UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today

Published 

3 hours ago

Some new restrictions have been introduced and others tightened as the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the latest list of restrictions taking effect from today. The latest list was published in the Royal Gazette yesterday and are now in force.

On Friday the BMA suggested that restaurants in Bangkok may be prevented from providing in house dining, and providing take away services only. As of today, customers will still be allowed to eat in restaurants and weddings are still allowed, under certain conditions. But alcohol consumption won’t be allowed inside restaurants under the new orders.

The restrictions pertain mainly to 28 ‘red zone’ provinces around Thailand (list below).

Yesterday morning 315 new Covid-19 infections were announced, of which 294 were local transmissions. And later yesterday an additional 541 cases, mostly migrant workers from the hotzone Samut Sakhon province, were also announced. These cases will be added to this morning’s tallies when the CCSA convenes its daily media briefing. 64 people have died in Thailand from Covid-related disease since the outbreak began in February last year.

The latest directives have been announced in the Royal Gazette yesterday. The new restrictions apply specifically to 28 red zone provinces, which includes Bangkok. Here’s the list of those provinces now deemed as red zones (in alphabetical order) …

Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.

• All schools are closed until January 31, or until further notice. The closure applies to all education institutions and both “informal and formal, public or private” schools. Parents should contact their schools to find out about alternative online teaching arrangements for affected schools.

• The only exceptions are smaller schools with no more than 120 students, charities, public services with permission from provincial governors.

“• Meetings, seminars, banquets, and food handouts are forbidden, except where they are carried out or permitted by authorities or they take place in quarantine facilities.”

• Provincial governors are are being given the final say to close pubs, bars and karaoke bars in the red zone provinces. In restaurants the number of dine-in customers will be limited.

• Private businesses are being urged to come up with arrangements allowing employees to work from home or stagger hours to reduce the risk of transmission.

• Shopping centres, department stores, community shopping zones, convention and exhibition halls, convenience stores, supermarkets, and other similar places are still allowed to operate “under strict disease controls”.

Authorities will screen people who travel between provinces particularly from red zone provinces, while those who must travel to other provinces must show evidence of why they are going and undergo health screening.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced that the government plans to show “some flexibility in imposing the new restrictions” that come into affect from now, saying that the original proposal was “toned down” before being published yesterday.

The CCSA decided not to enforce a national lockdown because of the devastation it would cause to businesses and the wider economy.

“We will not lock down the country because there is an economic cost to pay and everybody will suffer.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

14 Comments

  1. Avatar

    ipfunnyjohns

    Monday, January 4, 2021 at 9:26 am

    They worked so well the first time we need to do them again…

    Lol

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Slugger

      Monday, January 4, 2021 at 10:07 am

      Hilarious.

      What would you do, professor?

      Reply
      • Avatar

        ipfunnyjohns

        Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:28 am

        60 deaths does not warrant any precautions of any kind what so ever. No masks, no closures, no quarantine etc…

        I could list 10 things more dangerous than this virus. Food born illness kills more. The flu kills more. Dengue fever, pollution, road ways.

        But that doesn’t scare people. Something named covid-19 does.

        Reply
      • Avatar

        Mankok Hayon

        Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:34 am

        WHY IS ANYONE TAKING AN EXPERIMENTAL TOXIC VACCINE FOR A COLD VIRUS = 99.8% SURVIVAL <70 YRS OLD??!! Some in 99.99% range! What are you waiting for? What are you scared of? Let your immune system do its job & stay away from never-before-known RNA vaccine!! #tiffanydover Wake up!

        Reply
  2. Avatar

    Issan John

    Monday, January 4, 2021 at 10:19 am

    Let’s hope it’s not too little, too late.

    Personally I think it’s been “toned down” far too much, particularly where travel is concerned, and is far too late, but I hope I’m wrong.

    I see nothing to “lol” about when people die.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Roger

      Monday, January 4, 2021 at 10:46 am

      I am very worried about my Wife in Bangkok
      This Virus has new strains ..faster transmission than the previous strain
      However, the death rate in Thailand seems to be very low compared to other countries
      Or is it that it has not taken hold here yet?
      Total lockdown will be the only answer BUT as so many will starve no work this will not happen cos the Gov will not help pay the poor to eat as other countries do
      No social security for the masses in Thailand
      As for the death toll ..it is nothing compared to the number killed on your roads so I guess total lockdown is a waste of time as you keep killing yourselves on the roads anyway
      Good Luck
      Thailand

      Reply
      • Avatar

        Toby Andrews

        Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:29 am

        I must admire these monks for having orange masks to match their orange dresses.
        Even in an emergency there are some that maintain their sartorial elegance.
        Good for them.

        Reply
      • Avatar

        Ipaddressfunnycolors

        Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:29 am

        a new strain. Is that what your phone told you this morning. It must be true. I

        Reply
    • Avatar

      Andrew

      Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:16 am

      Figures released yesterday showed there were more accidents over the holiday period this year than last despite #COVID19-related travel and celebration restrictions. 316 people have died so far…….and 64 died of COVID.

      Reply
    • Avatar

      Toby Andrews

      Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:24 am

      Don’t hope you are wrong John, you usually are . . .

      Reply
  3. Avatar

    Siso

    Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:00 am

    Just shut it down already, it’s Thailand turn again to tighten the rope around people’s necks stop playing around. The miracle juice ain’t going to fix this but only going to make it worse instead. 2021 is going the be a year full of lockdowns, new imposed draconian laws, massive civil unrest, fully collapsed economies and like a cherry on a cake very severely damaged Young Minds of the new generation growing up in this shit mess right now. The only ones smiling and still having a grin on there faces are our puppermasters, it boggles my mind everytime when I see these health ministers here in Thailand or back home in the Netherlands not even hiding the fact that they get some very sick and perverted enjoyment out of all this just look at there faces and there body language and you tell me that they aren’t just laughing from the inside

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    David Beckman

    Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:15 am

    Interesting lockdown 28 provinces when the whole country is infected, allow restaurant dining and weddings which we all know are probably the biggest environments at risk, stop big schools but let little schools continue because them children are immune of course, I’m sorry but half attempts just won’t work ,as for the economy wait till a few politicians or there families start getting it or even dieing from it ,then let’s see if they care about the economy, the economy will suffer much more with full hospital’s, people unable to work bed ridden and a society already disgruntled with the government . I really don’t understand this mentality.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      ipfunnyjohns

      Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:32 am

      the real story is fiat money systems are collapsing. But to report that would allow us to plan. They don’t want that

      Reply
  5. Avatar

    EdwardV

    Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:22 am

    Weddings are still ok? WTF? Those are like super spreader events here. Hope Thailand quickly reverses that decision.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

New restrictions in place, get ready for additional screening at airports | VIDEO

3 hours ago

Monday, January 4, 2021

New restrictions in place, get ready for additional screening at airports | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Good morning and sawasdee krub from the Phuket Domestic Terminal. Additional restrictions announced today in relation to the 28 provincial red zones are now in affect. You can read the latest about these restrictions here…

https://thethaiger.com/coronavirus/update-new-restrictions-come-into-force-in-thailand-from-today

Keep up to date with all the latest Covid restrictions and changes to our lives here in Thailand at thethaiger.com

541 additional Covid-19 infections announced for Samut Sakhon, mostly migrant workers

16 hours ago

Sunday, January 3, 2021

541 additional Covid-19 infections announced for Samut Sakhon, mostly migrant workers | The Thaiger

On top of the numbers of new infections announced earlier today – some 315 both local and imported cases – the province of Samut Sakhon has reported 541 additional Covid-19 infections this afternoon afternoon. Most of them are migrant workers from the local seafood industry. The Mahachai Shrimp Market on the coast of Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok, is the hotzone for the current cluster.

The newly announced infections from the province bumps up Thailand’s total infections to 8,435 total infections since the start of the pandemic.

A curfew is in place in most of Samut Sakhon with restrictions on travel for provincial residents. Many of the migrant workforce from the local fishing industry has also been confined to their living quarters or transferred to field hospitals.

The additional 541 infections brings the total in the province to 2,400, including 448 migrant workers who were diagnosed through contact tracing, and another 7 at local hospitals. The remainder of the new cases were Thais.

The astonishing new number will be added to tomorrow’s total when the daily briefing for the media is made around 10am in Bangkok by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The previous highest daily report of new cases in Thailand was 576 cases on December 20. Tomorrow’s total will certainly be a new record high for the country based on the new infections announced over the past week.

The country confirmed 315 new cases earlier today, including 55 in Samut Sakhon.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Thai Restaurant Association asks PM not to restrict in-dining services

1 day ago

Sunday, January 3, 2021

Thai Restaurant Association asks PM not to restrict in-dining services | The Thaiger

As the 4 day New Year long weekend comes to a close, there are a number of proposed restrictions looming as the CCSA battles to contain the latest outbreaks of cases, particularly in and around Bangkok and the nearby easter provinces.

There is currently a proposal to restrict Bangkok’s restaurants to take away services only, as well as full travel restrictions for the residents of Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri, including Pattaya.

Now the President of the Thai Restaurant Association has addressed the issue of banning in-dining at Bangkok restaurants with an open letter to the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, asking him to consider not restricting Bangkok’s restaurants to take away services only.

The letter is one of many protesting more strict restrictions and measures to control the current Covid-19 outbreak claiming that, without financial aid and support, the industry won’t be able to handle another shutdown. Today the CCSA will meet to discuss increasing measures and restrictions that have been proposed by the Public Health Ministry. But the country’s restaurant industry says they cannot cope with another set of lockdowns without significant financial help from the government.

Association President, Thaniwan Kulamongkol says the restaurant industry was already imposing strict Covid-19 preventative measures and were willing to implement even stricter health standards and compromises to stay open, even reintroducing table partitions, stricter controls on social distancing etc.

“A total take-out-only option would devastate many workers, especially those informal workers and without much money who would be facing for some a second layoff or furlough of the year.”

She also says that many restaurants were not setup for takeout and would have no choice but to close, further devastating the economy, especially if the order hit Bangkok.

She says that if restaurants close or move to take-away-only services this will put a significant strain on the Thai farming industry, due to restaurants and retailers not ordering as many food items.

Thaniwan said in the letter that there wasn’t sufficient proof that current clusters of infections were coming from restaurants and the CCSA had been unable to provide scientific proof of restaurants, especially outdoor dining and street food, being high risk for spreading the virus.

The PM has not yet responded to the letter. Last Friday the Bangkok Metropolitan Association proposed that they “may” have to restrict the city’s restaurants to take away services only of the number of local cases continued to rise.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

