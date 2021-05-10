Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
Tests at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University have confirmed the efficacy of both the Sinovac and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines. Renowned virologist, Yong Poovorawan, says both vaccines proved successful at stimulating an immune response against Covid-19. The tests were carried out as part of a study done by the university’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology.
Yong says that people given the first dose of AstraZeneca showed over 98% immunity to Covid-19, while those who had received 2 doses of the Sinovac vaccine showed immunity of over 99%. People who had already been infected with Covid-19 showed immunity of over 92%, but Yong warns that this does not rule out re-infection.
“We still do not know what level of immunity can prevent people from infection, but we already know that the severity of the disease would be reduced as long as we have immunity.”
Yong says studies are being carried out into long term Covid-19 immunity and does not rule out a need for booster doses to keep immunity at maximum levels.
“As Covid-19 has a short incubation period, it may be necessary to administer more doses to ensure people’s immunity is at the highest level.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government says Covid treatment is free, but patients report hefty bills
Despite the Thai government repeatedly saying all Covid-19 patients will receive free treatment, hefty bills are being posted on social media. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Health Service Support Department, insisted again that the treatment for Covid is free at any state or private hospital, but listed maximum amounts on coverage for individuals. The National Health Security Office says it will pay 7,200 baht in medicines for each patient, 1,500 baht per night in a hospital, field hospital or hospitel, and 3,800 baht for other items related to the virus treatment.
But the NHSO secretary-general cited bills as being much higher on average per person, insisting that even those bills will and have been paid.
“Patients don’t have to pay even when being treated in a private hospital because the NHSO will reimburse the cost. On average, we pay private hospitals about Bt100,000 per [Covid] patient with moderate symptoms, and have paid 800,000 baht to 1 million baht for severe cases.”
1 patient reported being hit with a bill of 937,979 baht for 16 days in a private hospital, which included 3 days in intensive care. Another reported a bill of 989,670 baht for 17 days in hospital, 13 of which were spent in ICU. Another person, Danai Rung, says he called the NHSO hotline, after being given a large bill, and said the hotline representative told him his hospital wasn’t covered under the NHSO.
“The claim that Covid-19 treatment is free at all hospitals is definitely untrue,” he said on Public Health Ministry’s Facebook page for Covid-19 updates. “I have had to pay 340,000 baht of the 480,000 baht bill. The insurance only covered about 140,000 baht.”
Even private hospitals are claiming that the difference in specialists’ fees and medical supplies make the cost of treatment higher compared to those getting treatment at public hospitals. The difference, unlike what the NHSO has stated, will be paid by the patient.
Thonburi Healthcare Group’s chairman, Boon Vanasin, said recently that when a patient is diagnosed with Covid-19 in a private hospital, they may either be admitted or transferred to another designated medical facility. In this case, the treatment will be free.
“But if the patient refuses the process prescribed by the government and chooses to be treated in their own hospital, then they will have to pay the difference between the medical cover provided by the government and fees charged by private hospitals.”
Patients are advised to call the NHSO 1330 hotline if they are asked to pay for Covid-19 care. So far, the Public Health Ministry says it has resolved 44 complaints involving 75 patients. All these patients have been refunded the money taken from them by private hospitals, who said the money was collected by mistake or taken as a guarantee.
The NHSO says operators of medical facilities who illegally charge for Covid care can face up to 2 years in jail or a maximum fine of 40,000 baht.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Security tightened at Burmese border as Tachileik nightlife venues re-open
Security patrols are being stepped up along the Thai-Burmese border amid reports that nightlife venues in Tachileik are set to re-open. The Burmese town is just across the border from Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. It hit the headlines late last year when a number of Thai nationals working in the town crossed back into Thailand illegally, bringing Covid-19 with them.
Most of the Thais were employed at the 1G1-7 Hotel, a luxury, 100 room, 4 storey hotel, located just 1.5 kilometres from the border checkpoint in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. Subsequent reports alleged that the venue was a centre for prostitution, operating as a high-class brothel for wealthy businessmen and the upper echelons of the Burmese military.
Now, with news of nightlife re-opening in Tachileik, border officials are on the lookout for Thais crossing illegally in the other direction, seeking work or gambling opportunities in Myanmar. It’s understood that an entertainment complex known as, “King Horse Fly Pub 6888”, is currently advertising job openings. The nightlife venue is only a kilometre from the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge checkpoint. Entertainment venues and casinos are also believed to be advertising that they’re open for business once more.
Nation Thailand reports that since April, border officials have apprehended illegal migrants from Myanmar on 13 occasions. 59 of those had made the journey from northern Myanmar, which shares a border with India.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
303 staff under Thailand’s Transport Ministry contract Covid-19 in recent wave
Over the past 2 months, 303 staff under the Transport Ministry, including minister Saksayam Chidchob, have contracted Covid-19. While infected staff just make up around 0.27% of the total staff under the ministry, more than 1,600 staff had to quarantine after coming in contact with an infected person.
The agency under the Transport Ministry with the most Covid-19 infections is the Airports of Thailand with 81 confirmed infections. 2 of those patients died after contracting Covid-19.
The Bangkok Mass Transit Association reported 53 Covid-19 cases, the State Railway of Thailand reported 35 cases, the Department of Highways reported 25 cases, the Port Authority of Thailand reported 22 cases, and the Expressway Authority of Thailand reported 17 cases.
Saksayam says 161 patients who work under the Transport Ministry are currently being treated for Covid-19 while 140 people have recovered.
“Another 1,640 officials, or 1.39% of total staff, had been quarantined as they had contact with persons who tested positive… Since March 1, the infection rate within the ministry is at 10.8 people per day on average, while the recovery rate is at 12.4 people per day, or about 15 % higher than the infection rate.”
The Transport Minister contracted Covid-19 early on in the recent wave of infections on April 7. Earlier reports say a member of Saksayam’s staff had tested positive for the virus after visiting a nightlife venue in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area. Most of the first Covid-19 clusters in the recent wave of infections were detected in the Thong Lor nightlife area.
Sakayam had been hospitalised in the Isaan province Buri Ram and was discharged on April 20. He then spent another 2 weeks in self-quarantine at home.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
