12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand

The strict rules and closed entertainment venues have discouraged many potential tourists from coming to the Phuket Sandbox just yet, but many who have arrived have expressed happiness to be enjoying the beauty of Thailand, even with the complex process and limitations on the ground. But predictably, one group of Sandboxers who have are in quarantine after one traveller tested positive for Covid-19 are ready to call it quits and are requesting to leave the Sandbox and return home.

When a man was confirmed on the July 6 Emirates flight from Dubai to have Covid-19, he was immediately admitted to a hospital, and the 13 other Sandbox passengers on his flight were transferred from their SHA Plus certified hotels to an Alternative Local Quarantine facility to be placed under observation for signs of Covid-19 infection.

Aside from the 13 other flight passengers, 7 more people like taxi drivers and hotel staff who were in close contact with the infected man have been contained in an ALQ as well. All 20 people in the ALQ facility have tested negatively for Covid-19 so far and will be tested again on their sixth day. Meanwhile, their health will be monitored.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office confirmed the situation and reassured everyone that they are following their disease control measures and are testing and containing any possible Covid-19 outbreak. They seek to keep confidence in the Sandbox and Phuket’s ability to reopen and keep people safe from the virus.

Meanwhile, 12 of the 13 foreign travellers now in quarantine have announced that they are attempting to leave Thailand and return home, presumably to Dubai where their Sandbox flight originated. Apparently not enjoying their ALQ accommodations, they will seek to depart Thailand.

The terms and conditions of the Phuket Sandbox dictate that all costs related to any Covid-19 measures and actions are completely the responsibility of the international traveller. So payment for the expenses of being in quarantine in an ALQ venue will be footed by the 12 Sandbox travellers. It is unclear if their required 14 days of SHA Plus hotel bookings will be refunded as well.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

