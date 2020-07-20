Connect with us

Krabi

8 year old Krabi girl bitten by spider, likely venomous

Maya Taylor

Published 

15 mins ago

 on 

8 year old Krabi girl bitten by spider, likely venomous | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Timothy Dykes on Unsplash
    • follow us in feedly

An 8 year old Krabi girl is being treated in a hospital after being bitten by what is feared to be a venomous spider. According to a Nation Thailand report, the concern is mounting for the girl’s welfare due to the fact that another person from the same area died after being bitten by a spider.

The girl had initially been discharged from the hospital with medication but had to be re-admitted when she developed complications at home. Her mother, 31 year old Nuntana Thongperm, says that knowing someone else in the area died from a spider bite means she is very worried.

8 year old Krabi girl bitten by spider, likely venomous | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

It’s understood that after being bitten by the spider, the girl developed nausea and fever. Her mother took her to Krabi’s Plaipraya Hospital, bringing the spider along for identification. However, there was nobody present who could identify the creature. The child was discharged with medication but, after developing swelling at the site of the bite and complaining about feeling worse, her mother took her back to the hospital.

Last week, a 51 year old Krabi woman was bitten by a suspected black widow spider. After initial treatment at a local clinic, she had to be admitted to intensive care after suffering a heart attack and lapsing into a coma.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Thai Visa

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krabi

Krabi paraglider crashes into 6 year old – VIDEO

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 weeks ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Krabi paraglider crashes into 6 year old &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily News

A motorised paraglider crashed into a 6 year old child on a Krabi beach over the weekend. The child was rushed to the hospital and the flyer took care of the medical expenses. Now, the flyer could face charges from the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park officials. The pilot somehow managed to kick the child in the head. The parents rushed to his help and the pilot also helped as they rushed him to hospital. Paragliding is illegal on the park’s Klong Muang Beach, according to the park chief. Two other motorised paraglider were in the air […]

Continue Reading

Environment

Tourist and environment groups share concerns for new access piers for Maya Bay

Anukul

Published

2 months ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

Tourist and environment groups share concerns for new access piers for Maya Bay | The Thaiger
PHOTO: islander.io

The Chairman of Krabi Tourism Industry Council has shared his concerns about new piers and landing facilities on Koh Phi Phi Ley after being made aware that the Department of National Parks had the initiative to build a pier so tourist can travel by foot to Loh Samah Bay area behind Maya Bay, Ao Nang Subdistrict, Muang District, Krabi. Maya Bay remains closed to all visitors and access confined to boats passing by the entrance to the bay for a photo opportunity instead. The bay was attracting up to 6,000 people per day at the height of its popularity before […]

Continue Reading

Environment

Phi Phi’s Maya Bay won’t reopen until fully rehabilitated

Jack Burton

Published

2 months ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Phi Phi&#8217;s Maya Bay won&#8217;t reopen until fully rehabilitated | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Nation Thailand

Maya Bay, Krabi’s main tourist attraction since it was featured in the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio film ‘The Beach’, will remain closed as natural rehabilitation of the beach and bay continues, after vast areas of coral were destroyed by excess tourism and boat traffic. Indefinitely. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment says that in future boats will not be allowed to enter Maya Bay except from the back side of the island. Yesterday the minister visited Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley to inspect the progress of the recovery of both the land and marine environment. He says corals […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending