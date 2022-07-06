Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Travelling to Thailand? Here are the latest vaccine guidelines.

Thaiger

Published

 on 

image

So you’re vaccinated. But are you? Or perhaps you’re unvaccinated or under-vaccinated. What does all this mean for you if you’re travelling to Thailand? The following info was updated by the Thai Government and published on June 28, 2022.

Here’s a list of approved Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand…

1. CoronaVac (Sinovac) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 2-4 weeks

2. AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria, Covishield) – 2 doses needed /2nd dose after 4-12 weeks;

3. Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty, Tozinameran (INN)) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3 week;

4. Jansen (Johnson & Johnson) 1 dose needed;

5. Moderna (Spikevax) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks);

6. COVILO (Sinopharm, Hayat-Vax) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3-4 weeks);

7. Sputnik V – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3 weeks);

8. Covaxin – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks;

9. Novavax (Nuvaxovid) / Covovax – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3 weeks);

10. Medigen – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks;

11. TURKOVAC/ERUCOV-VAC – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks:

12. Sputnik Light – 1 dose needed;

13. CansinoBio (Ad5-nCov / Convidecia) – 1 dose needed.

How to be considered as fully vaccinated in Thailand…

• Get second dose of a 2-dose vaccine no less than 14 days before the travel date to Thailand

• Get a single-dose vaccine no less than 14 days before the travel date to Thailand

• In case of mix-and-match vaccines, get second dose of a different vaccine within the recommended interval of the first vaccine no less than 14 days before travel date to Thailand

Guidelines to be considered as fully vaccinated when having been infected with Covid-19…

• Have received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine at any time after the recovery. It is required to submit proof or medical record of Covid-19 recovery alongside the single-dose vaccination certificate.

• Fully vaccinated before contracting Covid-19

• Recovered from Covid-19 within 3 months before travelling to Thailand. It is required to present a valid medical certificate certifying the full recovery (within 3 months but no less than 14 days before travelling) or that you are asymptomatic in case the Covid-19 RT-PCR – or professional ATK – test shows a positive result.

SOURCE: Public Relations Department of the Royal Thai Government (updated on June 28, 2022)

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Bill_Koomers
2022-07-06 08:32
14 minutes ago, DwizzleyMatthews said: So , I plan to travel mid August and return early Sept, I had 2 x Pfizer in August 2021 . According to the OP I am good to go despite my last vaccination being…
image
Cabra
2022-07-06 09:54
1 hour ago, Bill_Koomers said: You're not required to be vaxxed to enter the LOS. Ignore the intentional framing of this article that would lead the less attentive reader to believe otherwise. Masks are also not required. But you will…
Vigo
2022-07-06 09:59
You are only fully vaccinated at 2 doses if the 2nd dose is no less than 4 months old. Even with the most effective vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), a booster is required at 4-6 months after the 2nd dose. In…
DwizzleyMatthews
2022-07-06 10:29
38 minutes ago, Cabra said: But you will need a negative test to enter (if unvaccinated). That's the long and short of it. That’s the reason for my question, I thought going by the title of the op it would…
DwizzleyMatthews
2022-07-06 10:32
30 minutes ago, Vigo said: You are only fully vaccinated at 2 doses if the 2nd dose is no less than 4 months old. Even with the most effective vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), a booster is required at 4-6 months…
Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Tourism20 mins ago

Thailand’s latest ‘soft power’ move- Muay Thai
image
Thailand49 mins ago

Thai man escapes with life after love triangle shootout
image
Technology1 hour ago

Mobile app in Japan will delete explicit kid photos
image
Sponsored1 day ago

BISP student, Puthi, invited to Europe as part of GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14&U tennis team
image
image
Thailand1 hour ago

Re-instatement of mask wearing? & Arresting ‘Mr. Underpants’ | GMT
image
Krabi2 hours ago

Cargo boat capsizes off Krabi
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Travelling to Thailand? Here are the latest vaccine guidelines.
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Cannabis16 hours ago

Smoking and selling cannabis in public is illegal, warns Bangkok deputy governor
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Thai health authorities recommending the re-instatement of mask wearing
image
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand enjoys an increase in tourists and flights
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Insurance companies in uproar over Covid scam by clients
image
Thailand18 hours ago

Thai netizens go into meltdown over farmer using bathroom cleaner as fertilizer
image
Crime18 hours ago

Thai police arrest ‘Mr. Underpants:’ The serial thief in the white briefs
image
Drugs18 hours ago

Customs seizes 175 million baht of ketamine heading to Taiwan
image
Tourism18 hours ago

Suitcases packed as Thais get ready for domestic travel
image
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai teacher forced to withdraw from beauty pageant
image
Thailand10 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending

By continuing to use our site you consent to the use of cookies as described in our privacy policy.