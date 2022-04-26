Connect with us

5 cleaning gadgets to help you do your chores faster

Some people genuinely enjoy cleaning their house from top to bottom, but for the rest of us, even the thought of it tires us out. Fortunately, today, there are lots of products that can make the whole experience more enjoyable. With durable, easy-to-use cleaning gadgets, you can clean your entire home without having to break a sweat in the process. These gadgets basically do the work for you.

Whether you’re cleaning-obsessed or it isn’t your thing, here are some must-have gadgets to make cleaning a breeze!

1. Autobot Everybot Scrub Robot Cleaner

Want to mop without buckets of water or back-breaking effort? The Autobot Everybot Scrub Robot Cleaner is the answer. Its dual-spin 5700 RPM mopping system can cover twice the ground as most other mopping robots. It has two sets of microfiber pads, one for wet cleaning and the other for dry buffing. You can select up to 8 working patterns to focus on different things, from tackling edges to focusing on dirty spots. Since it comes with sensors, you don’t have to worry about it bumping into furniture or falling from the stairs. The Autobot Scrub Robot Cleaner can work up to 100 minutes, and when the battery runs out, it will always park in the designated area so you won’t ever have to look for it in random places in your home.

Price – B7,899

Click here to buy now on Lazada

5 cleaning gadgets to help you do your chores faster | News by Thaiger

Autobot Everybot

2. Tineco x Autobot Floor One S3

Sweeping, vacuuming, and then mopping… who has the time to do all three? If you’re too busy or too lazy to sweep, vacuum, and mop, the Tineco x Autobot Floor One S3 is one of the best cleaning gadgets for you. This multitasking smart, cordless floor washer can vacuum and mop simultaneously, cutting your cleaning time in half. Besides being super light and easy to manoeuvre, it also comes with a power brush that can clean stubborn dirt better than a traditional mop.

With smart sensors, it can auto-adjust its power, water flow, and suction accordingly, leaving your floors instantly dry and streak-free. Thanks to its vacuum component, it can suction up excess spilt water. Moreover, it has a convenient self-cleaning feature, making the maintenance of your floor washer a literal no-brainer. Tineco X Autobot Floor One S3 won’t only save your time and energy but also make your home the cleanest it’s ever been.

Price – B16,899

Click here to buy now on Lazada

Tineco x Autobot Floor One S3 - best cleaning gadgets

Tineco x Autobot Floor One S3

3. Autobot Lazer 5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

If you want to keep your floors spotless without lifting a finger, Autobot Lazer 5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner can help you out. With a 4000Pa BLDC Motor and water electrolysis system, this robot vacuum cleaner delivers powerful suction, superb dust and dirt removal, and fantastic floor sterilisation. You can choose different cleaning modes to suit your needs, including auto cleaning, intensive cleaning, selective area cleaning, and zigzag cleaning. It also has a vibrate mopping system to imitate manual wiping and a dust auto empty system for your convenience.

The Lazer 5 is also equipped with an amazing carpet detect system, which allows it to automatically switch cleaning modes on carpets. Furthermore, Its 5th Generation LDS navigation system allows it to navigate with high precision. It also comes with an app to set which area you want to clean.

Price – B19,899

Click here to buy now on Lazada

Autobot Lazer 5 - best cleaning gadgets

Autobot Lazer 5

4. Electric Scrubber

Cleaning the bathroom is among the most universally dreaded household chores, but the task can be more bearable with the Electric Spin Scrubber. With this power scrubber, you can eliminate tough stains in your bathroom without using too much elbow grease. The best thing about the Electric Spin Scrubber is that it comes with 3 interchangeable heads, so you can use this handy gadget for different areas in your bathroom or kitchen, from bathroom floors, showers, toilets, to kitchen sinks. With a powerful high-powered motor that rotates at 350 rpm, it can do all the scrubbing for you at a faster rate than you can do yourself. It has a durable extension handle as well, perfect for getting into hard to reach nooks and crannies.

Price – B661

Click here to buy now on Lazada

Electric Scrubber

Electric Scrubber

5. Xiaomi Youpin HUTT W66 Robot Window Cleaner

Cleaning the windows can really put a strain on our neck, back, and arms. The good news is that you can get Xiaomi Youpin HUTT W66 Robot Window Cleaner to do the work for you. This robotic window cleaner has an impressive suction power of up to 2600 pa, so it can effectively wash all windows and other glass surfaces in your home. You don’t have to worry about it falling during cleaning since it can automatically adjust the suction force according to the type of glass you have. With a 150ml water tank, it can wash up to an area of 70 – 80 square metres independently. Furthermore, this lightweight and portable robot come with a laser sensor, so it can intelligently avoid obstacles. Since it has a UPS backup power supply, it can work for 20 minutes without electricity.

All you have to do is pour water, turn the HUT W66, place it on a window or other glass surface in your home, and let it scrub every part of the glass surface.

Price B13,999

Click here to buy now on Lazada

Best cleaning gadgets

HUTT W66

With these cleaning gadgets, cleaning is no longer a dreaded chore. You can sit back, relax, and let the gadgets do the job for you. If you’re looking for smart devices to make your home more manageable, be sure to check out our article on the top 5 smart devices to customize your property in Thailand!

 

