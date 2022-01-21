Connect with us

More lost tourists with Covid-19 break Phuket quarantine for Samui

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: Police are searching for 2 tourists, an Estonian couple, who left their Patong Hotel before their positive Covid-19 test results came back. (via Phuket News)

Police have yet to confirm whether they found several missing Russians – a single man and a separate couple – who left hotels in Phuket before finishing mandatory hotel quarantine periods only to be found to be positive for Covid-19. But the hunt for Covid-19 infected tourists is on yet again, as Phuket Tourist Police are looking for any information on the whereabouts of an Estonian couple who left their quarantine hotel in Patong after one of them tested positive for Covid-19 and are believed to be in Koh Samui.

The Estonian couple, 49 year old Janika Prussakova and 53 year old Teder Arvi, were reported by their hotel this morning after test results came back positive for Covid-19, but the tourists were already long gone. The Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort in Patong called the 191 Police Hotline to report the incident this morning.

They said that hotel staff observed the two climbing into an air-conditioned transfer van with 2 other tourists, heading across the country to the island of Koh Samui yesterday morning, a day before their Covid-19 test results were received. They are suspected of being on the island now, though the hotel in Patong had no forwarding information of what hotel or accommodation they might be staying in on Samui.

The Tourist Police will continue to search for the lost couple, one of whom is infected with Covid-19, though the hotel or police did not make public whether it was the husband or wife who was infected.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

    Recent comments:
    image
    Paco
    2022-01-21 21:17
    Again Russians and again phuket
    image
    Prosaap
    2022-01-21 21:18
    They left a day before the results came back that mean they leave the same day as they arrive is it maybe that the test results came a day late? maybe they think we hear nothing so it must be…
    image
    Somchai
    2022-01-21 21:19
    This testing is totally insane and useless in the time of Omicron. In the US they find almost a million positive cases daily , tens of millions in January but the actual number must be much higher. In France…
    image
    Paco
    2022-01-21 21:19
    People just do as they please... no control whatsoever
    image
    Guest1
    2022-01-21 21:35
    They said that hotel staff observed the two climbing into an air-conditioned transfer van with 2 other tourists, heading across the country to the island of Koh Samui yesterday morning Question: And WHY did no one call the police at…
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

