Rapid antigen tests should be available next week for testing at home

Yesterday, the Public Health Ministry announced that rapid antigen tests will now be sold for home use.

The tests will be sold at hospitals, health clinics, pharmacies, and other locations that have been approved by the FDA. The announcement states that government institutions that get the kits must send them to hospitals.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also said yesterday that the National Communicable Disease Committee has previously approved the use of such tests at 300 hospitals and labs, which also offer RT-PCR tests. So far, 24 of the kits have gotten Thailand’s FDA’s approval.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrachit, Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, started to whet the public’s appetite for the tests by saying the antigen tests should be available at pharmacies next week. An exact date was not stated.

The tests have already been marked online with price tags ranging from 220 to 700 baht.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on