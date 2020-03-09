Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO
A shocking Facebook video claims to show the moment Thai Airways cabin crew tackle a passenger who deliberately coughed at them. The unverified footage is said to have been taken on a Thai Airways flight in Shanghai on Friday, and was shared online by YouTube user Fugu M.
Reportedly, the plane had already landed at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport, but passengers were forced to remain aboard for seven hours as a result of tighter Covid-19 coronavirusscreening procedures at the airport, which created a backlog.
Some passengers became irate at the delay, and one female passenger showed her anger by deliberately coughing on staff to get them to open the doors.
“One Chinese woman went stir crazy on a Thai Airways flight and deliberately coughed on a female flight attendant to try to pressure staff to open the doors and let her out.”
“[A] Senior male flight attendant was having none of it, warned her, then a scuffle ensued. He was going to put her in cuffs, but eventually chose not to.”
Footage shows the woman being restrained by a steward, while other crew, who can be seen wearing face masks, come to his assistance.
“Stay down! Stay down, please!”
Thailand’s Channel 7 spoke to Thai Airways, who confirmed the incident occurred on March 6 on flight TG664 from Bangkok to Shanghai.
A spokesperson said the plane landed safely at the airport but was notified by ground staff that all passengers and staff would be required to undergo intensive screening procedures and that, due to a backlog, it would be seven hours before they could leave the flight.Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
Coronavirus UPDATE: 7 more cases in Thailand, WHO battling fake virus news
ไวรัสโคโรน่าล่าสุด ตายแล้ว 1016 ศพ ติดเชื้อทะลุ 4.3 หมื่น แต่มีข่าวดี
Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO
Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South
Kasikorn bank stops exchanging foreign cash
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
Thais reject the Government’s cash giveaway scheme
Lost at sea: Thailand – A study from ISLA
Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary
Covid-19 coronavirus UPDATE – Italian lockdown, US surge in cases, death rate up to 3.4%
Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged
Wanted killer dies of unknown causes
80 Thai workers returning from South Korea escape airport, search underway
Miss International Queen 2020 crowned in Pattaya at the Miss Tiffany’s Universe pageant
7 dead, dozens trapped in China quarantine hotel collapse
59 “little ghosts” quarantined at Chon Buri naval base
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
- Bangkok2 days ago
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thailand announces 4 new coronavirus cases, all from Italy or Iran
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Document confirms Covid-19 case at Vachira Hospital Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
North to see thunderstorms, rains predicted for Bangkok
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Second Princess cruise ship held over virus “links”
- Coronavirus4 days ago
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
- Coronavirus24 hours ago
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”