Thailand Transport Company plans to restart 16 routes from May 18 onwards | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand Transport Company plans to restart 16 routes from May 18 onwards
Today a spokesman for the state-run Transport Company Limited, one of Thailand’s biggeest bus operators, announced it will open 7 routes in the northern region and 9 in the northeast and eastern regions from Monday onward “to facilitate the people who need to travel after the Transport Company temporarily ceased service due to the Covid-19 epidemic situation.”
Here are the 7 northern routes and schedules…
1. Bangkok – Chiang Mai, departure at 7:30 am.
2. Bangkok – Chiang Rai, departure at 06.30 am
3. Bangkok – Uttaradit, departure at 9.00 am
4. Bangkok – Sarachit, departure at 8:30 am
5. Bangkok – Mae Sot, departure at 9.00 am
6. Bangkok – Lom Kao, departure at 8.30 am
7. Bangkok – Khlong Lan, departure at 8.00 am
The northeast and eastern region routes and schedules are…
1. Bangkok – Nong Bua Lamphu, departure at 08.45 am
2. Bangkok – Sakon Nakhon, departure at 07.30 am
3. Bangkok, from – Chiang Khan, departure at 07.00 am
4. Bangkok – Surin, departure at 10.30 hrs. 06.50 am
5. Bangkok, – Buriram departure at 7.40 am and 12.00 pm
6. Bangkok – Kantharalak departure at 7.00 am
7 Bangkok – Sisaket, departure at 8.00 am
8. Bangkok – Rattanaburi, departure at 9.00 am
9 Bangkok – Chanthaburi, departure at 6.30 am
The company has taken measures to prevent the risk of spreading the virus.
“Ticket sales and platform staff must maintain excellent hygiene and have their temperature checked before and after work.”
Seating within the bus will spaced at least 1 metre apart, in accordance with the national social distancing policy, bus interiors and facilities must be cleaned regularly, toilets and frequently exposed spots will also be cleaned before and after each service. In addition, the buses will be parked in the sun every day for at least 1-2 hours a day.
Before passengers enter the terminal their body temperature will be measured and if any passenger’s temperature exceeds 36.5 they will be denied access. Seating in the waiting area within the passenger terminal will be spaced out by 1 metre and passengers must wear facemasks at all times.
A form will handed out to passengers to record their travel history, answer other health questions and give specific departure and destination points to coordinate with provincial transportation and local government organisations to prepare for passengers arriving in the provinces.
As for the southern bus routes, Thailand Transport Company is preparing to provide 3 routes from June 1 onwards comprising…
1. Bangkok – Koh Samui, departure at 6.00 am,
2. Bangkok – Phuket, departure at 6.10 am,
3. Bangkok – Trang, departure at 6.15 am.
For information and inquires call 02 269 6999, Line @thairoute or email: info@busticket.in.th
SOURCE: CH7 newsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
100 billion baht fund in the works for small businesses
A pay cheque might be on the way for small businesses that kept paying their employees, despite loss of business from the pandemic. An up to 100 billion baht fund, or 3 billion USD, is planned to be set up to help Thailand’s small businesses, according to Reuters.
Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak said assistance from the Finance Ministry will be for businesses that keep workers on their payroll, despite the stress the pandemic has put on the economy.
The outbreak has caused many businesses to close and revenues to decrease dramatically. Somkid said some businesses have struggled to keep employees on the payroll, adding that those who made sure their employees taken care of should get government assistance.
The ministry is still discussing possible aid, such as loans, for the businesses.
Somkid acknowledged that small operators still have no access to funding, “which is a worry”.
SOURCES: Reuters | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society revealed the details of “Thai Chana”, (Thailand Wins) a smartphone application to facilitate safety for both customers and establishments during the Covid-19 era.
The businesses must register for the QR code and place it in front of the shop on the website. Customers will log in by scanning their QR code. This can indicate whether or not the shop is congested so that customers can determine whether to use the service or move it to another business. Shops and utilities may be tested by the public to see whether or not they meet safety measures.
When any shop is deemed to be a health threat, customers who use Thai Chana and who are in the shop will get an SMS notice to get a free Covid-19 check.
“The Ministry has assured that the information entered in the app will be confidential and will not infringe people’s privacy rights, because it will only be used for disease control purposes. The application will be open for registration from May 15 onwards.
The app also says that you will receive free testing for Covid-19 if the app deems you have been “at risk” as you move around.
Please contact 1111 for more information. The hotline is in Thai, English and Chinese.
SOURCE: Thai PR GovernmentKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
UPDATE:
In a surprise reversal, The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has announced the postponement of the reopening of Phuket International Airport, indefinitely. Just yesterday they announced that the provincial airport was to re-open from tomorrow morning.
Although Phuket has gone 13 days with no new Covid 19 infections, it was still considered a risk area that needs to be monitored to stop the spread of the disease to other provinces.
“At the recommendation of the CCSA, the airport is to remain closed until further notice.”
“Although Phuket is able to effectively control and stop the spread of the Covid-19, the situation is still considered a risk that must be monitored to ensure that measures stop the spread of the disease to other areas and prevent the disease from spreading again in the Phuket area.”
Phuket International Airport was closed on April 3, with a ban on all flights except government and military aircraft, and emergency landings.Scheduled international flights into and out of Thailand remained banned until at least May 31.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority has signed an order which will allow the Phuket International Airport to re-open from the morning of Saturday, May 16, less than two days away. Two days ago officials from the local provincial hall participated in an inspection of all the changes and preparations made to cater for passenger travel in the Covid era.
The Phuket International Airport is one of the last major airports to re-open to passenger traffic and commercial flights. The CAAT ordered the airport closed on April 3 to restrict air travel as health authorities nationwide battled to contain the spread of the virus at the time.
The order says that people arriving in Phuket from other provinces will be required to fill in an a form describing their travel history, particularly recently and information about where they are staying whilst on the island. At this stage the opening of the airport is only to limited domestic flights.
“All people leaving the island must register their health condition on the AOT Airports app.”
A ban remains in force for international flights at least until May 31 and a possibility that it could be extended another 15 days.
For land departures there has been a requirement for Phuket people, arriving in some provinces, to adhere to a 14 day quarantine. This order from the CAAT does not mention that requirement. We will post more information when it becomes available.
Currently land departures are required to have a fit-to-travel document saying that they have been in self-quarantine for 14 days before their date of travel. That has not been specified for air travel at this stage.
3 airlines have already notified the PIA of their plans to resume limited domestic passenger services in and out of Phuket, at one flight a day, according to the governor. Other domestic airports have been opened up around the country for limited services.
Provincial authorities also agreed yesterday to ask the Interior Ministry to allow reopening of all sea and road links from Saturday. No approval has been given at this stage.
Aircraft are also requiring specific seating to avoid people sitting next to each other and an insistence that passengers must wear masks. There is also no food and beverage services allowed on domestic services at this stage and travellers are urged to arrive at the airport 3 hours before their flight for additional check in procedures.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Friday, May 15
100 billion baht fund in the works for small businesses
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
Thailand Transport Company plans to restart 16 routes from May 18 onwards
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Military school owner gets death sentence for student’s fatal beating
Chiang Mai expat finds newborn girl on roadside
Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, all imported, no new deaths (May 15)
No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims
Government confirms 14.5 million Thais qualify for 5,000 baht state aid
Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case was a tattoo artist travelling from Phuket to Chiang Mai
National parks may remain closed for another 2 months
Immigration police arrest 2 more Chinese for facemask price gouging
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
Singapore nurse leads Covid-19 patients in dance routine – VIDEO
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler – VIDEO
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
Thai provinces put on alert to screen anyone travelling from Phuket
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
5 teachers, 2 others accused of sexually assaulting 2 schoolgirls
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
Businesses banned from shutting down during emergency decree
Border patrols nab 29 Thais sneaking back from Malaysia
Prachinburi police chief updates the case of murdered German man
Most Thais want restrictions lifted – NIDA poll
Vale Ken Chung, Koh Samui hotelier and former Honorary Consul dies
710 people caught violating curfew in one night, most in Phuket
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
- Thailand2 days ago
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
- Thailand2 days ago
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
- Entertainment3 days ago
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
- Environment2 days ago
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri