image
Connect with us

Chiang Rai

2 Burmese nationals arrested while crossing river into Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

2 Burmese nationals arrested while crossing river into Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: www.orientalescape.com
    • follow us in feedly

Border forces have arrested 2 Burmese nationals as they were crossing a river in the northern province of Chiang Rai in an attempt to enter Thailand. There has been an increase in security patrols along the border with Myanmar in recent weeks, as the country experiences a spike in Covid-19 cases. There have been reports of Burmese nationals attempting to enter Thailand without submitting to any of the Covid-19 measures currently in place, including testing and mandatory quarantine.

The latest arrests are of a 20 year old man named only as Saiunkaew, and 30 year old Sailu. Both men were detained while crossing the Mae Sai river, in the Koh Chang sub-district of Chiang Rai.

2 Burmese nationals arrested while crossing river into Thailand | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Saiunkaew says he travelled from Myanmar’s Shan state and claims he was on his way to study at Chiang Mai’s Mahachulalongkorn Rajavidyalaya University. He says he paid 4,000 baht to an agency in his home country to facilitate his border crossing. Sailu says he was hoping to find work in Thailand, adding that he paid 17,400 baht to Burmese border officials in order to allow him cross. Both men are now being processed by Chiang Rai Immigration, after which they will be deported to Myanmar.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Rai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Ynwaps

    September 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    4000 baht for crossing the river (in usually a car tire) seems like a rip off.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Immigration announce the arrest of 18 Chinese illegal migrants in Chiang Rai

Jack Burton

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Immigration announce the arrest of 18 Chinese illegal migrants in Chiang Rai | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: 77kaoded

Immigration officers yesterday announced the arrest of 18 undocumented Chinese immigrants Chiang Rai on August 2, who reportedly attempted to cross the Mekong River from Laos to enter the kingdom illegally. A team of investigating officers from the Chiang Saen Immigration Checkpoint was patrolled the Mekong River area after receiving a tip that a group of unlawful migrants would be smuggled from Ton Pheung District in northwestern Laos via boat. The 18 were caught as they reached a riverbank behind a restaurant in the Chiang Saen district around 5:50pm August 2. They were brought to Chiang Saen Police Station for […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Police: No foul play in Vorayuth witness’s death

Jack Burton

Published

4 weeks ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Police: No foul play in Vorayuth witness&#8217;s death | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Police today ruled out the possibility of murder in the death of a key witness in Red Bull drinks heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s hit-and-run case. The regional police commander in Chiang Mai, where the witness died in a motorcycle incident last month, said new autopsy results found no trace of any suspicious substance apart from alcohol in Jaruchart Mardthong’s body. Investigators ruled his death a drunk driving incident. A high concentration (218 milligrams) of alcohol was found in his bloodstream. “All the evidence suggested that it was an accident. We also found no evidence which suggests the driver of the […]

Continue Reading

Weather

Floods cut off the main road between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai

The Thaiger

Published

1 month ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Floods cut off the main road between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

Heavy downpours since the weekend have caused flooding in the Dow Saket district to the north east of Chiang Mai city centre, cutting off the main road to Chiang Rai in the Pa Miang District. The area around kilometre 32.9 was still submerged last night. The mayor of Pa Miang area says that several points along the way between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai had become impassable for bikes and small vehicles. The mayor noted that the flooding was the worst he’d seen in 15 years. “Officials have been working to drain the water from the areas and have successfully […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending