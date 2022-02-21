Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Provincial governors ordered to ramp up disease controls as Covid cases surge

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thai Embassy

Bangkok has ordered all provinces to ramp up their Covid-19 prevention measures as infections continue to surge across the kingdom. The Bangkok Post reports that Sutthipong Chucharoen, a senior official at the Interior Ministry, has instructed all provinces to up their game when it comes to curbing the spread of the virus. Sutthipong says all officials, from village heads to provincial governors, must come together to monitor the infection rate in their provinces, particularly those that border neighbouring countries.

The order was issued yesterday, after daily new infections climbed for the sixth day in a row. The government wants provincial officials to have a plan in place for any worsening of the Covid situation. Between January 1 and February 13, Thailand reported 360,380 cases of community transmission, averaging around 8,000 a day. However, since then, the number has skyrocketed, going from 14,177 last Monday to 18,953 yesterday. The daily reports do not include results from antigen test kits, which need a follow-up PCR test before being confirmed as a Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, one of the country’s top virologists says Thailand could see 100,000 cases a day, based on the rapid spread of the Omicron sub-variant, BA.2. Dr Yong Poovorawan says the sub-variant has led to daily infections of 15,000 in Singapore, where the population is a tenth that of Thailand. He goes on to say that the Omicron wave has not yet reached its peak in Thailand, as it has done in Europe and the US. Until it does, cases will continue to rise, before eventually levelling off and beginning to drop.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    oldschooler
    2022-02-21 14:08
    1 hour ago, Stonker said: Last time I checked, the point you were making was: The point I'm making is that in my view Thais don't think "saying the words is all it takes" and they don't see that as…
    image
    Stonker
    2022-02-21 14:15
    7 minutes ago, oldschooler said: Afraid Stonker has again on balance beaten me down ( sorry, “persuaded”) with facts, logic & rational conclusions, at least to point of being “unsure” over my own alternative fact- based rational view to now,…
    image
    vlad
    2022-02-21 14:24
    19 minutes ago, Stonker said: You mean "the same" with ten times as many people dead or suffering from Long Covid, and ten times as many still dying? I'm not sure that would go down too well ..... Yep we…
    image
    oldschooler
    2022-02-21 14:27
    46 minutes ago, Stonker said: You think they did, @King Cotton? Or are the 'rolling eyes' for that just out of habit now? One adult /one voteDemocracy just doesn’t work in an uneducated monarch - worshipping undeveloped collectively -minded country…
    image
    Soidog
    2022-02-21 14:33
    32 minutes ago, Stonker said: Getting constantly personal really doesn't add anything if you're genuinely trying to have a rational debate, although evidently some (or at least one) thrives on it and it now seems to be par for the…
    Maya Taylor

    A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

