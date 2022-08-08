Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand has 5 BA.2.75 antibody-resistant Covid-19 sub-variant
Health authorities are now keeping a close eye on the development of five confirmed infections of the Covid-19 sub-variant BA.2.75, known to be antibody resistant. The director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences outlined all the cases and warned that the sub-variant could spread quickly if not properly monitored.
“Officials are monitoring the development of the sub-variant. If the strain is highly transmissible, its infection percentage will gradually rise. Otherwise, cases will go up only for a certain period.”
The BA.2.75 sub-variant has about 90 mutations from the early strain at the beginning of Covid originating from Wuhan, making it able to avoid antibodies. This variant is still very rare in Thailand and will hopefully not become predominant.
Currently, 91.5% of a sample of 382 infections in Bangkok oh, and 80% of those in other provinces were of the BA.4/BA.5 sub-variant of the Omicron variant, a total of 322 cases. There were also 58 people infected with BA.2 and one person with BA.1. The remaining patient was found to have the BA.2.75 sub-variant.
Details of the five confirmed cases confirmed within the Kingdom so far:
- A 53 year old Thai man in Trang was the first known case of B.2.75 in the country.
- After having excessive phlegm and a persistent cough, a 62 year old man was tested and confirmed that he had the sub-variant. It is suspected he got Covid from his daughter in Bangkok.
- An outbreak at a high school netted one 18 year old student discovered to be carrying a BA2.75 infection, though other students were not.
- In Songkhla province, a man refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus because he believed that his allergies would cause a reaction. This is not true, the director-general of the DMS explained. As a result, the 62 year old man ended up in the intensive care unit on a ventilator with a severe Covid infection.
- The final case of the BA.2.57 sub-variant was uncovered in an old woman confined to her bed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Court releases Mountain B owner on bail for 300k baht following fire in eastern Thailand
Thailand has 5 BA.2.75 antibody-resistant Covid-19 sub-variant
UK student conquers mountain in Thailand blindfolded
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Top 5 reasons to get a maid service in Thailand
Nigerian monkeypox case who fled Thailand is banned from Cambodia for 3 years
Red Shirts lead rally against Thailand PM on August 23
Emirates is recruiting cabin crew in Thailand
Netizens slam cannabis firm for encouraging underage users
Drunk driver in 2 hit-and-runs drags motorbike taxi 300 metres
Al fresco dining: where to dine outdoors in Bangkok
If your real estate agent does these things – Run!
Thai man dies of suspected heart attack in love motel
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Blood pours from Thai man’s mouth who chewed pork skewer with blades inside it
Sexy Thai model fined at 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
Thailand second most dangerous place in the world to drive
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
UPDATE: Chon Buri nightclub blaze kills 13 & injures 41 people
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides4 hours ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Northern Thailand2 days ago
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
UPDATE: Chon Buri nightclub blaze kills 13 & injures 41 people
-
Economy1 day ago
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
-
Thailand2 days ago
TAT says Thailand drew 3.3 million foreign tourists from January-July
-
Events3 days ago
The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
-
Chon Buri7 hours ago
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire