Samut Sakhon shrimp market, recent Covid-19 wave’s epicentre, is back open and bustling

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

31 mins ago

 on 

Samut Sakhon shrimp market, recent Covid-19 wave's epicentre, is back open and bustling
PHOTO: MGR Online
The Samut Sakhon seafood market, the epicentre of the recent wave of Covid-19 infections, has reopened. The Central Shrimp Market had been shut down, sealed off and sprayed down after hundreds of vendors, migrant workers and visitors were infected with the coronavirus. Now, 10 weeks later, the market at a fishing hub just southwest of Bangkok, is not only back open, it’s bustling.

A waiting area now has rows sectioned off by plastic dividers to ensure social distancing. Those bringing fish to the market to sell must take a queue card and sit in the proper seat. The seafood will also be now sorted on a raised platform.

Market operators, vendors and customers are required to follow disease control measures. Screening points are set to check all vehicles entering the area including trucks delivering seafood as well as vendors and customers.

Workers are required to wear face masks, gloves, rubber boots and rubber aprons. Members of the market must have documents from a recent health screening.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

  1. Avatar

    Anna

    Monday, March 1, 2021 at 5:10 pm

    Covid basically upgraded the factories, made a standard in food safety standards, and workers are legally registered even those who previously did not have a registration. I think this good …..

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

CCSA Update: 80 new Covid-19 cases, active infections on a downward slope

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Monday, March 1, 2021

By

CCSA Update: 80 new Covid-19 cases, active infections on a downward slope
PHOTO: Post Today

80 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing while 142 new cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has reported 26,031 coronavirus infections and 83 deaths.

There are currently 624 active Covid-19 infections, a record low for Thailand since the December outbreak at a Samut Sakhon seafood market. The number of active Covid-19 over the past month drastically dropped after health officials slowed down mass testing efforts in high risk areas.

Out of the 80 new cases reported today, 28 were exposed to the virus in areas considered to be at “high risk,” including 19 in Samut Sakhon, 3 in Tak, 2 in Nakhon Pathom, 2 in Bangkok, 1 in Chon Buri and 1 in Ratchaburi.

36 cases were detected through proactive testing, including 35 cases in Pathum Thani and 1 in Nonthaburi.

The other 16 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.

CCSA Update: 80 new Covid-19 cases, active infections on a downward slope

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of February 28, according to Worldometers.

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of February 28, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Thai PM says Covid-19 jab is safe, urges people to get vaccinated

Maya Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

Monday, March 1, 2021

By

Thai PM says Covid-19 jab is safe, urges people to get vaccinated
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has assured people the Covid-19 vaccine is safe as he called on citizens to get vaccinated. Nation Thailand reports that the PM was speaking at a vaccination drive taking place at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, in the central province of Nonthaburi.

It’s understood Prayut himself will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, having been deemed too old for China’s Sinovac jab. However, it is unclear when he might be vaccinated, with the delay put down to issues with the AstraZeneca paperwork.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was the first person in Thailand to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, when he got the Sinovac jab yesterday. It’s understood he has not experienced any adverse reaction. A number of other politicians and prominent medics also got the vaccine, including Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control and the Public Health Deputy Minister Sathit Pitutecha.

The PM says the vaccines are safe and is calling on everyone to get inoculated when the time comes.

“The government and medical personnel have overcome this crisis many times so far. This shows that Thailand can contain the spread of Covid-19 effectively.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Survey shows growing acceptance of Covid-19 vaccines in some countries

Maya Taylor

Published

7 hours ago

on

Monday, March 1, 2021

By

Survey shows growing acceptance of Covid-19 vaccines in some countries
PHOTO: Pixabay

A survey of 6 countries shows that the number of people willing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is on the rise. The poll, conducted by the international consultancy KekstCNC, indicates that the number of people willing to be vaccinated has risen since last year. The countries that took part were the US, the UK, France, Germany, Japan, and Sweden, with all reporting a similar trend.

The highest percentage in favour of vaccination was in the UK, where mass vaccination is well underway. 89% of those surveyed say they’re in favour of being vaccinated, an increase on December’s figure of 70%.

Sweden’s percentage of those in favour of vaccination rose to 76%, from 53% in December. In the US, it was 64%, up from December’s 58%, in Germany, 73% favour vaccination, up from 63%, and in Japan, the percentage is 64%, up from 50% in December.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the numbers were lowest in vaccine-sceptical France, with 59% in favour of the vaccine. However, this is a significant rise from December’s 40%.

In some countries, people were critical of the vaccine rollout, but 76% of people in the UK feel the government has done well. In the US, only 32% are happy with the vaccine rollout, in Germany and Japan it’s 28%, 22% in France and just 20% in Sweden. Both the UK and Israel are seen as having the most success with the rollout of their vaccine programmes.

Covid-19 has now killed 2,543,285 people and infected 114,686,933 around the world since the start of the pandemic in December 2019. The US has recorded the highest number of deaths, at 525,776.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

