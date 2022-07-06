Travelling to Thailand? Here are the latest vaccine guidelines.

So you’re vaccinated. But are you? Or perhaps you’re unvaccinated or under-vaccinated. What does all this mean for you if you’re travelling to Thailand? The following info was updated by the Thai Government and published on June 28, 2022.

Here’s a list of approved Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand…

1. CoronaVac (Sinovac) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 2-4 weeks

2. AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria, Covishield) – 2 doses needed /2nd dose after 4-12 weeks;

3. Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty, Tozinameran (INN)) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3 week;

4. Jansen (Johnson & Johnson) 1 dose needed;

5. Moderna (Spikevax) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks);

6. COVILO (Sinopharm, Hayat-Vax) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3-4 weeks);

7. Sputnik V – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3 weeks);

8. Covaxin – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks;

9. Novavax (Nuvaxovid) / Covovax – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3 weeks);

10. Medigen – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks;

11. TURKOVAC/ERUCOV-VAC – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks:

12. Sputnik Light – 1 dose needed;

13. CansinoBio (Ad5-nCov / Convidecia) – 1 dose needed.

How to be considered as fully vaccinated in Thailand…

• Get second dose of a 2-dose vaccine no less than 14 days before the travel date to Thailand

• Get a single-dose vaccine no less than 14 days before the travel date to Thailand

• In case of mix-and-match vaccines, get second dose of a different vaccine within the recommended interval of the first vaccine no less than 14 days before travel date to Thailand

Guidelines to be considered as fully vaccinated when having been infected with Covid-19…

• Have received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine at any time after the recovery. It is required to submit proof or medical record of Covid-19 recovery alongside the single-dose vaccination certificate.

• Fully vaccinated before contracting Covid-19

• Recovered from Covid-19 within 3 months before travelling to Thailand. It is required to present a valid medical certificate certifying the full recovery (within 3 months but no less than 14 days before travelling) or that you are asymptomatic in case the Covid-19 RT-PCR – or professional ATK – test shows a positive result.

SOURCE: Public Relations Department of the Royal Thai Government (updated on June 28, 2022)