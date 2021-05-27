Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket Gov issues English letter urging Covid-19 compliance
This afternoon Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew issued a direct letter, apparently aimed at foreigners. The letter urged that everyone comply with the island’s Covid-19 restrictions to try to eliminate the virus. The letter is a formal request marked urgent, written in English implying that it is directed at foreigners, issued by the Directing Division of the Phuket Governor’s office at Phuket Provincial Hall.
The letter was first obtained by The Phuket News, which noted as of publication, the letter had not been published yet by PR Phuket, the official Public Relations Department, nor the Official Covid-19 Information Centre Phuket, the channel Phuket’s Ministry of Interior usually disseminates information. Governor Narong heads the Ministry of the Interior.
The letter directly addresses the General and Honorary Consuls in Phuket, pleading with them to work with their citizens to stop gatherings and follow Covid-19 restrictions. It also reminds violators that violators face fines and jail time, but stops short of the threat of deportation for foreigners that was brought up in the April 27 meeting on the issue that is referenced in the letter.
The letter is published in its entirety, with original grammatic errors:
|
Subject: Requesting for cooperation to prevent spreading of COVID-19 disease
Reference to the meeting between the Governor of Phuket and General Consuls and Honorary Consuls in Phuket dated on April 27, 2021 at Phuket Provincial Hall. Phuket province has received the reports that many foreigners who recently live in Phuket infected by the COVID-19 disease. This situation is considered a serious case which leads to sorrowfulness of the province.
Many cases of COVID-19 infections have derived from any party organizing, thus, Phuket province seeks cooperation from General Consuls and Honorary consuls in Phuket to monitor and inform or advice your own citizens avoiding to gather in large group to hold or involve in any types of parties which violate the Order of Phuket Province. Any persons who violate or fail to comply with Phuket regulations will be fined or receive a jail sentence, or both.
I hope that COVID-19 will be halted if our cooperation grows together. For more details, please feel free to contact my officials at the provincial phone number.
Sincerely Yours,
Narong Woonciew
The Governor of Phuket Province
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Melbourne, Australia on week-long Covid-19 lockdown
Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, has just gone into a sudden 7-day Covid-19 lockdown, after a recent outbreak. The city of 5 million people has new stay at home orders today for the next week, going into effect at midnight tonight and lasts until June 3. The lockdown will not just affect the city of Melbourne but the entire Victoria state.
During the lockdown, people are instructed to stay at home except for essential work, healthcare, getting food and necessary supplies, and getting Covid-19 vaccines.
The lockdown comes on the heels of a new Coronavirus cluster that has grown to 26 people over the week, with 12 new cases diagnosed yesterday. The new infections were found in several nightclubs, 2 Aussie football matches, and a medieval battle reenactment, and now 150 locations are suspected of being possible Covid-19 exposure sites after thorough contact tracing. The tracing identified over 10,000 people who may have come in contact with an infected person or with a person in proximity to an infected person.
Melbourne had recently reimposed Covid-19 restrictions for residents like mandatory masks in restaurants, hotels and indoor businesses, and limits on the size of gatherings allowed. The lockdown has been put in effect after evidence that the new cases are of a highly infectious strain moving much faster than previous outbreaks in Australia.
This new outbreak was traced to a local man returning from overseas, who tested negative after quarantine in South Australia, but then tested positive 6 days later. The Covid-19 infection appears to be the Indian variant, known for its rapid spread.
Australia has been fast to contain outbreaks with lockdowns but has been criticised for its slow vaccine rollout, with just 3.7 jabs given so far in a country with 25 million inhabitants. Homes for the elderly where hundreds died in outbreaks last year still have not been vaccinated. Government opposition is calling for a complete overhaul of the mass vaccination systems.
While Victoria is the second smallest state by area, it is the most densely populated region of Australia, with 6.6 million residents now in lockdown, the majority of which live in the greater Melbourne area. It is second in population only to New South Wales, home to the most populous city in Australia, Sydney. With that many people, it is home to 90% of Australia’s total Covid-19 deaths.
Victoria hadn’t seen new Covid-19 infections for 3 months previous to this new outbreak that led to the lockdown. Australia had done relatively well during the pandemic due to strong lockdowns, strict Covid-19 safety regulations, and active contact tracing.
SOURCE: Reuters and Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Water monitor lizard blood studied in Thailand for potential to treat cancer and Covid-19
Asian water monitor lizard blood is being researched in Thailand for its medicinal properties and its potential to treat cancer and even Covid-19. The Thai government granted the Mahidol University permission to collect blood samples from the protected species and study proteins in the blood that contribute to the lizard’s immune defence.
The large lizards, sometimes reaching 1.5 metres in size, have a strong immune system, allowing them to live in polluted water and eat decaying animals, according to a professor at the Mahidol University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. While researchers say the proteins in the lizard’s blood inhibit the growth of cancer cells and some bacteria, more studies need to be done to see if the healthy cells in humans are affected by the reptile blood.
The initial study is set to be completed by the end of the year. Researchers will test whether the blood can combat different viruses such as the avian flu and Covid-19.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 of the 62 people arrested at Bangkok sex party test positive for Covid-19
2 or the 62 people who were arrested at the alleged drug and sex party in Bangkok have tested positive for Covid-19. Large gatherings are prohibited in Bangkok, particularly those where people are in “close contact,” to prevent the spread of the virus. Reports say the large gathering at the Faros Sauna was a “chemsex” event involving drugs to enhance sex.
Following the positive Covid-19 results, all of the 30 officers who raided the venue on Saturday night were tested for the virus on Tuesday. The results have not been released yet. The Wang Thong Lang district police station was also disinfected as an extra precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Officers say they found methamphetamine and used condoms during the raid. Partygoers and the venue’s staff face charges for violating disease control measures. Half of them tested positive for drugs and police say those people face additional drug charges.
The venue “claims to be the largest gay sauna in Southeast Asia,” according to travelgay.com. The venue has a jacuzzi, dry sauna, swimming pool, gym, dark room, private cabins, karaoke, dancing room, and a restaurant.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with hundreds of new Covid-19 cases recorded each day. Most of the recent infections have been concentrated in crowded areas such as slum neighbourhoods, prisons, markets and construction camps.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
