Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Walk-in vaccine centre plan limping, not ready to launch
After proud announcements of walk-in vaccine sites launching in Bangkok and around Thailand, now there seems to be more walking back than walking in. Hospitals were flooded with calls from people looking to book a walk-in appointment to receive a Covid-19 vaccine but were told that there were no jabs currently available. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said that this whole thing was just a misunderstanding and that walk-in centres would not be prepared to launch until June.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Public Health Ministry were asked to clarify the confusing on-again-off-again vaccination scheme in Thailand. The government had announced just two days ago that any province that was prepared can offer a free vaccine to any walk-in patients, but apparently “prepared” was the keyword with most locations not yet ready to vaccinate.
Right now, pop-up vaccine centres are like movie scenes where the whole wedding ceremony is standing and ready but the bride is nowhere to be seen. Walk-in vaccine centre locations, staffing, operating hours, and appointment setting applications have been in preparation, but the centres are missing one key element: vaccines.
PM Prayut assured that as soon as enough vaccines to go around were available, mass vaccinations in walk-in centres will be launched in full force. Thailand is attempting to build up a cache of jabs to guarantee 2 shots for everyone in Thailand. Aside from frontline workers and medical staff, the prime minister has frequently expressed concern for essential workers that come in contact with many people like those in the food and service sectors, factory workers, and those involved with transportation like taxis, public transportation, and truck delivery drivers.
The AstraZeneca vaccine it’s still being promised to roll out next month as originally scheduled, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul. Siam Biosciences is in production to shore up AstraZeneca jab supplies while imported vaccines are apparently boxed up and ready to ship. Thailand also has a stockpile of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, though many people expressed concerns about their effectiveness and stated they prefer a different vaccine.
Thailand is still aiming for reaching the 70% herd immunity threshold with 50 million people receiving their 2 jabs, with the planned June 7th launch of the initiative. The first wave of vaccines was planned for 16 million elderly and at-risk people, but only 10% of that demographic has registered for an appointment prompting the government to launch the walk-in vaccine centre scheme. Anutin noted though that only 20% of incoming vaccines have been earmarked for walk-in patients, so appointments are still the recommended route.
The director of the BMA says that they plan to vaccinate 6 million Bangkok residents by the end of July and that the Public Health Ministry is set to deliver 1 million vaccines on Monday.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
Private hospitals in Thailand working to offer more choices in Covid vaccines
The Private Hospital Association is now working to offer a variety of Covid-19 vaccine brands to Thais in an effort to help boost herd immunity. Thailand currently has only 2 Covid-19 vaccine brands that are currently available and covered by the Thai government’s free inoculation programme. AstraZeneca and Sinovac are on the list, but recipients have no choice in which one they receive. Instead, those wanting a different brand will have to wait until widespread vaccine alternatives appear on the market.
The PHA’s president, Chalerm Harnphanich, says the choices of vaccine brands will be different from the ones given under the government’s free programme. He says Novovax, Sinopharm, Moderna, and Bharat Biotech brands are among the ones in which the association is considering. Just yesterday, the World Health Organisation approved Zuellig Pharma’s Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Thailand in people aged 18 or over. The Moderna vaccine is classified as a mRNA-1273 vaccine and has around a 92% effectiveness rate against Covid-19 from 14 days after receiving only the first dose.
The Moderna vaccine was developed by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, along with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. The team of developers have also stated that its efficacy does not decrease when exposed to new virus variants, including the recent UK (B117) strain that has attacked Thailand.
Novavax, a Covid vaccine, that was developed by a US biotech company of the same name, has not yet received approval for emergency use in the United States. However, the vaccine has already been listed in the WHO’s COVAX portfolio, along with the Moderna vaccine.
The WHO approved Sinopharm’s vaccine for emergency use after trials showed it was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 from 14 days after the second jab. But the Thai FDA has not received registration documents from the vaccine maker and says vaccines don’t need to be approved by the WHO before countries can register them. It did, however, receive documents from Bharat Biotech, in which a latest trial shows the vaccine as having a 100% effectiveness rate against severe Covid-19, or SARS-CoV-2, symptoms, which would prevent the need for hospitalisation.
Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, says the prices of the vaccines are not finalised, nor is the decision on which brands will be available in the private sector. He also says there is no timeframe on when the vaccines will be delivered.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Phuket
Update on Phuket’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign
So far, around 22% of the population in Phuket has been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The island province aims to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of June to reach “herd immunity”. Officials remain committed to the original plan to reopen to vaccinated foreign travellers by July 1, as ambitious as it sounds given the current situation with cases on the island.
Nationwide, only 645,500 people, which is about 1% of the population in Thailand, have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Here are some updates on Phuket’s immunisation campaign…
- Phuket is set to receive 140,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine next month. Those who are are over 60 years old, and who have registered for the vaccine, will be the first to get injected. The inoculations with the AstraZeneca jab will start on June 7.
- The island province continues to use the Sinovac vaccine in its mass immunisation campaign. Phuket just received 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine and will start the next round of injections on May 18. Another 200,000 doses will arrive around the end of the month to be used as a second injection for those injected this month.
- Expats working in tourism-related business or in the education sector in Phuket are allowed to register for a vaccine under the government campaign, according to the Phuket Health Office. Foreigners working for businesses outside of the tourism or hospitality sector will be included in the next phase of vaccinations, a source told Phuket News. Foreigners must have a valid work permit to register for a vaccine.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Prison officials say activist Panusaya did not get Covid while behind bars
The Corrections Department says the recently released pro-democracy activist, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, did not contract Covid-19 in prison. The 22 year old protest leader confirmed she was infected earlier this week. She was released from Bangkok’s Central Women’s Correctional Institution on May 6.
The Bangkok Post reports Weerakit Harnpariphan from the Corrections Department as saying Panusaya was in quarantine from April 23 to May 5 and that screening was being carried out at the prison.
“Ms Panusaya did not go outside the prison or engage in any activities before her release on May 6. 100% active screening was conducted again on May 8, in the zone in which Ms Panusaya was quarantined. No inmate who stayed with her had Covid-19.”
The Corrections Department have been scrambling to contain the fallout from revelations of clusters in their largest prisons. On Thursday 2,835 inmates from 2 Bangkok prisons – Central Women’s Correctional Institution and Bangkok Remand Prison – were confirmed as having being infected with Covid-19. Today a further 183 infections from inmates was confirmed.
Meanwhile, Mr. Weerakit adds that fellow activist Panupong Jadnok, aka, “Mike”, who has also tested positive for the virus and remains behind bars, has been admitted to the Corrections Hospital. All infected detainees are now hospitalised. The Corrections Department says some family members have been contacted, in line with inmates’ wishes.
The department plans to carry out weekly Covid-19 testing, with the option of setting up field hospitals within prison compounds in the event that there is a high number of infections detected. Prisons with large outbreaks are implementing “seal and bubble” measures similar to those seen at migrant worker camps during the Samut Sakhon outbreak earlier this year. This will involve a reduction in new inmate numbers, testing inmates before and after court hearings, or organising court appearances via teleconference.
The Bangkok Post reports that a number of prison officials have been told to work from home and limit contact with family members. Officials will also be tested every 2 weeks.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
