303 staff under Thailand’s Transport Ministry contract Covid-19 in recent wave

Over the past 2 months, 303 staff under the Transport Ministry, including minister Saksayam Chidchob, have contracted Covid-19. While infected staff just make up around 0.27% of the total staff under the ministry, more than 1,600 staff had to quarantine after coming in contact with an infected person.

The agency under the Transport Ministry with the most Covid-19 infections is the Airports of Thailand with 81 confirmed infections. 2 of those patients died after contracting Covid-19.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Association reported 53 Covid-19 cases, the State Railway of Thailand reported 35 cases, the Department of Highways reported 25 cases, the Port Authority of Thailand reported 22 cases, and the Expressway Authority of Thailand reported 17 cases.

Saksayam says 161 patients who work under the Transport Ministry are currently being treated for Covid-19 while 140 people have recovered.

“Another 1,640 officials, or 1.39% of total staff, had been quarantined as they had contact with persons who tested positive… Since March 1, the infection rate within the ministry is at 10.8 people per day on average, while the recovery rate is at 12.4 people per day, or about 15 % higher than the infection rate.”

The Transport Minister contracted Covid-19 early on in the recent wave of infections on April 7. Earlier reports say a member of Saksayam’s staff had tested positive for the virus after visiting a nightlife venue in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area. Most of the first Covid-19 clusters in the recent wave of infections were detected in the Thong Lor nightlife area.

Sakayam had been hospitalised in the Isaan province Buri Ram and was discharged on April 20. He then spent another 2 weeks in self-quarantine at home.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

