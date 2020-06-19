Uproar as Bolivian TV program live broadcasts Covid-19 death | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Uproar as Bolivian TV program live broadcasts Covid-19 death
A Bolivian television channel TV channel sparked outrage yesterday after it broadcast live the last minutes of a dying Covid-19 patient as doctors battled in vain to save him. A spokesman for the “No Lies” program says it took the decision to show a Covid-19 patient’s death in the eastern city of Santa Cruz to jolt authorities, who have neglected health services, into action.
The program airs nightly on the PAT channel, in a region which has seen some 60% of Bolivia’s 21,499 cases and about half its 697 deaths. It showed the patient’s death over a half hour period as doctors tried to resuscitate the man.
Bolivia’s ombudswoman, Nadia Cruz, slammed the show for “sensationalism,” saying it “repeatedly and morbidly exhibited images showing cardiopulmonary treatment being carried out on a person, which unfortunately ended in death.”
“The broadcast clearly conflicts with the national legal order. Such programming can generate a kind of collective fear.”
Her office is an independent body appointed to investigate complaints against the government or public organisations.
The program was widely criticised on social networks, including by prominent journalists. Maria Trigo, from the newspaper El Deber de Santa Cruz and Cochabamba daily Los Tiempos.
“What a lack of respect for the family, for the deceased. We lost a lot of things with this virus, including empathy.”
“A lack of respect and humanity.”
Other commentary has congratulated the bold programming because it starkly brought the reality of Covid-19 death to light, saying that by sanitising the gruesome reality of the deaths provides opportunities for people to ignore the pandemic.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Survey shows majority of Thai people uneasy about returning to “normal”
A poll conducted with over 500 workers in Thailand and Malaysia reveals that a majority of Thai people are anxious about going back to work and being expected to return to normal behaviour. The majority of employees want to see significant health and safety measures put in place, with 1 in 3 Thais saying they don’t believe behaviour will ever return to the old normal.
According to a report in Coconuts, the poll was carried out by online survey company Qualtrics and illustrates that employers need to be aware of the anxiety people feel about returning to work, with many Thais saying they still feel uncomfortable just leaving their homes. The survey shows a need for businesses to acknowledge that many workers feel uneasy about commuting or attending events, or even shopping in the same way they did before the pandemic. Mao Gen Foo, from Qualtrics Southeast Asia, says employers have a responsibility to recognise this anxiety and implement safety measures to reassure staff.
“Organisations and governments need to understand how employee and customer behaviours and attitudes have changed so that they can take actions helping them feel confident during this next phase of the ‘new normal’.”
The poll shows that of the 62% who plan to go back to work next month, over half have said they would prefer to do so after a vaccine or effective treatment for Covid-19 becomes available. Over 80% of workers want their colleagues to wear face masks. Over 60% want to see social distancing implemented in their workplace, along with temperature checks and other safety measures.
When not at work, 70% of those surveyed say they are not ready to start attending concerts or sporting fixtures. Nearly half of those say they won’t attend sports events until January, with 3 out of 5 people saying the same for concerts. Despite shopping malls and restaurants being open since mid-May, 60% of Thais say they don’t feel comfortable eating in, and 36% say they still don’t want to visit the shops. Transport is also a source of worry for the majority, with 65% saying they’re not comfortable with the idea of travelling around the country by bus or plane right now.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Defence chief favours lifting Thailand’s Emergency Decree
“In terms of disease control, we’ve managed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The chief of Thailand’s defence forces raised no objection yesterday to calls for the national state of emergency to be lifted, saying security operations will not be affected if the Emergency Decree, set to expire at the end of June, is not extended.
Pornpipat Benyasri, who is charge of security for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says police have other legal tools, including the public assembly law, to maintain peace and order if political activities resume without the emergency decree in place.
“The PM has made it clear that the country will have to move forward and the economy must grow. Security authorities are trying to relax any measures so the people can go about their business as usual.”
The Emergency Decree was touted by the government as a necessary tool to curb the spread of Covid-19, as it enables swift action and coordination among agencies at the national level. It has been extended twice since it was enacted on March 26.
Critics say the decree gives the government too much power and the steady drop in new infections in recent weeks justifies lifting the decree, which they say limits individual rights and freedoms. Thailand has gone well over 3 weeks without a locally transmitted Covid-19 case.
Democracy activists yesterday rallied outside Government House as they stepped up calls for the government to revoke the decree.
“The curfew has been lifted, which indicates Covid-19 infections have been contained and there is no need to continue using the emergency decree. Extended use will only hurt the economy.”
In parliament, 55 Kao Klai Party MPs submitted a bill aimed at overriding the decree to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai.
Expats
British expat petitions government to help desperate elephants, handlers
The closure of elephant camps and sanctuary-style tourist attraction throughout the northeastern provinces has left thousands of elephants facing starvation. Some have made the long march back to their home villages, where their arrival is creating more problems than it solves.
Susan Field, a British citizen living in Koh Samui, yesterday presented a petition with nearly 65,000 signatures to the Thai government asking them to provide urgent financial aid for elephants and their handlers, who have received no income since tourists disappeared at the start of the outbreak.
“The future for elephants in Thailand looks extremely grim. In order to make a few baht, the mahouts may take their elephants back to begging in the streets or other cruel and degrading activities. Do these magnificent animals, your national symbol, deserve this? I don’t believe they do.”
If this tragic and desperate situation deteriorates further, and elephants begin to starve to death, Field believes it will have an extremely negative and adverse effect on Thailand’s tourism industry.
The petition has 2 specific requirements…
• Immediate and regular financial aid to help these elephants, their mahouts and families to have food and shelter – particularly in this critical time.
• To consider issuing a law to keep elephants safe and protected.
“I respectfully ask you to use your influence – and your hearts – to demonstrate your reverence for the elephant, your national symbol. Please do not leave them starving and suffering.”
