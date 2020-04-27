To wear or not to wear, that is the question. Face masks in a Covid-19 world. | The Thaiger

The hot topic du jour is face masks – to wear or not to wear. Are they useful? Do they just make wearers ‘feel’ protected, or can they actually contribute to the prevention of spreading Covid-19, or any other virus for that matter.

In Asian countries, generally, it’s become a common look, as people move around and go shopping while wearing a face mask. In China, and Thailand for now, it’s compulsory to wear a mask when out in public at all times. But in western countries it’s a lot less common.

Do masks protect me, or the other person? And which types of masks should we be wearing? In times of scarcity many believe masks should be reserved for healthcare workers only who depend on protection. But that view now seems to have changed. More and more local authorities, around the world, do recommend to wear masks in public. And if we are to find a long-term solution to living with Covid-19, whilst resuming some semblance of our normal lives, are masks an important part of that ‘new-normal’?

Why is the west so resistant to wearing face masks?

So let’s talk about face masks – and what they can do for us during a pandemic. Deutsche Weller report.

