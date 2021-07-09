Connect with us

Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi enters 14 day lockdown

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: david_merceron/Flickr

The Sankhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi, a western Thai province is locking down for 14 days and people are ordered to remain at home from 10 pm to 4 am to help prevent Covid outbreaks.

The order was signed by Governor Jirakiat Phumsawat, who also acts as chairman of the provincial communicable disease control committee. Other restrictions include barring the transport of all kinds of goods going through the Three Pagodas Pass checkpoint until July 22.

However, businesses that have already signed contracts for purchases or the transport of goods before the order came out are grandfathered in. Further, flea markets are also closed but fresh markets are not. If people have an emergency, they need to get permission from the district chief to leave home. Violators risk a maximum of 1 year in prison and/or a fine of 100,000 baht.

The district has seen Covid cases continue to rise. And, over in Mynamar’s Payatongsu sub-district, which is close by to the Sankhla Buri district, has also seen rising Covid cases, lately. This, in turn, made Sankhla Buri residents ask local authorities to impose a lockdown.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

