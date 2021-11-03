Wednesday Covid Update: 7,679 new cases and 56 deaths

7,679 new Covid-19 cases and 56 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,482 recoveries. There are now 97,585 people in Thailand currently being treated for Covid-19.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded a total of 1,906,579 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Of the new cases recorded today, 536 were found in correctional facilities. More than 70,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

