Thailand’s Prime Minister takes control as the State of Emergency is activated | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s Prime Minister takes control as the State of Emergency is activated
The Thai PM says he promises to do his best to lead Thailand through this Covid-19 crisis, to ensure the safety of the Thai people, and urges everyone to have faith in his leadership.
Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke earnestly to the Thai people telling them to expect the worst in the next “several weeks or months” as the virus continues to ravage the country. He says that more stringent measures will be imposed that will affect their daily lives.
The State of Emergency is now in effect. The PM said that more stringent measures are necessary to slow the spread of Covid-19 and to reduce the socio-economic impacts from the contagion.
He urged all Thai people to cooperate fully with the government, to act responsibly and to comply strictly with preventive directives, even though they may feel their freedom is being eroded.
The Thaiger has all the latest Covid-19 news on one page HERE.
The PM also warned opportunists, hoarding goods and profiteering, that they will be dealt with decisively. He also noted that “more will follow in the near future, which may further inconvenience people”.
In recent days there has been rumours of a national curfew but, at this stage, none has been enacted. Locally, there was a curfew in Phuket last night, from 5pm-midnight, asking all tourists to remain in their accomodation. The announcement, from the Phuket Governor, was an effort to avoid a repeat of spontaneous gatherings on Patong Beach the night. Few people knew about the local curfew even though it was randomly posted on local social media (Phuket’s Governor certainly didn’t bother sending The Thaiger a copy of the edict).
From today Thailand’s prime minister takes a firm leadership role under powers outlined in the 2017 Constitution in an emergency situation.
Prayut is in directly in charge of Thailand’s fight against the coronavirus. He will be overseeing all efforts at prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, and will report directly to the people on the progress of the government’s efforts.
“Several weeks or months from now may be the worst time for us, the most difficult time for Thailand. It will be an unprecedented and challenging time for us. We must accept that Thailand is now at a turning point in the fight against Covid-19 and the situation may worsen considerably. It will affect our health, our income and our ways of life.”
The PM said the government will issue updates on the virus situation every day. He urged the media to rely on government information only, and to refrain from interviewing medical professionals, so that they can focus on looking after the sick. He also asked netizens to refrain from sharing fake news.
“The government sector cannot fight the contagion alone, but needs public participation. Many capable members of the private sector have been mobilised to join the fight.”
“This may be painful for all of us, but it is an opportunity to demonstrate that courage, love and care for one another will bring us through the crisis.”
“We will weather this crisis together, to be strong again. We will fight together and win together.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Banks stay open during state of emergency
The good news is you can still get to your money, most branches will stay open (for now) and ATMs will stocked with cash.
The Bank of Thailand and other financial institutions say that they will keep as many branches open as possible to ensure businesses can continue to operate during the Covid-19 emergency.
BoT, the Thai Bankers’ Association, the Association of International Banks and the Government Financial Institutions Association concluded that financial institutions under their supervision were ready to guarantee customers access to important services, including deposits, withdrawals, money transfers, payments and loan procedures.
The announcement include…
- Branches and credit units would be open as often as possible.
- customers would be spaced at least 1.5 metres apart while waiting for service.
- Electronic channels including ATMs, cash deposit machines, internet banking, mobile banking, phone banking and call centres will be operating around the clock.
- They also warned customers to be wary of fraudulent phone calls seeking their personal and financial details.
The Thaiger notes that ATMs would be a lovely place to hang around if you were a virus. Use a hand sanitiser, or wash your hands, before and after using an ATM. And if you are going to a Thai bank branch, be respectful of the situation and wear a face mask and keep a safe distance with other customers and bank staff.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Curfew on tourists, foreign and Thai, in Phuket
The Phuket Governor has been forced to announce an emergency curfew to prevent a repeat of last night’s spontaneous gatherings on Patong Beach. With all the bars and entertainment venues closed Governor Phakaphong has requested that tourists, both foreign and Thai, to remain inside their accommodation from 5pm until midnight, tonight.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Foreigners banned from entering Thailand, with a few exceptions
Since the Thai PM updated yesterday’s decree, announcing that the State of Emergency will start from tonight, midnight, he has since started rolling out additional details.
Now it’s been announced that all foreigners are banned from entering the country. But Thais stranded in other countries will be allowed to return.
The State of Emergency comes into effect at midnight tonight (Wednesday), and will remain in situ until the end of April , 2020. The decree covers all of Thailand.
The latest announcement bans all foreigners from entry at all entry points. The only exceptions will be shippers, diplomats, drivers, pilots and “others permitted by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha”.
“People under the age of five years and over 70 are encouraged to stay home, and public gatherings are banned.”
Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the ban on foreigner entry was to prevent the importing of more active Covid-19 cases into the country.
The ban on entry of all foreigners, exceptions aside, doesn’t really change much in reality, as most flights have now been cancelled, borders closed and the actual paperwork needed to enter Thailand virtually impossible to collate at this time.
The State of Emergency authorises the Thai PM to head up a ‘War Room’ or medical and community leaders to fight the virus. It will include the permanent secretaries of public health, interior, commerce and foreign affairs.
The supreme commander of the armed forces, General Pornpipat Benyasri, is charged with the responsibility for security affairs.
The Thaiger will provide accurate and quick updates on any declarations from the Thai PM during the State of Emergency in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
Thailand’s Prime Minister takes control as the State of Emergency is activated
Banks stay open during state of emergency
Curfew on tourists, foreign and Thai, in Phuket
Foreigners banned from entering Thailand, with a few exceptions
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, March 25
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
April Thai lottery postponed
Wuhan, original epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, will lift outgoing travel ban
Chicken eggs will not run out in Thailand
Thai PM: State of emergency begins at midnight
Curfew for soldiers after 5 test positive for Covid-19
Hot with showers in the North, cloudy in the South
Bank employee tests positive for coronavirus
Search on for tour bus passengers after three test positive for Covid-19
Authorities searching for bus travellers in Chiang Rai after passenger tests positive
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand increasingly blaming caucasians for coronavirus crisis
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
Chiang Rai reports first coronavirus cases
- Cases4 days ago
Covid-19 UPDATE: World cases exceed 300,000, Italian hospitals overwhelmed
- Crime4 days ago
All time high – Thai drug smuggling in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand confirms 122 new coronavirus cases (Monday)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Italian coronavirus strain may be more dangerous than Wuhan version
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Cash handouts to Thais being proposed
- Bangkok4 days ago
Officials concerned about people heading ‘up country’ after being put off work