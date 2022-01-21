More lost tourists with Covid-19 break Phuket quarantine for Samui

Police have yet to confirm whether they found several missing Russians – a single man and a separate couple – who left hotels in Phuket before finishing mandatory hotel quarantine periods only to be found to be positive for Covid-19. But the hunt for Covid-19 infected tourists is on yet again, as Phuket Tourist Police are looking for any information on the whereabouts of an Estonian couple who left their quarantine hotel in Patong after one of them tested positive for Covid-19 and are believed to be in Koh Samui.

The Estonian couple, 49 year old Janika Prussakova and 53 year old Teder Arvi, were reported by their hotel this morning after test results came back positive for Covid-19, but the tourists were already long gone. The Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort in Patong called the 191 Police Hotline to report the incident this morning.

They said that hotel staff observed the two climbing into an air-conditioned transfer van with 2 other tourists, heading across the country to the island of Koh Samui yesterday morning, a day before their Covid-19 test results were received. They are suspected of being on the island now, though the hotel in Patong had no forwarding information of what hotel or accommodation they might be staying in on Samui.

The Tourist Police will continue to search for the lost couple, one of whom is infected with Covid-19, though the hotel or police did not make public whether it was the husband or wife who was infected.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE