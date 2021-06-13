Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Vietnam strikes deal to manufacture vaccines, but which brand?

Neill Fronde

Published 

25 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Vietnam will produce US mRNA vaccines, but the brand is unknown.

Covid-19 vaccines will now be manufactured in Vietnam, according to their Health Ministry, though they have not revealed which brand of vaccine will be produced. The announcement was made on Vietnam’s Health Ministry website yesterday with very little concrete information.

The website originally mentioned Vingroup JSC as the company that will be manufacturing the vaccine in Vietnam, but all reference to the company was later removed from the site. The company did not have any comment about the announcement when the press contacted them.

But many clues narrow which brand of vaccines it might be that Vietnam will begin to manufacture domestically. A deal was said the be struck for a technology transfer from a US-based company. The website also mentioned that the vaccine would be a vaccine utilising mRNA technology, further narrowing the options of which brand it is.

Vietnam had previously only approved the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines for use, but in a separate announcement yesterday, the Health Ministry approved the Pfizer vaccine, and American vaccine using the mRNA technology, for use in Vietnam.

While it’s a big hint, it doesn’t definitively rule out the Moderna vaccine, also an mRNA-based American brand that could have inked a deal with Vietnam for domestic production.

One thing we do know is that the company in Vietnam is ready to produce a lot of vaccines. According to the Health Ministry announcement, the factory prepared to manufacture doses is equipped to produce as many as 200 million vaccines each year. They expect to start production in the fourth quarter of this year or the beginning of next year at the latest.

Vietnam has a population of 98 million, about 30 million more than Thailand. But, while Thailand’s government is often disparaged for the slow rollout with only a few million people getting vaccinated now, Vietnam has only fully vaccinated 53,000 people. 1.4 million vaccines have been administered, suggesting that about 1.3 million people are awaiting their second shot.

170 million vaccines are expected to be delivered from international sources that Vietnam has negotiated purchase deals with already, but the capacity to domestically manufacture 200 million vaccines per year would be a great boost to vaccinating their citizens, and perhaps a source in the future for aiding in vaccinating neighbouring nations as well.

Vietnam had avoided any sizable outbreak of Covid-19 by being one of the first countries to go into lockdown last year, and only recently had outbreaks, but has now identified a rapidly spreading hybrid strain that has infected over 10,000 people and resulted in 58 fatalities.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)26 seconds ago

Vietnam strikes deal to manufacture vaccines, but which brand?
Crime3 hours ago

Motorbike thieves arrested after a million baht of bikes stolen
Tourism5 hours ago

300 tourism businesses given SHA Plus certification in Phuket

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Chiang Rai5 hours ago

Police warn child pornography is a serious matter after teacher caught downloading clips
Weather6 hours ago

Tropical storm Koguma brings heavy rain to North, Northeast
Thailand6 hours ago

(Another) poll (also) shows Thais’ lack of confidence in vaccine campaign
Politics7 hours ago

Despite rumours, PM and goverment not planning early election
Thailand8 hours ago

Thai PM not happy with soccer gambling
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Doctors demand the government be more honest about Covid-19
Songkhla9 hours ago

Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Crime9 hours ago

Illegal casino operator accused of 4 charges including murder
Thailand10 hours ago

Survey shows lack of confidence in Government’s handling of vaccinations
Thailand10 hours ago

Goverment kind of discloses what the secret budget is spent on
Weather10 hours ago

Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Eastern Thailand11 hours ago

Man busted for allegedly possessing over 100 marijuana plants, selling marijuana online
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending