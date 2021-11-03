Connect with us

Wednesday Covid Update: 7,679 new cases and 56 deaths

Covid-19 testing in Pattaya (October 2021) | Photo courtesy of PR Pattaya

7,679 new Covid-19 cases and 56 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,482 recoveries. There are now 97,585 people in Thailand currently being treated for Covid-19.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded a total of 1,906,579 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Of the new cases recorded today, 536 were found in correctional facilities. More than 70,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

image

Recent comments:
image
palooka
2021-11-03 10:08
If we could really believe these numbers there would be reason to celebrate.
image
TheDirtyDurian
2021-11-03 10:16
8 minutes ago, palooka said: If we could really believe these numbers there would be reason to celebrate. Does anybody care about these numbers anymore?
image
Mazz11
2021-11-03 10:28
7 minutes ago, TheDirtyDurian said: Does anybody care about these numbers anymore? I do because until the numbers are extremely low, my state premier (Western Australia) will not open the borders to enable me to be with my beautiful partner,…
image
Guevara
2021-11-03 12:03
It depends how truthful the people submitting the figure are. There is little if any point in submitting accurate figures unless you have your own agenda (to lead people to believe you have got on top of the Covid problem.…
Trending