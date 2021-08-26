Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases and 229 deaths

18,501 new Covid-19 cases and 229 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. There have been 20,606 recoveries recorded over the past 24 hours. Thailand now has 186,934 active cases. Since April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,092,006 Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases, 139 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Other updates…

With the Covid-19 situation improving, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is seeking approval from the CCSA to allow restaurants in the 29 “dark red” zones, including Bangkok, to reopen, according to the Thai government’s news bureau.

The highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19, which was first detected in India, now accounts for nearly 93% of all new infections in Thailand, the Department of Medical Science reported on yesterday, according to the Thai government’s news bureau.

