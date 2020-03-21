image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

WHO praises Thailand’s coronavirus measures

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

56 mins ago

 on 

WHO praises Thailand’s coronavirus measures | The Thaiger
PHOTO: WHO’s Dr Daniel Kertesz and Thai public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul elbow bump in Bangkok - Thai PBS World
Do not adjust your monitor, that’s what actually happened yesterday in Bangkok. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised Thailand’s efforts to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak sweeping the world, and for being the first country outside of China to identify and report the virus.

The WHO’s Dr Daniel Kertesz made the comments while meeting with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for discussions on the global coronavirus situation. Anutin told the media that Kertesz also praised Thailand’s promotion of social distancing as a means of preventing the accelerating spread of the the disease.

Kertesz says the WHO recommends four preventive measures, including frequent hand washing with soap or sanitiser, avoidance of touching the face to prevent the virus accessing the body’s “soft entrances” (eyes, nose and mouth), social distancing and covering the mouth and nose with the sleeve or a tissue when sneezing or coughing.

Dr Supaporn Watchaprueksadee, deputy chief of Thailand’s Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, confirmed the first Covid-19 case in Thailand, a female Chinese tourist from Wuhan who was infected on January 9, two days before China announced the outbreak of the coronavirus in the city.

Supaporn and her team studied the DNA of the virus, obtained from a nasal swab, and found it matched a strain of coronavirus usually found in a species of bat.

The Thaiger – Whilst the Thai Health Minister basks in the warm glow of the WHO praise, Thailand has registered another 89 cases today (Saturday). And Phuket island is reeling following disclosures of 5 Covid-19 cases on the island which were denied for weeks before.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
