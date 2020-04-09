Visa amnesty for foreigners – but conditions apply | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Visa amnesty for foreigners – but conditions apply
“All foreign nationals are advised to closely monitor the Immigration Bureau’s website for updates, though the measures announced on Wednesday are valid until April 30 unless otherwise updated.”
The visa amnesty has been announced, hopefully relieving some of the stress on stranded tourists and other foreigners that have ended up without flights or ways to get home. Many flights have been cancelled, confusion has made people miss flights or their home borders may have been closed.
The Immigration Bureau has now announced, after a few false starts, that it is granting visa relief for all foreign nationals who have found themselves marooned in Thailand. The announcement is now up on the bureau’s website.
• Visas that have expired from March 26 onwards will be automatically extended to April 30.
• Foreigners are no longer required to apply in person for an extension at an immigration office
• They will not be charged 500 baht per day for overstaying their visa
• Foreigners who are due to file their 90 day reports, between March 26 and April 30, are also temporarily exempted.
• Foreigners with border passes will be allowed to stay in Thailand for now but will be required to leave Thailand within 7 days once the borders are opened again.
Tourists, expats and other visitors have been forced to queue up, sometimes in cramped or hot conditions, putting themselves and the immigration officials at risk.
Meanwhile, many Thais remain stranded overseas with the government’s latest edict to allow only 200 Thais to re-enter the country each day so that quarantine facilities can be prepared for them – they will not be allowed to return to their homes until they have spent 14 days in a government-controlled quarantine area.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
BIG arrest on price gouging of Covid-19 safety gear and fake test kits
2 Chinese men identified as Chen Lei and Wein Pinpin have been arrested inside a home in Pra Khanong district, Bangkok, after officials received a tip-off that fake Covid-19 test kits were being smuggled into the country. 45,000 fake Covid-19 test kits, 350,000 medical masks, and 1,200 infrared thermometers were seized. The evidence was valued at 33,750,000 baht.
These items were being sold without permission at a extortionate prices in Bangkok area and nearby districts.
The Food and Drug Administration will be investigating to find out where the fake Covid-19 test kits were made, and who else is involved in importing them into the country.
Police and officials from the Consumer Protection Police Division and officials from the Food and Drug Administration have reported that a large pile of evidence is piling up as the crisis unfolds, including…
45,000 fake Covid-19 test kits, 350,000 medical masks, 1,200 infrared thermometers, 53,000 litres of alcohol, 7,896 bottles of fake hand sanitisers and 82,771 cosmetic items, valued around 50 million baht
The punishment for smuggling medical equipment is imprisonment of up to 1 year, and a fine not exceeding 100,000, or both.
All products claiming to be Covid-19 test kits online at the moment are all fake, according to the Thai FDA.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Koh Lanta restricts entry after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19
The beautiful Koh Lanta in Krabi province is to be shut down after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection were found on the island.
Today in an emergency meeting with the top executives of Krabi province, alongside 8 district sheriffs, Krabi’s governor Kitibadee Prawit, says “further measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are being added as the 4 infected persons had been in contact with multiple people on the island. These contacts are being traced and tracked down by public health officials. ”
Provincial authorities had to halt transportation between neighbouring districts. And announced in any case where local residents who need to move between districts must first get permission from their district chiefs.
The lockdown of districts will last until April 24.
Meanwhile, from today to Friday officials will be investigating residents to identify the high risk personals affected by the 4 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Authorities in Krabi are also monitoring the Covid-19 situation closely in 227 locations, coordinating their efforts via the internet and the ‘Zoom’ video conferencing tool with neighbouring provinces.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators
Three Thai men were caught in Pattaya yesterday evening violating the Emergency Decree curfew and sentenced to three months in prison. Pattaya City Police posted on their Thai social media channels and reminded its Thai and English audience not to go out between 10 pm and 4 am without a valid reason or face the consequences. After a rise in curfew violators, this harsh punishment might shake some fear into those who ignore the Emergency Decree.
Pattaya Police sentenced the three men today, whose names were not given to the media, to three months in prison without parole, effective immediately.
The Pattaya Police stated there will be no leniency for curfew violators in Pattaya.
