Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge

Navigating the hustle and bustle of Bangkok can be so draining that we crave to get in touch with nature. But where to go to? Do not fret; we’ve got you covered! Here are 5 locations near Bangkok showcasing beautiful nature for a weekend recharge.

Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

The first beautiful nature near Bangkok you need to visit is the Khao Yai National Park. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is only 3 hours away from the capital. It’s Thailand’s first national park and arguably one of the most beautiful. The park has 6 hiking trails, ranging from an easy day hike to challenging hikes that can take up to three days. While you’re exploring the park, you can catch sight of some impressive flora and fauna. It’s the best place to go if you want to see wild elephants in their natural habitat!

Khao Yai also has numerous waterfalls, so be sure to visit one while you’re there. The most popular are the Nang Rong Waterfall and Haew Narok Waterfall.

Tha Lor Beach, Kanchanaburi Province

Tha lor beach is a 500 meters long sandy beach that slopes towards the Mae Klong River. The clear fresh ocean water has been recommended as a must-see for those who want to go swimming. Aside from that, the scenery is spectacular, with breathtaking mountain views in the background. Fresh air from the shore will refresh your body and soul making you feel comfortable and relaxed to enjoy the natural wonders. Don’t forget to ride the banana boat while you’re there!

This beach is open every day, and there are numerous eateries nearby that serve great Thai cuisine. natural

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

Next on our list of beautiful nature near Bangkok is Khao Sam Roi Yot. Located about 3.5 hours from the capital, this national park has beautiful beaches, mangrove forests, freshwater wetlands, limestone karsts, trails, and rich wildlife. Phraya Nakhon Cave is the most famous attraction in the park, and it’s definitely worth a visit.

Another popular spot is the Khao Daeng Viewpoint. It’s an excellent spot to see the dawn and sunset. You’re surrounded by nature, and it’s charming and relaxing up there. If you manage to go to this fantastic viewpoint at the break of dawn, you may get the chance to see gibbons and a variety of bird species as they are usually out looking for food.

Erawan Falls, Kanchanaburi Province Nature Near Bangkok

The Erawan Waterfall is probably Thailand’s most stunning and well-known waterfall. It was made up of multiple waterfalls, the majority of which offered the opportunity for a brief swim or dip to cool off from the hot jungle heat.

This seven-tier waterfall cascades through the jungle on Erawan National Park’s east side. The beautiful emerald green pools between each cascade make the falls truly lovely to gaze at. Visitors to the national park range from photographers to sightseers who come to appreciate the scenery or to escape the heat.

Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam, Nakhon Nayok Province

Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam is one of the most impressive dams in Thailand offering amazing views from the top. The water comes from Khao Yai National Park and goes into the reservoir through Haew Narok Waterfall.

When you are there you can ride on the boat that will take you across the lake and up the river behind the dam into Khao Yai. When the damn is full you can travel many kilometers up the river and into the jungle. These boat trips also involve a short hike into the forest to one of the little waterfalls with drop pools, where you may dip yourself in the cool water. Some of the attractions there also include Nang Rong Waterfall, Wang Ta Krai Waterfall, Sarika Waterfall, Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam, Luang Phor Pak Daeng Temple and Prapiganesh National Park. Aside from that, you can enjoy some breathtaking views on top of the damn. You can also stroll along the park which is located on top of the damn.

Some of the people have reviewed that the landscape is huge and impressive. Others said that you can even rent a golf cart and drive through the top and enjoy the stunning lake view.

This place is located in Nakhon Nayok Province and its opened daily from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Thailand is home to a diverse range of incredible natural beauties just waiting to be discovered. Furthermore, it’s the place to go if you want to relax and connect with nature without spending a lot of money. Interested in living in one of these natural spots? Check out our article on the best places to live in Thailand for nature lovers.