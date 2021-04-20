Those flying into Phuket face Covid tests from tomorrow | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Those flying into Phuket face Covid tests from tomorrow
Starting tomorrow, those who fly into Phuket International Airport will face a Covid-19 “Antigen Rapid Test” unless they have proof of being fully vaccinated or a previously negative Covid test within 72 hours of arriving. The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced the new rule last night, and will go through April 30. The measure also includes those coming from red zones. The test is 300 baht with travellers being required to foot the bill. Results are expected to take 15 minutes.
For those entering the province by road, only those from red zone provinces will be required to be tested. All arrivals must install the MorChana app, register their travel details through the www.gophuget.com web portal, and have their arrival and travel details reported to the Emergency Operations Center for the area where the traveller is staying. Those who are only transporting goods and don’t stay in Phuket overnight are exempt from the new rules. But, they must show a permission document.
The government is asking people to limit their travel, particularly to red zone provinces. Here’s a list of the red zone provinces.
1. Bangkok
2. Chiang Mai
3. Chon Buri
4. Samut Prakan
5. Prachuap Khiri Kan
6. Samut Sakhon
7. Pathum Thani
8. Nakhon Pathom
9. Phuket
10. Nakhon Ratchasima
11. Nonthaburi
12. Songkhla
13. Tak
14. Udon Thani
15. Suphanburi
16. Sa Kaeo
17. Rayong
18. Khon Kaen
You can expect other provinces to introduce similar restrictions over the next few days. We’ll keep you up to date on thethaiger.com
Meanwhile, Phuket is receiving almost 100,000 Covid-19 Sinovac doses to administer second vaccine rounds to those who received their first jabs earlier this month. Thailand today, has recorded 1,443 new daily Covid-19 infections. 4 more deaths have also been recorded. 55 people are now on ventilators under state care. The government claims there are 1,000 ventilators available. 666,210 people in Thailand have now received at least 1 dose of a Covid vaccine. Only 2 of today’s reported cases were imported.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Almost 100,000 Sinovac doses delivered to Phuket for second round of jabs
Phuket is receiving almost 100,000 Covid-19 Sinovac doses to administer second vaccine rounds to those who received their first jabs earlier this month. 99,480 doses were delivered yesterday at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. 30,000 doses will be delivered to Thalang Hospital, 20,000 to Patong Hospital and 10,000 to Chalong Hospital. Vachira hospital’s director posted last night detailing the vaccines’ distribution, noting that Vachira will keep the rest in store.
The vaccine doses will help continue the mass-vaccination campaign which will continue until April 30. About 90,000 people and 9,000 medical and public health personnel are scheduled to receive their 2nd vaccine doses. 480 military, police, and frontline personnel are also on the list.
The Phuket Provincial Health Office has made a goal of inoculating 8,000-9,000 people per day, but many have criticised that number as being unachievable. Chalermpong says SMS services will be used to notify those of vaccine appointments.
The Phuket News reports that people who have already had their first injection but who have not received an SMS confirming the second vaccination appointment can check at the “Phuket Must Win” website. Chalermpong says if you cannot find your name, then you can visit the vaccination station and present your certificate to staff after 3pm each day.
Other provincial authorities joined in giving their advice with the PPHO chief reminding that even if you are vaccinated, you could still be infected, but the symptoms won’t be very bad. The Vice Governor also chimed in saying if you want the first injection, they are open for registration today. But if you want to be vaccinated in May you must have an appointment as authorities are trying to reduce congestion.
Meanwhile, Phuket’s plans to reopen by July to vaccinated tourists may be stalled due to the 3rd wave of Covid and a slower rollout of vaccine administration than previously planned. New restrictions from entering the province have also been announced. Currently, you’ll need either a certificate of proof that you’ve had both doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine, a Covid-19-free certificate, not older than 72 hours, or you’ll have to do a Rapid Covid Test at a cost of 300 baht at the airport.
This situation will apply until at least the end of April. The downside of coming to Phuket at this time will be risking a positive Rapid Covid Test, if you don’t have the other paperwork, and ending up in a field hospital.
If you’re arriving in Phuket by road, through the Thachatchai road checkpoint at the top of the island, only travellers from the red zone provinces will be affected by the new restrictions. If you’re from an orange zone you’ll be able to enter without the paperwork, for now anyway.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees 82 new infections today
Thailand’s Chon Buri province, is reporting 82 new infections today, the lowest amount of daily infections since April 9. The numbers today are also on the decline from the past week. Bang Lamung district, which features the Pattaya area, reported the highest amount of infections from the daily total at 43. Mueang Chonburi reported 23, Si Racha, 10, Sattahip 3, and 3 cases were imported from other provinces for treatment.
The 79 cases within the province…
• 1 person from a cluster at the Flintstones Pub in Mueang Chonburi in the Don Hualor sub-district. The total now from this venue sits at 152 since April 6.
• People infected from other entertainment venues:
• 3 infections from Cetus club in Pattaya
• 2 infections from 808 club in Pattaya
• 1 infection from Top One pub
• 1 infection from Queen club
• 1 infection from Version pub
• 2 infections from Pin Up Go-Go
• 1 infection from Happy Wet Bar
• 1 infection from Friend Zone in Rayong Province
• 1 infection from Bone in Pattaya
The Pattaya News reports that other infections include 1 medical personnel, 49 people who were in close contact with infected family members, and 18 under investigation. 252 people were tested over the past day who were close contacts of infected patients. 344 more were tested by proactive measures. All are in isolation and awaiting test results.
Authorities are specifically warning people, who are returning to work from the Songkran holiday, to work from home if possible for 2 weeks. If this is not possible, they should avoid eating with co-workers, wear masks, keep their distance, and follow other Covid-19 precautions at work.
As of 12:01am Sunday, new restrictions came info effect, and Thailand’s provinces were divided into orange and red zones. Chon Buri is listed as a red zone. Here are the new restrictions…
Across all provinces…
• Closures of schools, all nightlife venues, pubs and clubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours
(except for international schools running exams)
• No events can have more than 50 people
Provincial red zones (listed below)…
• Dining-in allowed until 9pm (but can do takeaway until 11pm)
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres and fitness centres to be closed by 9pm
(Sporting fields, exercise places, gyms and fitness clubs must close at 9pm)
• Convenience stores, markets, supermarkets must be closed by 11pm
Everywhere else…
• Dining-in allowed until 11pm
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres to be closed by 9pm
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Covid UPDATE: Tuesday CCSA report records 1,443 new infections
After a 20% drop in new infections reported yesterday by the CCSA, Thailand has today recorded 1,443 cases.
4 more deaths have also been recorded. 55 people are now on ventilators under state care. The government claims there are 1,000 ventilators available. 666,210 people in Thailand have now received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. Only 2 of today’s reported cases were imported.
Bangkok again leads the way with new infections at 350, Chiang Mai 116, Chon Buri 82, Samut Prakan 60 and Pathum Thani 57.
In other news…
• Dr. Yong Poovorawan, the virologist from Chulalongkorn University, says it’s likely that people vaccinated against Covid-19 will still require boosters in order to remain protected. He shared his views after a study of recovered patients showed that their immunity to the virus started to drop between 3 and 6 months after infection.
“It is highly likely that a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be needed and it is possible that people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus periodically.”
• Thailand’s Public Health Minister says asymptomatic Covid-19 patients ‘may’ be allowed to recover at home, in order to ensure hospital beds can be kept for seriously ill patients. The ministry is preparing a “recover at home” plan, but insists it is not being implemented for the time being as there are currently enough beds available. Just over a week ago, health officials confirmed there was no plan to change its mandatory hospitalisation policy for anyone testing positive for the virus.
• From tomorrow, Phuket will joinsother provinces after additional entry restrictions were announced on Monday by the Phuket Governor.
If you’re flying into Phuket you’ll need either a certificate of proof that you’ve had both doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine, a Covid-19-free certificate, not older than 72 hours, or you’ll have to do a Rapid Covid Test at a cost of 300 baht at the airport. More information about the new travel restrictions HERE.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Those flying into Phuket face Covid tests from tomorrow
Almost 100,000 Sinovac doses delivered to Phuket for second round of jabs
Chon Buri sees 82 new infections today
Covid UPDATE: Tuesday CCSA report records 1,443 new infections
World’s most travel-friendly passport list – 2021
Pro-democracy leader “Penguin” has bail application rejected – again
Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia – surprise spikes in Covid infections
1 person dead, thousands forced to flee as “super typhoon” strikes the Philippines
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
Thanathorn suggests 4 changes to government’s handling of pandemic
Asymptomatic Covid patients may be allowed to self-isolate at home
Thai airlines facing another setback
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
THAILAND NEWS TODAY | Slight drop in new cases, Pattaya Pit Bull aftermath, Australia and NZ travel bubble | April 19
Current list of restrictions for provinces around Thailand
Thailand looks at proposal to make it easier for expats and long-termers
Phuket begs Kolour attendees to come for Covid-19 testing
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
UPDATE: Field hospitals being established in Covid hot zones around Thailand
Alcohol sales may be banned in restaurants, but no lockdown for now
Officials investigating woman’s alleged attempt to sell national parkland for 350 million baht
Bangkok sees 7.87 million vehicles over Songkran holiday
Thailand stocking up on Covid-19 drugs, private jabs may arrive later this year
Chon Buri adds 99 new Covid-19 infections today
Denmark becomes first country in Europe to ditch AstraZeneca vaccine
Bangkok police tracking down owners of Thong Lor clubs where virus resurfaced
Songkran holiday eerily quiet after Covid mutes celebrations
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Thai Health Ministry predicts 5 likely Covid outcomes post-Songkran, warns of risks posed by partying
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket begs Kolour attendees to come for Covid-19 testing
- Phuket16 hours ago
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
- Thailand2 days ago
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
- Hot News1 day ago
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
- Environment1 day ago
Survey underway as experts attempt to save James Bond island from erosion
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
- Songkran3 days ago
Songkran road deaths, injuries cut in half thanks to Covid surge