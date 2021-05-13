Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Unvaccinated MPs must show negative Covid-19 result before each parliament session
Under new measures for Thai Cabinet sessions, members of parliament who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 must test negative for the coronavirus before each new meeting. The parliament president Chuan Leekpai says the new orders are to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among Cabinet members. If an MP has not been vaccinated and does not show a negative result for a recent Covid-19 test, then they will not be allowed to enter the chamber.
The next parliamentary session is scheduled for May 22. Thai officials will hold a meeting today to go over Covid-19 prevention and disease control measures to prevent the spread of the virus at the next session. But some MPs are concerned about the safety of today’s meeting due to the outbreak in Bangkok, with hundreds of Covid-19 infections reported each day.
MP Anan Phonamnuay told reporters that he and the government chief whip urged for the meeting to be postponed and rescheduled for later this month when more vaccine doses and supplies arrive.
“I totally understand that the new parliamentary session is important. But if that comes with health risks that may result in new deaths, will it still be worth it?”
In the recent wave of infections, Bangkok has reported more than 20,000 Covid-19 cases since April 1. The Covid-19 death rate has also increased significantly over the past month. Cases in the recent wave started off in clusters in nightlife areas, primarily the fashionable Thong Lor district. During that time, around a third of Cabinet members reportedly self-isolated after coming in contact with infected people.
Discussion on the new budget bill for the fiscal year 2022, which starts October 2021, is set for May 31 and June 2. Chuan warned that if the debilitation is delayed, there’s a possibility it could affect the budgetary management timeframe, and then potentially impact the Thai economy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Human rights group calls for transparency on Covid outbreaks in Thai prisons
Yesterday, Thailand’s Department of Corrections announced that thousands of inmates in Bangkok prisons have tested positive for Covid-19. 1,795 inmates at Bangkok Remand Prison are infected, along with 1,040 at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.
The announcement comes after political activist Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after her release on bail. According to a Coconuts report, she is the eight activist known to have become infected in prison. She says she knows of at least 50 other infected inmates.
“Before the day I was released, I learned that more than 50 people contracted the virus in the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, and I think right now that prison and others must have a large number of infected people. I demand the government and the Corrections Department immediately report the number of infected.”
Last week, fellow activist and human rights lawyer Anon Nampa, confirmed he too had tested positive for the virus while in prison. The Corrections Department have always insisted that strict measures are in place, including routine testing, but, prior to yesterday’s announcement, there has been no confirmation of how many of over 300,000 prisoners are ill with Covid-19.
Sunai Phasuk from Human Rights Watch confirms that accurate reporting has been hard to come by, pointing out that officials never followed through on a pledge to build a field hospital at Bangkok’s Klong Prem Central Prison.
“We never get information about the total number of infected inmates nor the preventive measures nor the treatment protocols for infected inmates.”
Thailand’s prisons are notoriously overcrowded and the unsanitary conditions have been a source of concern long before the pandemic. The country has the dubious honour of having the world’s sixth-largest prison population, with a detention rate that ranks at no. 8 in the world. All this with a population of just 70 million.
Sunai says the vast majority of prisoners are incarcerated because of drugs offences and says the Justice Ministry should be working to reduce prison numbers during a pandemic, not increase them. He says officials should consider a reduction in sentencing for misdemeanours that would allow for home arrest, including electronic monitoring and regular check-ins.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Amnesty International calls for Thailand to limit ‘unnecessary detention’ to reduce Covid-19 at prisons
Human rights activists are calling on the Thai government to reduce unnecessary detention to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at prisons. So far, more than 2,000 inmates at 2 Bangkok prisons and at least 7 political prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19.
Amnesty International Thailand addressed an open letter to the Justice Ministry says the move to stop placing suspects in court detention while they await trial will help ease congestion in the prisons and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Yesterday, the Department of Corrections released a statement on the outbreak among inmates at Bangkok Remand Prison and the Women’s Correctional Institution after pro-democracy movement leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul announced that she tested positive for Covid-19.
Rung was released from the Women’s Correctional Institution last week after serving 8 weeks in detention while she awaited a trial on lèse majesté charges. Amnesty International says at least 7 political prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19. Some have already been released on bail.
Some protest leaders have been in court detention, many awaiting trials for lèse majesté charges, which carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy. Some also face sedition charges. Last month, the Human Rights Watch called on Thai authorities to release the detained activists on bail. Since then, some protest leaders, including Rung, have been released on bail.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 32 deaths and 4,887 new infections
The public health ministry has announced 32 new Covid-related deaths and 4,887 new infections from the past 24 hours. 2,835 of the new cases are from 2 of Bangkok’s largest prisons (below). Even with the new prison infections subtracted from the total, Thailand has added over 2,000 new cases for the Thursday tally.
• In another major blow to Thailand’s worst bout of Covid-19, 2,835 inmates from the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, 2 of the largest prisons in the capital, have now been confirmed as infected with Covid.
Anti-government protester, and detainee, Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul made the revelation when she had been released on bail on her Facebook page saying that she had contracted the virus whilst in custody. She said that “many inmates have infections”, forcing the Corrections Minister to come clean with the full situation.
• The Thai government is set to subsidise up to 100,000 one way air fares to the southern island of Phuket once it’s opened up.
The TAT’s Yuthasak Supasorn says Phuket will attract 30,000 – 40,000 visitors under its Sandbox reopening program. He said they’ve had discussions with Thai Airways and Thai Smile about the subsidy scheme – the local airline brands are going through bankruptcy proceedings at the moment with a clear threat of being declared bankrupt as soon as next week.
Mr Yuthasak also said Thai tourism would “gear up” towards a goal of “3-4 million visitors in Q4 after another 9 tourism areas in country are also re-opened.
• A new clause has been added to Phuket’s extension of the restrictions (to May 31). They now include a specific paragraph aimed at banning gatherings of people at their homes. Obviously with THIS in mind.
Here’s the new clause…
“5.2 Participating in eating or drinking of alcohol, in the family home or in any other place of residence, must not be attended by outsiders. In addition, gathering together or the organising of any other activities is prohibited. If the person who violates or commits this offence is a foreigner, the permission to remain living in Thailand under the Immigration Act could be revoked.”
