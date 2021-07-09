Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Sandbox tourists, some now in quarantine after Covid-19 exposure, posing for a selfie with PM Prayut, also in quarantine after Covid-19 exposure. (via Royal Thai Government)

The strict rules and closed entertainment venues have discouraged many potential tourists from coming to the Phuket Sandbox just yet, but many who have arrived have expressed happiness to be enjoying the beauty of Thailand, even with the complex process and limitations on the ground. But predictably, one group of Sandboxers who have are in quarantine after one traveller tested positive for Covid-19 are ready to call it quits and are requesting to leave the Sandbox and return home.

When a man was confirmed on the July 6 Emirates flight from Dubai to have Covid-19, he was immediately admitted to a hospital, and the 13 other Sandbox passengers on his flight were transferred from their SHA Plus certified hotels to an Alternative Local Quarantine facility to be placed under observation for signs of Covid-19 infection.

Aside from the 13 other flight passengers, 7 more people like taxi drivers and hotel staff who were in close contact with the infected man have been contained in an ALQ as well. All 20 people in the ALQ facility have tested negatively for Covid-19 so far and will be tested again on their sixth day. Meanwhile, their health will be monitored.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office confirmed the situation and reassured everyone that they are following their disease control measures and are testing and containing any possible Covid-19 outbreak. They seek to keep confidence in the Sandbox and Phuket’s ability to reopen and keep people safe from the virus.

Meanwhile, 12 of the 13 foreign travellers now in quarantine have announced that they are attempting to leave Thailand and return home, presumably to Dubai where their Sandbox flight originated. Apparently not enjoying their ALQ accommodations, they will seek to depart Thailand.

The terms and conditions of the Phuket Sandbox dictate that all costs related to any Covid-19 measures and actions are completely the responsibility of the international traveller. So payment for the expenses of being in quarantine in an ALQ venue will be footed by the 12 Sandbox travellers. It is unclear if their required 14 days of SHA Plus hotel bookings will be refunded as well.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 seconds ago

12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)56 mins ago

2 More schools close in Phuket after infections found
Bangkok1 hour ago

Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Best of2 hours ago

Top hotels in Bangkok’s city centre
Thailand2 hours ago

Samut Prakan plastics factory told to move
Crime3 hours ago

German fugitives to be extradited to face drug trafficking and production charges
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

67,000 Phuket residents try to register for Moderna, web portal crashes
Protests3 hours ago

Supreme Court rules against former red-shirt leader
Vietnam3 hours ago

Vietnam issues final extension of stay for stranded travellers
Product Reviews3 hours ago

The best smartwatches to buy in 2021
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 9,276 new infections and 72 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Bangkok’s Bumrungrad Hospital opens registration for Moderna vaccine
Thailand4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Ask Tim and Sumi ANYTHING, lockdown and Covid update with Caitlin
Economy4 hours ago

JP Morgan includes Thailand in 5 economies most at risk from Delta variant
Best of5 hours ago

Top 5 Korean Restaurants in Bangkok
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending