the ten best healthy items available at 7-Eleven that you can easily have delivered right to your door. Whether you’re craving something savory, sweet, or simply want a satisfying snack, these choices are not only delicious but also aligned with your weight loss journey. Say goodbye to boring diets and hello to convenient, tasty options that make healthy eating a breeze!

10 best healthy 7-Eleven food for your diet

1. Ceasar salad with black paper chicken breast

: 59 THB Description: Caesar Salad with Black Pepper Chicken Breast, a delightful blend of fresh, crisp greens topped with tender. A very healthy option comes with juicy chicken breast seasoned with aromatic black pepper. This dish is complemented by crunchy bread croutons that add a satisfying texture. Drizzled with rich Caesar dressing, it offers a deliciously cheesy flavour that ties everything together. Ready to eat, this salad is perfect for a light yet satisfying meal that brings together freshness and bold taste in every bite.

2. Crab stick salad roll with spicy Japanese soy sauce dressing

: 52 THB Description: Savor the freshness of Crab Stick Salad Roll, a healthy food of flavours wrapped in a light, delicate roll. Each bite features tender crab sticks combined with crisp vegetables, creating a refreshing and satisfying experience. Drizzled with spicy Japanese soy sauce dressing. Ideal as a light snack or a flavourful appetizer, this salad roll is a delicious way to enjoy the vibrant tastes of Japanese cuisine in a convenient, easy-to-eat format.

3. Tender chicken breast CP delight brand

: 40 THB Description: Experience the mouthwatering taste of our Tender Chicken Breast from the CP Delight brand, available at 7-Eleven. This juicy, expertly seasoned chicken is cooked to perfection, offering a deliciously tender texture that’s perfect for any meal especially meal for weight loss. Whether enjoyed on its own, sliced in a salad, or added to your favourite wrap, this versatile chicken breast provides a satisfying source of protein. Ready to eat and conveniently packaged, it’s an ideal choice for those seeking a quick, nutritious option without sacrificing flavour. Elevate your snacking or meal prep with this delightful chicken option!

4. Khai-Tun-Cup (Streamed egg cup) shrimp with pork and chicken CP brand

: 20 THB Description: CP Shrimp, Pork, and Chicken Steamed Egg Cup, a convenient dish that brings together a medley of flavours in every bite. This light yet flavourful steamed egg is generously packed with succulent shrimp, savory pork, and tender chicken, creating a satisfying combination that’s hard to resist. With its soft, creamy texture, this dish is not only easy to enjoy but also perfect for a quick breakfast or a nourishing snack throughout the day. Ready to eat, it’s an ideal choice for anyone seeking a delicious and healthy meal on the go!

5. Minced pork and tofu clear soup

: 39 THB Description: Warm up with Minced Pork and Tofu Clear Soup, a hearty and satisfying dish that embodies traditional Thai comfort food. This delightful soup features soft tofu and flavourful minced pork, creating a perfect harmony of textures and tastes. Light yet nourishing with protein, it offers a comforting meal that’s ideal for those moments when you crave something warm and simple for your diet.

6. Grilled Japanese tricolour sweet potatoes

: 27 THB Description: Treat yourself to Grilled Japanese Tricolour Sweet Potatoes, a healthy snack that features three different varieties of sweet potatoes, each bringing its own unique color and flavour. Grilled to perfection, these sweet potatoes have a naturally rich sweetness that’s both healthy and satisfying. This colorful medley makes for a wholesome choice you can enjoy any time of day.

7. Hooray high protein pasteurised milk

: 49 THB Description: A delicious and nutritious choice for anyone seeking a quick protein boost. Packed with high-quality protein, this pasteurised milk is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a wholesome way to kickstart your day. Its smooth and creamy texture makes it not only satisfying but also versatile—enjoy it on its own, in smoothies, or with your favourite breakfast.

8. Diamond grains prex crunchy

: 25 THB Description: A delightful granola mix that brings together the perfect blend of whole grains, seeds, and dried fruits. Each crunchy bite offers a satisfying texture and a burst of flavour, making it an ideal choice for a quick and healthy snack. Whether you enjoy it straight from the bag or sprinkle it on top of your favourite yogurt, this tasty mix provides an energizing boost and a good source of fibre.

9. Nautilus tuna steak in mineral water

: 38 THB Description: A premium-quality tuna steak that’s preserved to maintain its freshness and flavour. Ready to eat straight from the can, this versatile option can be enjoyed on its own, tossed into a refreshing salad, or incorporated into a light meal for a satisfying boost. Packed with lean protein and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, this tuna steak not only supports your nutritional needs but also delivers a deliciously wholesome taste. Additionally, it serves as a convenient option for a nutritious meal.

10. Smoked chicken hot dog sausage

: 39 THB Description: Savour the delicious taste of Smoked Chicken Hot Dog Sausage, a flavourful chicken sausage. Infused with a rich, smoky flavour, it’s perfect for a quick hot dog meal or as a savoury snack on the go. Easily heated and ready to serve, this convenient option caters to meat lovers who appreciate quality and taste.

If you’re looking for healthy food for your diet journey, look no further than 7-Eleven, a fantastic resource for anyone wanting to conveniently order delivery. Getting started is a breeze—just download the app from your app store, create an account with a few simple details, and follow the easy prompts to set your delivery preferences. Once you’re all set up, you can explore a wide range of menu options, place your order, and have it delivered right to your doorstep.

