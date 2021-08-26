Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases and 229 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook /กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (BMA)

18,501 new Covid-19 cases and 229 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. There have been 20,606 recoveries recorded over the past 24 hours. Thailand now has 186,934 active cases. Since April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,092,006 Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases, 139 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Other updates…

  • With the Covid-19 situation improving, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is seeking approval from the CCSA to allow restaurants in the 29 “dark red” zones, including Bangkok, to reopen, according to the Thai government’s news bureau.
  • The highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19, which was first detected in India, now accounts for nearly 93% of all new infections in Thailand, the Department of Medical Science reported on yesterday, according to the Thai government’s news bureau.

Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases and 229 deaths | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)41 seconds ago

Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases and 229 deaths
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok Sandbox: open businesses to vaccinated customers
Bangkok7 hours ago

Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars
Sponsored13 hours ago

Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Australia and New Zealand consider just living with Covid-19
World11 hours ago

Keep your subscriptions! OnlyFans backs down on porn ban
World12 hours ago

Worldwide Covid-19 infections may be levelling off again
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of15 hours ago

Top 5 Largest Property Developers in Thailand
Best of15 hours ago

Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand
Best of15 hours ago

Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok
Thailand15 hours ago

Husband and wife arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine to Hong Kong
Video16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 7 policemen arrested over killing of drug dealer | August 25
World16 hours ago

Indonesian navy seizes tanker and crew, says they stole oil
Thailand17 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 25
Thailand17 hours ago

Mobile vaccination bus to travel around Bangkok, exact locations to be visited unknown
Thailand18 hours ago

Covid delays construction of 3 train lines
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending