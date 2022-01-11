Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai virologist echoes WHO, other experts, in dismissing claims of “Deltacron variant”
Following recent media reports in Cyprus that a new “Deltacron” variant had been discovered in the country, a number of virology experts have downplayed the claims. Leonitios Kostrikis from the University of Cyprus says his researchers have identified 25 cases of the so-called variant. It supposedly combines the traits of both the Delta and Omicron variant, but experts now believe it’s simply the result of lab contamination. According to a Thai PBS World report, a senior Thai virologist agrees.
Dr. Anan Jongkaewwattana from the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology has dismissed the Deltacron news, saying it’s more likely the RNA of both Omicron and Delta were contaminated in a laboratory. Posting on his Facebook page, he believes one of the variants could have become tainted during genome sequencing (the process that allows scientists to identify the genetic make-up of a virus). Anan says virologists shouldn’t jump to conclusions about new variants, calling on them to exercise more caution.
Thai PBS World reports that Dr. Thomas Peacock, a virologist at London’s Imperial College, has also dismissed reports that Delta and Omicron have combined to form a new variant. He says it’s highly likely the discovery of the supposed variant is from coinfection of both existing strains. He says such contamination is quite common and that any classification of a new variant would require detection in several other labs first.
Meanwhile, Dr Krutika Kuppalli, Covid-19 expert with the World Health Organisation, took to her Twitter account to dismiss Deltacron reports:
Screenshot: Twitter/@KrutikaKuppalli
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
50 million baht in ecstasy shipped from Germany seized by Thai Customs
Tuesday Covid Update: 7,133 new cases; provincial totals
Hospitals must urgently admit children infected with Covid, have proper medication on hand
Bank of Thailand forecasts lower economic growth during Omicron outbreak
Mysterious “ghost ship” might have been an illegal oil tanker, expert says
Phuket Immigration officers to visit quarantine hotels to help with visa extensions
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
Thailand News Update | New Sandboxes open today
Major fire guts incense warehouse in Chon Buri
Thai virologist echoes WHO, other experts, in dismissing claims of “Deltacron variant”
Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok denies data breach after post lists patient records for sale
Health officials in Phuket warn of bed shortages amid rise in Covid infections
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
What is life like in Thailand right now? | GMT
CCSA warns that new Covid infections could jump to 20,000 a day
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
Thailand News update | Travellers rushing to get into Thailand & mass tourist cancellations
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
More restrictions in Thailand imminent from today | GMT
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
Phuket hotels to offer isolation rooms for asymptomatic guests who refuse hospital
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- North East4 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok and Pattaya left out of the Sandboxes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
69 provinces moved to Covid-19 orange zone, no drinking
Recent comments: