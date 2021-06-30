Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Rayong governor orders nightly beach closures to curb the spread of Covid-19

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Starting today, all beaches on the coastal province Rayong, near Pattaya, will be closed to the public during the night and early morning hours. The beach closures are an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after the province reported an uptick in infections.

Rayong governor Charnna Iamsaeng signed an order earlier this week to close the beaches from 8pm to 5am every day. The order goes into effect today.

In the recent wave of infections, health officials have recorded 1,618 Covid-19 cases in Rayong, including 41 cases confirmed yesterday. A total of 2,201 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the province since the start of the pandemic last year.

In the neighbouring coastal province Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, beaches are also closed to the public to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Bangsaen Beach is closed from 8pm to 4am every day after repeated reports of people gathering on the beach at night to drink and party, violating disease control measures. The Royal Thai Navy also closed beaches in the province’s naval area.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

