Singapore to begin human trial of potential Covid-19 prophylactic | The Thaiger

Singapore to begin human trial of potential Covid-19 prophylactic
A new drug, currently known as TY027, might be used to protect frontline healthcare workers against potential exposure to Covid-19, or travellers when they head to countries with high community transmission. Next week, 23 volunteers in Singapore will be involved in a clinical safety trial for the prophylactic antibody drug, which could be a viable treatment the disease that has already killed more than 400,000 around the globe.
The co-founder of Tychan, the biotech company behind the drug, told the media that if trials are successful, it could be used to render temporary protection against infection, as antibody drugs tend to be effective for about 2-3 weeks per dose. Using the drug to treat confirmed cases “could reduce a lot of problems we face right now,” such as the limited number of ventilators available at hospitals.
“One obvious thing is that a lot of the patients get sick for a very long time, and some of them even get very severe respiratory disease, so much so that you need oxygen ventilators to help them tie through this critical period, without which they would die. We hope this treatment will reduce the number of people who go into such a severe stage, and hopefully the number of people who die from Covid-19 can be kept to a minimum.”
But he noted that the eventual use of the drug, and who it will be administered to, will depend on the outcome of the Phase 1 clinical safety trial, which will take about 6 weeks. Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority granted approval for the trial on Monday. The trial, which will be conducted by SingHealth’s investigational medicine unit, will focus on evaluating the safety, tolerability and “pharmacokinetics,” the way the body reacts to the drug. If proven safe the drug will still have to undergo more tests before it can be used in real-life clinical settings, and that process could take months.
This is the first time an in-human trial for a Covid-19 treatment has been approved in Singapore. Presently, there is no proven antibody-based treatment for Covid-19, nor any licensed vaccine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai Red Cross donates millions of cloth face masks
The Thai Red Cross donated millions of cloth masks to protect health volunteers and Thailand Post workers from a possible return of the coronavirus. Red Cross chapters throughout Thailand will distribute around 7 million masks to the public.
Around 2 million of the masks will go to Village Health Volunteers, a longtime charity group that helps people in remote areas of Thailand. The volunteers were deemed “unsung heroes” by a World Health Organisation representative for Thailand, noting their work for educating villagers about Covid-19 and monitoring their health. 100,000 masks will be donated to Thailand Post delivery persons.
SOURCE:Thai Red Cross
WHO expert calls comments on asymptomatic virus transmission a “misunderstanding”
After stirring some controversy with comments about asymptomatic transmission of the virus being “very rare”, a World Health Organisation Covid-19 expert has rushed to explain herself. In a Q&A session on social media, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, says there is no definitive answer yet as to whether or not such transmission is rare but indicated that real world data showed this could be the case.
The WHO says studies indicate up to 40% of infections could be spread by asymptomatic carriers, in other words, those who have the virus but display no symptoms.
Dr. Van Kerkhove’s original comments at a press briefing earlier this week, about the rarity of such transmission, were based on a small number of unpublished studies that tracked the contacts of asymptomatic carriers. She says her use of the words “very rare” was related to the individuals referenced in those studies, and not indicative of global transmission trends.
SOURCE: Reuters
Thai medic blasts World Health Organisation for face mask U-turn
A Thai doctor who specialises in respiratory conditions has slammed the World Health Organisation for doing an about-face on its policy on the use of face masks. Having originally declared there was no evidence cloth masks could help prevent the spread of Covid-19, the organisation is now advocating their use in public.
Dr. Manoon Leechawengwong’s criticism comes as the WHO also withdraws a claim that transmission of the virus by asymptomatic carriers is very rare. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, who made the original assertion at a WHO briefing, has now back-pedaled, saying her remarks were a misunderstanding and not representative of WHO policy.
The WHO’s new advice on the wearing of face masks comes after many countries (primarily Asian ones) were already doing so for months. A report in Nation Thailand says it’s not the first time the WHO has disagreed with Thailand on disease prevention. The Thai Public Health Ministry and Infectious Disease Association have previously defended the practice of spraying disinfectant to control the spread of disease, which the WHO opposes, calling it a danger to public health and the environment.
Dr. Manoon recalls an encounter he had with the organisation over 20 years ago, when they criticised his view on testing for drug sensitivity in tuberculosis patients.
“Back in 1997, the World Health Organisation stated that examining tuberculosis drug sensitivity in developing countries is useless and wasteful. I contested that position in 1998, saying Thailand needs to check. Not knowing the patient’s sensitivity to a drug may mean the doctor can’t use it, because otherwise the germ targeted could become more resistant and continue to spread to others. WHO representatives in Thailand at that time said my advice was irresponsible, pulling money from others’ budgets.”
Dr. Manoon went on to conduct his own research to help with tuberculosis treatment in government hospitals, with the WHO eventually changing its policy and recommending all countries carry out drug sensitivity tests before administering treatment. In 2012, the Wall Street Journal slammed the organisation for its original stance.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
