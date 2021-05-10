image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Security tightened at Burmese border as Tachileik nightlife venues re-open

Maya Taylor

Published 

24 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Axel Drainville

Security patrols are being stepped up along the Thai-Burmese border amid reports that nightlife venues in Tachileik are set to re-open. The Burmese town is just across the border from Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. It hit the headlines late last year when a number of Thai nationals working in the town crossed back into Thailand illegally, bringing Covid-19 with them.

Most of the Thais were employed at the 1G1-7 Hotel, a luxury, 100 room, 4 storey hotel, located just 1.5 kilometres from the border checkpoint in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. Subsequent reports alleged that the venue was a centre for prostitution, operating as a high-class brothel for wealthy businessmen and the upper echelons of the Burmese military.

Now, with news of nightlife re-opening in Tachileik, border officials are on the lookout for Thais crossing illegally in the other direction, seeking work or gambling opportunities in Myanmar. It’s understood that an entertainment complex known as, “King Horse Fly Pub 6888”, is currently advertising job openings. The nightlife venue is only a kilometre from the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge checkpoint. Entertainment venues and casinos are also believed to be advertising that they’re open for business once more.

Nation Thailand reports that since April, border officials have apprehended illegal migrants from Myanmar on 13 occasions. 59 of those had made the journey from northern Myanmar, which shares a border with India.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Maya Taylor

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

303 staff under Thailand’s Transport Ministry contract Covid-19 in recent wave

Tanutam Thawan

Published

29 mins ago

on

Monday, May 10, 2021

By

Photo by Ministry of Transport

Over the past 2 months, 303 staff under the Transport Ministry, including minister Saksayam Chidchob, have contracted Covid-19. While infected staff just make up around 0.27% of the total staff under the ministry, more than 1,600 staff had to quarantine after coming in contact with an infected person.

The agency under the Transport Ministry with the most Covid-19 infections is the Airports of Thailand with 81 confirmed infections. 2 of those patients died after contracting Covid-19.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Association reported 53 Covid-19 cases, the State Railway of Thailand reported 35 cases, the Department of Highways reported 25 cases, the Port Authority of Thailand reported 22 cases, and the Expressway Authority of Thailand reported 17 cases.

Saksayam says 161 patients who work under the Transport Ministry are currently being treated for Covid-19 while 140 people have recovered.

“Another 1,640 officials, or 1.39% of total staff, had been quarantined as they had contact with persons who tested positive… Since March 1, the infection rate within the ministry is at 10.8 people per day on average, while the recovery rate is at 12.4 people per day, or about 15 % higher than the infection rate.”

The Transport Minister contracted Covid-19 early on in the recent wave of infections on April 7. Earlier reports say a member of Saksayam’s staff had tested positive for the virus after visiting a nightlife venue in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area. Most of the first Covid-19 clusters in the recent wave of infections were detected in the Thong Lor nightlife area.

Sakayam had been hospitalised in the Isaan province Buri Ram and was discharged on April 20. He then spent another 2 weeks in self-quarantine at home.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Third wave of Covid: CCSA blames patients for not speaking up

Avatar

Published

33 mins ago

on

Monday, May 10, 2021

By

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is blaming the latest virus wave on those patients who failed to speak up about their symptoms. The latest round of the virus has seen a total of 512 health workers in 57 provinces infected, with authorities saying the main cause of the spread was due to patients lying about their health conditions. The CCSA says 265 of those that were infected, were in contact with or provided treatment for infected patients.

The infected health workers’ average ages are around 30 years old, with 56% showing Covid symptoms. The rest were asymptomatic. 35% of the workers are nurses, while the rest are dentists, at 5%, and physicians, at 10%. Most of them, or 65% work in public hospitals, while 29% work in private hospitals. The CCSA says Bangkok saw the largest number of infected health workers at 137, while Trang had 47, Nakhon Pathom had 25, and Chon Buri had 34.

Today, Thailand is reporting 1,630 new, daily infections and 22 deaths over the past 24 hours. The only 5 imported Covid-19 cases yesterday were from neighbouring countries, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Authorities say that patrols will have to be stepped up at this time to control the illegal border crossings.

All 5 people caught were Thais who were were trying to cross back into Thailand without going through the border checkpoints. They’ve all been admitted to state hospitals.

Officials in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan have reported 115 new Covid-19 infections at a pineapple factory. 402 workers are now in quarantine, with a dedicated isolation facility set up within the factory, while the 115 patients are receiving medical treatment. Deputy provincial governor, Kittipong Sukpakun, says the quarantine facility will be in use for 14 days.

According to a Thai Residents report, most of the workers at the factory are Burmese nationals. In addition, there are 53 Thai workers on monthly contracts. The 402 workers in quarantine are considered high-risk. 202 of them live on-site, while the other 200 live outside of the factory complex. The makeshift quarantine area within the factory is off-limits to nearly everyone, with 24/7 security in place.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Over 400 workers quarantined as 115 Covid infections confirmed at pineapple factory

Maya Taylor

Published

39 mins ago

on

Monday, May 10, 2021

By

PHOTO: Flickr/Umstwit

Officials in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan have reported 115 new Covid-19 infections at a pineapple factory. 402 workers are now in quarantine, with a dedicated isolation facility set up within the factory, while the 115 patients are receiving medical treatment. Deputy provincial governor, Kittipong Sukpakun, says the quarantine facility will be in use for 14 days.

According to a Thai Residents report, most of the workers at the factory are Burmese nationals. In addition, there are 53 Thai workers on monthly contracts. The 402 workers in quarantine are considered high-risk. 202 of them live on-site, while the other 200 live outside of the factory complex. The makeshift quarantine area within the factory is off-limits to nearly everyone, with 24/7 security in place.

It’s understood the factory is located in the sub-district of Hin Lek Fai and village chief, Panya Konyai, says more infections related to the factory cluster may emerge. Panya has voiced concerns that the infection may spread to nearby villages, with residents waiting for updates from officials. He says it’s important clear information is provided, to avoid causing fear among villagers. In the interim, he has asked people to remain at home at all times and to continue adhering to measures such as mask-wearing, frequent hand-washing and social distancing.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Trending