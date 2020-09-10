Politics
PM ignores opposition calls for him to step down… “I have a job to do”
Calls from opposition parties for Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign have been brushed aside by the Thai leader, who insists he has a job to do. Politicians from the Pheu Thai and Kao Klai parties have called for him to step down, with Jiraporn Sinthuprai from the Pheu Thai Party even going as far as to say she’s prepared a resignation letter for him to sign.
The PM responded to the calls by thanking MPs for not suggesting he flee from justice (a dig at his predecessor PMs, Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck, both of whom are living in exile). The PM also appears to have taken umbrage at the way opposition figures addressed him, in particular the use of the word “dictator”.
“I always treat you with respect and have never used such language to you.”
The calls for a ‘step down’ repeat the call from students at rallies around the country who insist that Prayut step down, that the government is dissolved and new elections called, and that a new constitution is drawn up.
Thai PBS World reports that during a parliamentary debate yesterday, Suthin Klangsaeng from the Pheu Thai Party remarked that the PM works so hard, it appears he’s lost weight, but hard work is no good if it doesn’t meet expectations. He says were Thailand at war, the PM would be the right person to lead the nation, but if he cannot handle the economic war being waged on the country, he should resign, “so that people’s hope will be restored.”
Adding to the criticism, Pita Limjaroenrat from the Kao Klai Party points out that Thailand’s economy is currently the weakest in Asia and is only set to get worse unless the PM resigns. He says the PM is not fit to lead, pointing to the growing movement of anti-government rallies around the country.
“There is no precedent for the current protests against the Government by so many students, which have spread across the country. If he cannot solve the problems, he should step aside, before the country suffers more than it can recover from.”
Thai Health Minister accepts chairman role with WHO Regional Committee
Thailand’s Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has been appointed chair of the World Health Organisation’s Regional Committee for Southeast Asia. The colourful and controversial minister made the announcement at a press conference yesterday afternoon. He says 14 countries put his name forward for the role, which has a fixed term of 1 year, partly due to Thailand’s success in controlling the Covid-19 virus. The committee is due to hold its first meeting today, where members are expected to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Southeast Asia and share tips and best practice ideas. Anutin says Southeast Asian nations are focused on the […]
Rumours of a new coup "were pure nonsense" – Thai PM
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has scoffed at a range of rumours circulating in Thai media. Firstly he laughed off the reports of another military coup, telling a packed media conference yesterday that the rumours “were pure nonsense”. The ‘theory’ behind the rumour is that a staged coup d’état could help quash the rising tide of student and opposition protests. Thailand’s quasi democratically-elected coalition, and the appointed Senate, are either former army cohorts or, at least, sympathetic with Thai Army and loyalist sentiment. At this stage the protests have been largely peaceful, but the rise in numbers at demonstrations, and their dragging […]
Rumours of another coup are false, PM says
Coup? What coup? Rumours have been floating around about an impending coup d’etat by the army. When asked about a possible coup, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha dismissed it, calling the rumour nonsense and groundless. He then abruptly called the press meeting to an end. Some have been saying the army is preparing for the coup by moving its forces and equipment. A spokesperson for the army says this isn’t true and calls the rumour a “distortion of information.” Special adviser to the army says the army will tell make an announcement before they move their forces, making sure they don’t cause anyone […]
Eddie
September 10, 2020 at 1:48 pm
Your only task left is step down.
Toby Andrews
September 10, 2020 at 4:12 pm
Ah they have called the P.M. a dictator.
They have finally realised that he is.