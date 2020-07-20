8 year old Krabi girl bitten by spider, likely venomous | The Thaiger

An 8 year old Krabi girl is being treated in a hospital after being bitten by what is feared to be a venomous spider. According to a Nation Thailand report, the concern is mounting for the girl’s welfare due to the fact that another person from the same area died after being bitten by a spider.

The girl had initially been discharged from the hospital with medication but had to be re-admitted when she developed complications at home. Her mother, 31 year old Nuntana Thongperm, says that knowing someone else in the area died from a spider bite means she is very worried.

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

It’s understood that after being bitten by the spider, the girl developed nausea and fever. Her mother took her to Krabi’s Plaipraya Hospital, bringing the spider along for identification. However, there was nobody present who could identify the creature. The child was discharged with medication but, after developing swelling at the site of the bite and complaining about feeling worse, her mother took her back to the hospital.

Last week, a 51 year old Krabi woman was bitten by a suspected black widow spider. After initial treatment at a local clinic, she had to be admitted to intensive care after suffering a heart attack and lapsing into a coma.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Thai Visa