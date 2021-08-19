Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 20,902 new cases and 301 deaths
20,902 new Covid-19 cases and 301 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 22,208 recoveries. There are now 205,946 people receiving treatment for Covid-19.
In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 960,996 Covid-19 infections.
Out of the new cases reported today, 148 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for the virus over the past few months.
Other updates…
- The government plans to make antigen test kits more accessible to the public. The Public Health Ministry recently approved Government Pharmaceutical Organisation’s purchase of 8.5 million antigen test kits from the Lepu Medical Technology in China, according to the Thai government news bureau.
- The 9.3 million baht purchase of 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by the Thai Cabinet, according to the news bureau.
