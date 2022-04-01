Test & Go travellers have trouble reporting Day 5 ATK result, here’s what to do

A number of travellers entering Thailand under the Test & Go scheme say they are having trouble reporting the results of their self-administered rapid antigen test, or ATK, which is required on Day 5.

For those unable to report the results through the government’s Mor Chana application, the next best option is to take a photo of the test with the date and send it to either a health officer or the hotel where they are isolated upon arrival.

Thailand eased entry restrictions today, dropping the pre-departure PCR test taken up to 72 hours before take-off. Vaccinated travellers entering under the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme must take a PCR test on arrival and book a night at a hotel approved by the Safety and Health Administration while they wait for their results.

Upon entering Thailand, travellers have been told to download the Mor Chana application, which has been used to trace Covid-19 infections and identify the level of risk of infection. Many travellers have said they have been unable to upload a photo of the test to the Mor Chana app, or have gotten a notification allowing them to upload the test after day 5 had passed.

When asked about how to submit an ATK result, a source from the Department of Information says it’s best to follow the advice from a disease control officer upon arrival. Many expats and tourists say they’ve sent a photo of the test, along with the date it was taken, to staff at the hotel where they isolated upon arrival. The hotel staff then submitted the result to authorities.

Having trouble uploading the test result to the Mor Chana application? Click HERE for steps and more information on how to submit an ATK result.