Chiang Mai’s 5 best eco-friendly hotels
Home to lush mountains and thick jungles, Chiang Mai is definitely a nature-lover’s dream. Moreover, finding an eco-friendly hotel is at the top of most visitors’ lists. Thus, as many hotels feature absolutely beautiful accommodations, eco-friendly hotels here have taken it to the next level. From elephant sanctuaries to eating meals that use locally-sourced ingredients, a holiday in this northern province is definitely something that will impress those who care about the environment.
5 Most Eco-friendly hotels in Chiang Mai
1. 137 Pillars House
Just a 10-minute walk from Chiang Mai Night Market, 137 Pillars House offers convenient access to the city’s main attractions. As an eco-friendly resort, the live plant walls help the swimming pool cool down naturally and the restaurant features locally sourced, seasonal food. Moreover, the resort strives to grown some of its food on-site using energy-efficient lighting.
A boutique property, the hotel features spacious suites that offer garden views, free minibars, an outdoor pool, a spa and a gym. Each room has contemporary decor as well as a balcony and patio. Bathrooms come with a Victorian bathtub and an open-air shower with guests’ ultimate relaxation in mind.
Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free parking, WiFi available in all areas, restaurant, bar and very good breakfast.
Pricing: 8,968 baht-28,430 baht.
Address: 2 soi 1, Nawatgate Road, Tambon Watgate, Muang, Chang Moi, 50000 Chiang Mai, Thailand.
2. Ratchamankha
Rachamankha a Member of Relais & Chateaux, is a boutique hotel that is located by the Sunday Market and the Old City Wall. This eco-friendly hotel features energy-efficient buildings, with solar-powered lighting. Furthermore, its rooms use natural teak wood. The hotel is in an idyllic setting, surrounded by jungle with an outdoor pool in the centre. Each room is also equipped with free WiFi, flat-screen TVs, a personal safe, minibar, and en suite bathroom. Here, guests can relax and take in the surrounding scenery by just looking outside or swimming at the beautiful pool.
However, guests may also want to take advantage of the massage services at the hotel’s Pool Spa where tranquillity meets tropical. The hotel also features a library where guests can plan their next adventure on the free computers and internet. Upon waking up for the day, visitors can use the courtyard restaurant to eat breakfast or stop by throughout the day for a bite to eat. The restaurant features Asian, Chinese, European, and American cuisines.
Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, free parking, restaurant, room service, tea/coffee maker in all rooms and a bar.
Pricing: 3,900 baht-13,945 baht.
Address: 6 Ratchamanka 9 Alley, Tambon Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200.
3. Anantara Chiang Mai Resort
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort is great for business travellers and leisure travellers alike as it offers a prime location with modern, high-tech amenities. Here, eco-conscious guests can be assured by the hotel’s usage of a certified sustainability programme. The effort includes supporting turtle and elephant conservation as well as aiming to cut energy consumption by 10% each year. Moreover, reducing, reusing and recycling waste is practised. Complete with a writing desk, business travellers can find comfort in working from home. Moreover, the hotel offers a restaurant, babysitting, butler service and car rental that makes holidays all the more easy.
The resort’s top-class conference rooms and business centre also make it more convenient for business travellers. The riverside resort is definitely a winner as it transcends guests into a colonial wonderland. And, at night, the resort comes to life with beautiful floating candles wading in reflective ponds, with an unparalleled view.
Facilities: Sauna, spa, fitness centre, massage, pool, garden, salon, restaurants and a bar.
Pricing: 4,755 – 17,948 Baht.
Address: 123 Charoenprathet Rd T.Changkran Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100.
4. Akyra Manor Chiang Mai
Akyra Manor is a luxurious all-suite hotel with spa amenities to surely make anyone’s stay a slice of paradise. Additionally, this eco-friendly hotel features local Chiang Mai artists’ works as well as adhering to a plastic-free pledge. Guests here can get woven shopping bags to replace plastic bags for shopping at the local markets. Featuring spacious, urban suites with outdoor spa baths and a rooftop infinity swimming pool, this hotel has thought of it all. Just a short walk from Nimman Haemin Road, the hotel is conveniently located by chic boutiques, galleries, and coffee shops. Furthermore, it is less than 3 km from the city centre.
The suites also feature a separate sofa seating area and a balcony where guests can take in the beautiful nature. And, if going outside for a drink is too much of a hassle, the rooms also feature a stocked minibar for convenience. Guests can also enjoy locally sourced toiletries and Italian meals at the hotel’s state of the art show kitchen and pizza oven. Moreover, Akyra makes a night out easy as its rooftop bar and pool can provide hours of fun.
Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, exceptional fitness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, facilities for disabled guests, WiFi available in all areas, Tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar and superb breakfast.
Pricing: 3,454 baht-11,500 baht.
Address: 22/2 Nimmana Haeminda Rd Lane 9, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200.
5. Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai
With Lanna-styled pavilions that overlook rice fields and Mae Rim Valley mountains, The Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai is the perfect place to stay. Antiques and galleries are nearby and its mountainous location is just 15 minutes away from the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park.
Guests can certainly enjoy the 5 star resort’s infinity pool and the world-renowned spa. Moreover, visitors can enjoy the Sala Mae Rim restaurant where upscale northern and vegetarian Thai cuisine is offered. And, all of its restaurants source a large portion of their produce from the Royal Project, which is an initiative that promotes organic and sustainable farming. Rural communities are supported in this project, making it a feel-good resort in which to stay.
Facilities: Hot tub, sauna, steam room, fitness centre, pool, salon, library, kids’ club, game room and a tennis court.
Pricing: 10,700 – 194,200 Baht.
Address: Mae Rim-Samoeng Old Road, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180.
With natural surroundings, visiting Chiang Mai is on many travellers’ bucket lists. And, rightfully so, a trip to this northern Thailand area also provides relaxation as well as bragging rights for those who stay in eco-friendly hotels. Moreover, without sacrificing amenities, these hotels have definitely taken care towards the environment, while serving guests at an unparalleled level.
