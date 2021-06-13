Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vietnam strikes deal to manufacture vaccines, but which brand?
Covid-19 vaccines will now be manufactured in Vietnam, according to their Health Ministry, though they have not revealed which brand of vaccine will be produced. The announcement was made on Vietnam’s Health Ministry website yesterday with very little concrete information.
The website originally mentioned Vingroup JSC as the company that will be manufacturing the vaccine in Vietnam, but all reference to the company was later removed from the site. The company did not have any comment about the announcement when the press contacted them.
But many clues narrow which brand of vaccines it might be that Vietnam will begin to manufacture domestically. A deal was said the be struck for a technology transfer from a US-based company. The website also mentioned that the vaccine would be a vaccine utilising mRNA technology, further narrowing the options of which brand it is.
Vietnam had previously only approved the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines for use, but in a separate announcement yesterday, the Health Ministry approved the Pfizer vaccine, and American vaccine using the mRNA technology, for use in Vietnam.
While it’s a big hint, it doesn’t definitively rule out the Moderna vaccine, also an mRNA-based American brand that could have inked a deal with Vietnam for domestic production.
One thing we do know is that the company in Vietnam is ready to produce a lot of vaccines. According to the Health Ministry announcement, the factory prepared to manufacture doses is equipped to produce as many as 200 million vaccines each year. They expect to start production in the fourth quarter of this year or the beginning of next year at the latest.
Vietnam has a population of 98 million, about 30 million more than Thailand. But, while Thailand’s government is often disparaged for the slow rollout with only a few million people getting vaccinated now, Vietnam has only fully vaccinated 53,000 people. 1.4 million vaccines have been administered, suggesting that about 1.3 million people are awaiting their second shot.
170 million vaccines are expected to be delivered from international sources that Vietnam has negotiated purchase deals with already, but the capacity to domestically manufacture 200 million vaccines per year would be a great boost to vaccinating their citizens, and perhaps a source in the future for aiding in vaccinating neighbouring nations as well.
Vietnam had avoided any sizable outbreak of Covid-19 by being one of the first countries to go into lockdown last year, and only recently had outbreaks, but has now identified a rapidly spreading hybrid strain that has infected over 10,000 people and resulted in 58 fatalities.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Vietnam strikes deal to manufacture vaccines, but which brand?
Motorbike thieves arrested after a million baht of bikes stolen
300 tourism businesses given SHA Plus certification in Phuket
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Police warn child pornography is a serious matter after teacher caught downloading clips
Tropical storm Koguma brings heavy rain to North, Northeast
(Another) poll (also) shows Thais’ lack of confidence in vaccine campaign
Despite rumours, PM and goverment not planning early election
Thai PM not happy with soccer gambling
Doctors demand the government be more honest about Covid-19
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Illegal casino operator accused of 4 charges including murder
Survey shows lack of confidence in Government’s handling of vaccinations
Goverment kind of discloses what the secret budget is spent on
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Man busted for allegedly possessing over 100 marijuana plants, selling marijuana online
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business3 days ago
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
- Phuket2 days ago
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
- Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Phuket3 days ago
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
- Business3 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students