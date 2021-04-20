Those flying into Phuket face Covid tests from tomorrow | Thaiger

image
Those flying into Phuket face Covid tests from tomorrow

Those flying into Phuket face Covid tests from tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, those who fly into Phuket International Airport will face a Covid-19 “Antigen Rapid Test” unless they have proof of being fully vaccinated or a previously negative Covid test within 72 hours of arriving. The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced the new rule last night, and will go through April 30. The measure also includes those coming from red zones. The test is 300 baht with travellers being required to foot the bill. Results are expected to take 15 minutes.

For those entering the province by road, only those from red zone provinces will be required to be tested. All arrivals must install the MorChana app, register their travel details through the www.gophuget.com web portal, and have their arrival and travel details reported to the Emergency Operations Center for the area where the traveller is staying. Those who are only transporting goods and don’t stay in Phuket overnight are exempt from the new rules. But, they must show a permission document.

The government is asking people to limit their travel, particularly to red zone provinces. Here’s a list of the red zone provinces.

1. Bangkok
2. Chiang Mai
3. Chon Buri
4. Samut Prakan
5. Prachuap Khiri Kan
6. Samut Sakhon
7. Pathum Thani
8. Nakhon Pathom
9. Phuket
10. Nakhon Ratchasima
11. Nonthaburi
12. Songkhla
13. Tak
14. Udon Thani
15. Suphanburi
16. Sa Kaeo
17. Rayong
18. Khon Kaen

You can expect other provinces to introduce similar restrictions over the next few days. We’ll keep you up to date on thethaiger.com

Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)

Meanwhile, Phuket is receiving almost 100,000 Covid-19 Sinovac doses to administer second vaccine rounds to those who received their first jabs earlier this month. Thailand today, has recorded 1,443 new daily Covid-19 infections. 4 more deaths have also been recorded. 55 people are now on ventilators under state care. The government claims there are 1,000 ventilators available. 666,210 people in Thailand have now received at least 1 dose of a Covid vaccine. Only 2 of today’s reported cases were imported.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Almost 100,000 Sinovac doses delivered to Phuket for second round of jabs

Published

34 mins ago

on

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

By

Almost 100,000 Sinovac doses delivered to Phuket for second round of jabs

Phuket is receiving almost 100,000 Covid-19 Sinovac doses to administer second vaccine rounds to those who received their first jabs earlier this month. 99,480 doses were delivered yesterday at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. 30,000 doses will be delivered to Thalang Hospital, 20,000 to Patong Hospital and 10,000 to Chalong Hospital. Vachira hospital’s director posted last night detailing the vaccines’ distribution, noting that Vachira will keep the rest in store.

The vaccine doses will help continue the mass-vaccination campaign which will continue until April 30. About 90,000 people and 9,000 medical and public health personnel are scheduled to receive their 2nd vaccine doses. 480 military, police, and frontline personnel are also on the list.

The Phuket Provincial Health Office has made a goal of inoculating 8,000-9,000 people per day, but many have criticised that number as being unachievable. Chalermpong says SMS services will be used to notify those of vaccine appointments.

“Those who already have had the first injection will receive an SMS for an vaccination appointment on their phones. The SMS will tell you the date and time you have to come to the vaccination stations. For those who are waiting for vaccination in May, we will inform you later.”

The Phuket News reports that people who have already had their first injection but who have not received an SMS confirming the second vaccination appointment can check at the “Phuket Must Win” website. Chalermpong says if you cannot find your name, then you can visit the vaccination station and present your certificate to staff after 3pm each day.

Other provincial authorities joined in giving their advice with the PPHO chief reminding that even if you are vaccinated, you could still be infected, but the symptoms won’t be very bad. The Vice Governor also chimed in saying if you want the first injection, they are open for registration today. But if you want to be vaccinated in May you must have an appointment as authorities are trying to reduce congestion.

Meanwhile, Phuket’s plans to reopen by July to vaccinated tourists may be stalled due to the 3rd wave of Covid and a slower rollout of vaccine administration than previously planned. New restrictions from entering the province have also been announced. Currently, you’ll need either a certificate of proof that you’ve had both doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine, a Covid-19-free certificate, not older than 72 hours, or you’ll have to do a Rapid Covid Test at a cost of 300 baht at the airport.

This situation will apply until at least the end of April. The downside of coming to Phuket at this time will be risking a positive Rapid Covid Test, if you don’t have the other paperwork, and ending up in a field hospital.

If you’re arriving in Phuket by road, through the Thachatchai road checkpoint at the top of the island, only travellers from the red zone provinces will be affected by the new restrictions. If you’re from an orange zone you’ll be able to enter without the paperwork, for now anyway.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Chon Buri sees 82 new infections today

Published

56 mins ago

on

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

By

Chon Buri sees 82 new infections today
Stock photo via Flickr

Thailand’s Chon Buri province, is reporting 82 new infections today, the lowest amount of daily infections since April 9. The numbers today are also on the decline from the past week. Bang Lamung district, which features the Pattaya area, reported the highest amount of infections from the daily total at 43. Mueang Chonburi reported 23, Si Racha, 10, Sattahip 3, and 3 cases were imported from other provinces for treatment.

The 79 cases within the province…

• 1 person from a cluster at the Flintstones Pub in Mueang Chonburi in the Don Hualor sub-district. The total now from this venue sits at 152 since April 6.

• People infected from other entertainment venues:

• 3 infections from Cetus club in Pattaya

• 2 infections from 808 club in Pattaya

• 1 infection from Top One pub

• 1 infection from Queen club

• 1 infection from Version pub

• 2 infections from Pin Up Go-Go

• 1 infection from Happy Wet Bar

• 1 infection from Friend Zone in Rayong Province

• 1 infection from Bone in Pattaya

The Pattaya News reports that other infections include 1 medical personnel, 49 people who were in close contact with infected family members, and 18 under investigation. 252 people were tested over the past day who were close contacts of infected patients. 344 more were tested by proactive measures. All are in isolation and awaiting test results.

Authorities are specifically warning people, who are returning to work from the Songkran holiday, to work from home if possible for 2 weeks. If this is not possible, they should avoid eating with co-workers, wear masks, keep their distance, and follow other Covid-19 precautions at work.

As of 12:01am Sunday, new restrictions came info effect, and Thailand’s provinces were divided into orange and red zones. Chon Buri is listed as a red zone. Here are the new restrictions

Across all provinces…

• Closures of schools, all nightlife venues, pubs and clubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours

(except for international schools running exams)

• No events can have more than 50 people

Provincial red zones (listed below)…

• Dining-in allowed until 9pm (but can do takeaway until 11pm)

• Serving of alcohol banned

• Shopping centres and fitness centres to be closed by 9pm

(Sporting fields, exercise places, gyms and fitness clubs must close at 9pm)

• Convenience stores, markets, supermarkets must be closed by 11pm

Everywhere else…

• Dining-in allowed until 11pm

• Serving of alcohol banned

• Shopping centres to be closed by 9pm

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Covid UPDATE: Tuesday CCSA report records 1,443 new infections

Tim Newton

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

By

Covid UPDATE: Tuesday CCSA report records 1,443 new infections

After a 20% drop in new infections reported yesterday by the CCSA, Thailand has today recorded 1,443 cases.

4 more deaths have also been recorded. 55 people are now on ventilators under state care. The government claims there are 1,000 ventilators available. 666,210 people in Thailand have now received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. Only 2 of today’s reported cases were imported.

Bangkok again leads the way with new infections at 350, Chiang Mai 116, Chon Buri 82, Samut Prakan 60 and Pathum Thani 57.

In other news…

• Dr. Yong Poovorawan, the virologist from Chulalongkorn University, says it’s likely that people vaccinated against Covid-19 will still require boosters in order to remain protected. He shared his views after a study of recovered patients showed that their immunity to the virus started to drop between 3 and 6 months after infection.

“It is highly likely that a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be needed and it is possible that people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus periodically.”

• Thailand’s Public Health Minister says asymptomatic Covid-19 patients ‘may’ be allowed to recover at home, in order to ensure hospital beds can be kept for seriously ill patients. The ministry is preparing a “recover at home” plan, but insists it is not being implemented for the time being as there are currently enough beds available. Just over a week ago, health officials confirmed there was no plan to change its mandatory hospitalisation policy for anyone testing positive for the virus.

• From tomorrow, Phuket will joinsother provinces after additional entry restrictions were announced on Monday by the Phuket Governor.

If you’re flying into Phuket you’ll need either a certificate of proof that you’ve had both doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine, a Covid-19-free certificate, not older than 72 hours, or you’ll have to do a Rapid Covid Test at a cost of 300 baht at the airport. More information about the new travel restrictions HERE.

• Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered security agencies to repatriate Thais stranded in Malaysia after Malaysia required all foreigners who had overstayed their visas to leave the country by April 21 due to the Covid-19 situation.
Thai repatriates are being allowed to return to Thailand through 4 southern border checkpoints – Narathiwat, Yala, Songkhla and Satun. But only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Returnees with a fever were immediately transferred to hospital. Those without symptoms were driven to state quarantine facilities, according to the NBT.

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

