Grave attraction: Tourists dying to visit Chon Buri’s cemetery-turned-cafe

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Tourists from all over flocked to Wat Nong Khayad’s unique cemetery garden in Chon Buri, which has been transformed into a relaxing cafe and community space offering free food and drinks, thanks to the efforts of the abbot and local philanthropists.

The cemetery garden at Wat Nong Khayad in Phanat Nikhom, Chon Buri, has become a bustling attraction. Tourists have been arriving in droves to experience the unusual setting, which now features a lively cafe atmosphere.

Advertisements

Tourists eagerly queued for coffee and other beverages. The baristas were busy, continuously preparing drinks. Notably, there is no charge for the coffee and drinks at this garden, instead, a donation box is available for visitors to contribute as they wish. The collected funds are used to purchase supplies for the temple.

Additionally, there are complimentary items like ice cream and noodles, generously provided by local benefactors. Notably, the renowned noodle seller, Jae Jim, offers her delicacies for free in the garden’s pavilion.

Within the garden, a group of local bakery owners from the sweet and bakery shop brought over 300 pieces of bread as a donation to share with visitors. These donations are part of a broader project to support locals in need.

A visitor, 52 year old Somporn shared his thoughts after visiting the cemetery garden. He remarked that traditionally, cemeteries are considered eerie and avoided by many due to fears of the supernatural. However, his visit to this transformed space with his family changed his perspective entirely.

He considered the atmosphere inviting, with numerous picturesque spots for photography and cosy, old-style houses designed as rest areas. Somporn confidently described the garden as a potential new landmark that would undoubtedly attract more visitors seeking relaxation and leisure.

Advertisements

The transformation of this cemetery into a garden cafe has garnered significant attention and praise. The initiative not only provides a unique tourist experience but also fosters community spirit and generosity.