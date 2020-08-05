Senator questions the admission of US troops during state of emergency | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Senator questions the admission of US troops during state of emergency
A Thai senator is questioning the need for US troops to participate in joint exercises with their Thai counterparts while a state of emergency is still in place in the country. The emergency decree was extended for the third time at the end of July and is now set to expire at the end of this month.
Senator Kamnoon Sidhisamarn is questioning the admission of US troops during this period, saying the government’s own Covid-19 task force was not in favour of the move. According to a Thai PBS World report, Kamnoon has taken to Facebook to describe the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration as the command centre for managing the Covid-19 crisis in Thailand. With the pandemic showing no signs of abating around the globe, he says most Thai people accept the need for the CCSA, adding that they could have prevented 110 US troops from arriving in the country had they wanted to.
The troops have arrived in the Kingdom from Guam and Japan and will join their Thai counterparts in a joint exercise code-named, “Hanuman Guardian 20”. They have been tested on arrival and are now in mandatory state quarantine at hotels in Bangkok and the central province of Pathum Thani, at the expense of the US government.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open
Regional airlines are struggling to find any semblance of ‘new normal’ as they try to get their flight schedules settled for the next few months. With regional government’s unable to provide them timing for the lifting of border restrictions, and some re-closing borders, it has become a nightmare for the international carriers. Now Air Asia X, the international division of Air Asia, has closed reservations for all flights in its global distribution systems until October 31, 2021. But they claim it’s only a temporary measure “as it awaits clarity on travel bans and restrictions across Asia”. Airlineroute’s timetable and background information […]
Tourism
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
The thorny issue of dual pricing has raised its ugly head again, this time with the current offerings for hotels as Thailand slowly winds up its tourism industry again. Tourism and Sports Ministry, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, is asking hotels to offer “fair packages to expats and avoid price discrimination”. He said that there are 2 million foreign residents who would be able to travel domestically at this stage and contribute to a local revival of tourism before the borders are re-opened for general tourism. The ministry suggested that expats should be encouraged to travel domestically instead of heading out of Thailand as […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand have issued the “Notification on Conditions for Aircraft Permitted to Enter Thailand Version 3. UPDATE: The CAAT has listed 11 groups of Thai and non-Thai nationals (foreigners) permitted to enter Thailand. The groups consist of the following… (1) Thai nationals. (2) Persons with an exemption or persons being considered, permitted or invited by the Prime Minister, or the head of responsible persons accountable for resolving the state of emergency issues. (3) Persons on diplomatic or consular missions, or under international organisations, or representatives of foreign governments performing their […]
