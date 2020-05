Thailand Transport Company plans to restart 16 routes from May 18 onwards | The Thaiger

Today a spokesman for the state-run Transport Company Limited, one of Thailand’s biggeest bus operators, announced it will open 7 routes in the northern region and 9 in the northeast and eastern regions from Monday onward “to facilitate the people who need to travel after the Transport Company temporarily ceased service due to the Covid-19 epidemic situation.”

Here are the 7 northern routes and schedules…

1. Bangkok – Chiang Mai, departure at 7:30 am.

2. Bangkok – Chiang Rai, departure at 06.30 am

3. Bangkok – Uttaradit, departure at 9.00 am

4. Bangkok – Sarachit, departure at 8:30 am

5. Bangkok – Mae Sot, departure at 9.00 am

6. Bangkok – Lom Kao, departure at 8.30 am

7. Bangkok – Khlong Lan, departure at 8.00 am

The northeast and eastern region routes and schedules are…

1. Bangkok – Nong Bua Lamphu, departure at 08.45 am

2. Bangkok – Sakon Nakhon, departure at 07.30 am

3. Bangkok, from – Chiang Khan, departure at 07.00 am

4. Bangkok – Surin, departure at 10.30 hrs. 06.50 am

5. Bangkok, – Buriram departure at 7.40 am and 12.00 pm

6. Bangkok – Kantharalak departure at 7.00 am

7 Bangkok – Sisaket, departure at 8.00 am

8. Bangkok – Rattanaburi, departure at 9.00 am

9 Bangkok – Chanthaburi, departure at 6.30 am

The company has taken measures to prevent the risk of spreading the virus.

“Ticket sales and platform staff must maintain excellent hygiene and have their temperature checked before and after work.”

Seating within the bus will spaced at least 1 metre apart, in accordance with the national social distancing policy, bus interiors and facilities must be cleaned regularly, toilets and frequently exposed spots will also be cleaned before and after each service. In addition, the buses will be parked in the sun every day for at least 1-2 hours a day.

Before passengers enter the terminal their body temperature will be measured and if any passenger’s temperature exceeds 36.5 they will be denied access. Seating in the waiting area within the passenger terminal will be spaced out by 1 metre and passengers must wear facemasks at all times.

A form will handed out to passengers to record their travel history, answer other health questions and give specific departure and destination points to coordinate with provincial transportation and local government organisations to prepare for passengers arriving in the provinces.

As for the southern bus routes, Thailand Transport Company is preparing to provide 3 routes from June 1 onwards comprising…

1. Bangkok – Koh Samui, departure at 6.00 am,

2. Bangkok – Phuket, departure at 6.10 am,

3. Bangkok – Trang, departure at 6.15 am.

For information and inquires call 02 269 6999, Line @thairoute or email: info@busticket.in.th

