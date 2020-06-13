Dengue fever outbreak sickens nearly 6,000 Thai kids | The Thaiger

Dengue Fever
Dengue fever outbreak sickens nearly 6,000 Thai kids
While the Covid-19 outbreak is easing in Thailand, there is growing alarm over a nationwide outbreak of dengue fever, which has sickened nearly 6,000 children already this year. On June 2, Thailand had recorded 15,385 cases of dengue fever, which killed 11 people, according to the director-general of the Department of Disease Control.
More than a third of those cases, 5,828, have been children aged 5 – 14, 4 of whom died. Delaying treatment, underlying medical conditions and obesity all increase the chances of the mosquito-borne virus being fatal.
A recent investigation found mosquito larvae are still prevalent at Thai school campuses, some which are set to reopen on Monday as more Emergency Decree restrictions are lifted. Most were found in unused containers, plant pots, and old tyres, places where stagnant water is allowed to collect.
“The rainy season, which creates puddles of water that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitos, is the main factor that is boosting the outbreak. I would like to ask people to look out for unused containers that might become breeding grounds in households.”
Health officials in Isaan’s Ubon Ratchathani province revealed they’ve recorded 800 cases of dengue so far this year, a small number compared to the 8,000 with 10 deaths recorded last year, but still cause for worry, according to the DDC.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
11 dead, 14,000 ill as rainy season worsens dengue fever outbreak in northeast
The onset of Thailand’s rainy season has worsened a nationwide outbreak of dengue fever, which has already killed 11 people and sickened some 14,000, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control announced today.
“From January 1 to May 25 there have been 14,126 cases of dengue fever in Thailand, or 21.28 patients per 100,000 population, and 11 deaths. The rainy season, which creates puddles of water that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes, is the main factor that is boosting the outbreak, especially in the Northeast.”
In Issan’s Nakhon Ratchasima province alone, more than 1,000 residents have been sickened by the fever while 2 have died in the outbreak.
“The DDC is collaborating with Nakhon Ratchasima’s Public Health Office to spray local communities with insecticide in a bid to stem the contagion, as well as urging people to use mosquito nets and rid their properties of any rainwater trapped during the wet season.”
The worst hit province is Rayong, with 73 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Chaiyaphum (58), Khon Kaen (54), Mae Hong Son (38) and Nakhon Ratchasima (37). The worst hit region is the Northeast with 25.67 cases per 100,000 people, followed by the Central Region (22), South (18) and North (14). Health officials warn the public to avoid allowing stagnant water to collect in or near their homes, where mosquitoes lay their eggs.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
2 dead, over 1,000 ill in Korat dengue fever outbreak
2 people have died and more than a thousand have fallen ill since the beginning of the year in an outbreak of dengue fever in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province. The head of the provincial public health office yesterday said that all people in the province infected with Covid-19 have fully recovered and been discharged, and there have been no new cases. He also stated that the situation with dengue fever in northeastern Thailand is “under control” but described it as “worrying.”
A total of 1,037 cases of Dengue were recorded in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, from January 1 to May 24. There were 2 deaths. The first was a resident of Non Sung district, who died on March 10. The second was a 16 year old who died on March 22 and already suffered from a blood disorder before contracting dengue fever.
The province’s Non Thai district had the highest number of cases, with 92, followed by Non Sung with 61 and Chok Chai with 50.
The public health chief advises people to ensure there is no stagnant water around their homes, as it can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus. The area around their houses should also be fogged with insecticide by local health officials, to kill mosquitoes and their larvae.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
North East
Dengue fever on the rise in Isaan
While the country is slowly getting a handle on containing the coronavirus pandemic, the Isaan region is tackling a bout of dengue fever. There’s been a rise of the mosquito-borne illness in Nakhon Ratchasima with 737 cases. Local health volunteers have ramped up initiatives to prevent the further spread of the disease.
Abate sand granules are being used to kill mosquito larvae. The product is typically applied in ponds, lakes and any water where mosquitos lay their eggs. The sand granules inhibit an enzyme that is important to the normal function of the larvae’s nervous system, killing the larvae, according to the company.
Known as “bone break fever,” dengue can cause pain in the muscle, bones, joints and behind the eyes. A fever, nausea and a rash are common symptoms. Severe dengue can be life threatening, but most people recover in about a week, according to the US Centre of Disease Control.
Other northeastern provinces have also seen a rise in dengue. The Bangkok Post reports 223 cases in Chaiyaphum, 143 cases in Buri Ram and 96 cases in Surin. Last month, Nation Thailand reported the disease was on the rise with 8,147 people infected this year in Ang Thong, Rayong and Phichit.
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Abate | US Centre of Disease Control| Nation Thailand
