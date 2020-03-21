WHO praises Thailand’s coronavirus measures | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
WHO praises Thailand’s coronavirus measures
Do not adjust your monitor, that’s what actually happened yesterday in Bangkok. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised Thailand’s efforts to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak sweeping the world, and for being the first country outside of China to identify and report the virus.
The WHO’s Dr Daniel Kertesz made the comments while meeting with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for discussions on the global coronavirus situation. Anutin told the media that Kertesz also praised Thailand’s promotion of social distancing as a means of preventing the accelerating spread of the the disease.
Kertesz says the WHO recommends four preventive measures, including frequent hand washing with soap or sanitiser, avoidance of touching the face to prevent the virus accessing the body’s “soft entrances” (eyes, nose and mouth), social distancing and covering the mouth and nose with the sleeve or a tissue when sneezing or coughing.
Dr Supaporn Watchaprueksadee, deputy chief of Thailand’s Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, confirmed the first Covid-19 case in Thailand, a female Chinese tourist from Wuhan who was infected on January 9, two days before China announced the outbreak of the coronavirus in the city.
Supaporn and her team studied the DNA of the virus, obtained from a nasal swab, and found it matched a strain of coronavirus usually found in a species of bat.
The Thaiger – Whilst the Thai Health Minister basks in the warm glow of the WHO praise, Thailand has registered another 89 cases today (Saturday). And Phuket island is reeling following disclosures of 5 Covid-19 cases on the island which were denied for weeks before.
Man arrested for deliberately trying to contaminate Bangkok lift – VIDEO
A 32 year old Thai man in Bangkok has been arrested after being captured on CCTV camera deliberately contaminating an elevator with his saliva and sweat. Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) staff told reporters the incident was captured on CCTV at 5:23am Friday.
Footage shows the man, with a shaved head and wearing a singlet and shorts, touching his tongue, then smearing the surface and handrails inside. He then touched his groin and again smeared the interior of the lift, including the buttons.
(Of course he was exposing himself to infection by his actions as well)
“We sprayed disinfectant inside the lift and nearby areas immediately after the incident.”
The station chief immediately ordered staff to clean and sanitise the surfaces and the entire station, and filed a complaint with police. He ordered security guards and BTS staff to intensify security measures to prevent a recurrence.
Passengers are also being asked to keep a lookout for such ludicrous behaviour.
The BTSsays they’re cleaning stations and trains more frequently, and all public touch points, including lift consoles and escalator handrails, are wiped down and cleaned every hour due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 coronavirus. The number of infected people across the country yesterday today stands at 411.
Police say if the man is found to be infected, he could face a jail term of up to a year and/or a fine up to 100,000 baht for intentionally spreading a dangerous communicable disease.
The BTS scare comes just a day after a Chinese traveller caused panic among passengers when she spat on a bus. The 33 year old woman reportedly dropped her chewing gum on the floor and “spat into a tissue and dropped it” before changing seats.
Officials were called to speak to her after arriving at Saraburi bus terminal, but she walked away, turning up later at Hua Lamphong railway station. She was taken by police to hospital for coronavirus testing. At hospital, the woman reportedly became uncooperative and agitated, causing doctors to sedate her. Her test results came back negative.
Thailand closes many of its land borders
Interior Ministry, Anupong Paojinda, has given governors full authority to close all border provinces, but must leave one international checkpoint active for special circumstances. The move is the latest in Thailand’s attempts to block any arrivals to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, which has spiked sharply with new cases this past week.
“The only exception will be Chiang Rai as it borders with Myanmar and Laos and will be allowed to maintain one checkpoint for each country for general trade purposes.”
Key checkpoints to be temporary closed…
1. Thai-Mayanmar Friendship Bridge in Tak
Tak governor Anrasit Samphanrat, placed the order on Friday 20th that the closure of the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge as of today which will be closed until further notice.
The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge across the Moei River in Mae Sot district, which opened last October, will be the province’s only checkpoint open to travellers.
2. The Phu Nam Ron and Three Pagodas passes linking Kanchanaburi and Myanmar will be shut from today to April 3.
Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiat Phumsawad, ordered the temporary closure of the Phu Nam Ron (the main crossing on the route to Dawei in Myanmar) permanent checkpoint in Muang district and the Three Pagodas crossing in Sangkhla Buri is the main pass connecting Sangkhla Buri and Payathonsu in Myanmar.
3. The Ban Khao Din in Sa Kaeo, which will be closed from Monday to April 5.
Sa Kaeo governor Woraphan Suwannus, has ordered three closures of Ban Nong Preu temporary checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Ban Ta Phraya temporary checkpoint in Ta Phraya district, and the Ban Khao Din permanent checkpoint in Khlong Hat district from Monday 23 to April 5.
Only the Aranyaprathet checkpoint will remain open to connect the country with Cambodia.
According to the Thai News Agency of the Public Relations Department, Mukdahan yesterday halted ferry service across the Mekong River to Savannakhet province in Laos until April 20.
Checkpoints with Malaysia were already closed for all intents and purposes after the Malaysian government locked down the country for two weeks from last Monday. Malaysia has reported 900 Covid-19 cases, the most in Southeast Asia. Read more HERE.
Thailand confirms 89 new Covid-19 cases, 411 total
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and its Department of Disease Control has confirmed 89 new cases of the Covid19 coronavirus this morning. The total of cases in Thailand now stands at 411 since the virus first struck Thailand in January.
51 cases of the new cases are linked to previous clusters…
- Lumphini Boxing Gym cluster – 32
- Bangkok night club cluster – 2
- Religious ceremonies in Malaysia and the South of Thailand – 6
- Close contacts and relatives of previous confirmed cases – 11
Of the other 38 new cases, 12 are people recently back from abroad who were detected at airport screenings. 6 worked directly with foreigners. The contacts of the remaining 20 are still being traced.
To date, 44 patients have recovered and 366 are still in hospital. One fatality has been recorded, a man who also had dengue fever.
Today’s world Covid-19 update HERE.
