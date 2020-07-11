Connect with us

Education ministry bans forced haircuts for students

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Education ministry bans forced haircuts for students | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Wall Street Journal
Just days after a teacher who forced a pupil to submit to a haircut was reprimanded and made to apologise, Thailand’s Ministry of Education has issued a letter instructing all schools under its jurisdiction to repeal the 1975 regulations regarding students’ hairstyle and length, and forbidding the arbitrary cutting of students’ hair at school. The practice has long been used by teachers as a ‘punishment’ to shame students in front of their peers.

The permanent secretary of education, who also serves as spokesman for the Education Ministry, says schools that still enforce the 1975 regulation must also adopt the 2005 regulation stating that punitive actions against students are limited to warnings, probation, demerits and performing social activities.

Commenting on the case earlier this week at a high school in the northeastern province of Si Sa Ket, in which a girl student was forced to have her hair cut in front of other students during the flag raising ceremony, he said that the school administrator exceeded his authority.

The girl’s mother was so upset over the forced haircut, which she described as a deliberate public shaming of the girl in front of her peers, she threatened to move her daughter to another school. The director of the provincial education office has reportedly asked the mother to delay moving her daughter to another school while officials try to resolve the problem.

The incident, posted on social media, has drawn widespread criticism of the school administration’s behaviour.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

