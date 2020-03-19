Visitors from 15 locations must show health certificates, insurance before boarding flights to Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Visitors from 15 locations must show health certificates, insurance before boarding flights to Thailand
Clarifying earlier reports, Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) say that it will require air travellers, whether Thai or foreign, coming from 15 locations to show health certificates proving they are free of the Covid-19 coronavirus, and proof of insurance covering virus treatment, before boarding flights to Thailand. Earlier reports were that passengers from all locations would have to present the documents.
The CAAT’s governor Chula Sukmanop announced the measure and other requirements yesterday as part of the government’s efforts to contain the disease. The conditions are to take effect on Saturday. He said arriving passengers who were in China, including Hong Kong and Macau, Iran, Italy or South Korea in the past 14 days will be quarantined. These areas have been designated as “disease infected zones”.
Chula says that when passengers check in, airlines must verify whether they have visited coronavirus epidemic areas in the previous 14 days. They must require passengers from those infected zones and 11 other transmission areas to present health certificates issued no more than 72 hours before the flight departs. The certificates must guarantee that the passengers are free of the virus.
The 11 transmission areas are Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, specific cities in Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the USs. The Japanese cities are Aichi, Chiba, Hokkaido, Karagawa, Kyoto, Okinawa, Osaka, Tokyo and Wakayama, according to the Bangkok Post.
Airlines must also require that passengers from these places to have insurance covering Covid-19 treatment in Thailand, up to at least 3.1 million baht (100,000 US$).
Passengers who cannot provide the documents won’t be allowed to board their flight to Thailand. Those who are allowed to board must also provide the address of their accommodation in Thailand, either by written forms or by the Airports of Thailand mobile phone app.
The CAAT also requires airlines to seat passengers as far from each other as possible, and to regularly disinfect their planes. Chula added that Thai disease control officials are authorised to isolate aircraft and quarantine passengers.
Airlines that fail to comply will have to pay for the transport, quarantine and treatment of passengers, and bear the cost of related cases of disease control.
Follow Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand here – live tracker
Understandably residents in Thailand are wanting to know where the current Covid-19 Coronavirus cases are around the Kingdom.
HERE’S an interactive map to follow the cases around the country.
Bangkok governor issues stern warning over closures
Bangkok’s governor Asawin Kwanmuang is warning business owners that they face heavy fines, even jail if they disobey orders to close. And in an apparent warning to police, he said “the same applies” to those responsible for ensuring the ban is enforced.
Asawin says six types of establishment have been ordered shut until the end of the month to try and curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in the city.
They include bars, massage parlours, spas, entertainment venues, cinemas and theatres, fitness centres and boxing stadiums, and all boxing related activities.
Such businesses have been ordered to conduct a thorough cleaning and be ready to open in April, though Asawin warned that the ban will be extended if necessary. People who defy the ban can be fined up to 100,000 baht or jailed for up to a year, or both.
The governor called on all those responsible for enforcing the ban to “do their duty.”
60 more cases reported in Thailand, taking the total to 272
Thailand’s director-general of the Department of Disease Control, has announced 60 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus infection. 43 of the people were linked to boxing stadiums (including the ‘Lumphini cluster’ at a boxing stadium north west of the capital), entertainment venues, and religious ceremonies. The latest cases is the highest number of new cases in Thailand in 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 272. One person has died.
Elsewhere, Europe has seen a huge spike in confirmed cases of the coronavirus in recent days. The number reached more than 35,000 in Italy, the largest outbreak outside mainland China. Worldwide the total is now 220,230 (as of 4pm Thai time today).
Thailand’s confirmed cases have risen sharply, tripling in the space of a week and setting new records almost daily. Sunday saw 32 new confirmed cases, Monday saw 33 more, and yesterday 35 more were reported by the Ministry of Public Health.
