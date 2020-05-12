Phuket bus driver shares government quarantine facility with coffin | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket bus driver shares government quarantine facility with coffin
A bus driver who left Phuket to return to his home city of Trang was left feeling a little, well, uneasy when he realised he would be sharing his government quarantine facilities with a coffin. Were the authorities just ‘planning ahead’? Or just a ‘whoops’ moment?
The man had left Phuket as part of the exodus of some 50,000 people who headed back to their home provinces after realising there would be no work on the holiday island in the short to medium term.
Khaosod English reports that 27 year old Rittichai On-chart was quarantined at the Wat Phra Puttakosi temple, currently being used by authorities to quarantine arrivals from Phuket in the southern province. When he realised there was a coffin in his room, he took to social media to post photos (as you do), which were widely shared by netizens.
Photo: Khaosod English
Officials say the monks have always kept the coffin in that room as there is no space elsewhere in the temple, with local administrator Sittichai Chankrong saying anyone housed in the room should not read anything sinister into it. However, after the story took off on social media, officials released Rittichai early, allowing him to self-isolate at home instead.
It’s understood the coffin has now been moved into a far corner of the room and covered with a sheet to avoid worrying any more arrivals from Phuket.
NOTE: If you have to be quarantined at a temple in Trang just have a look under sheet in the corner of the room!
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Checkpoint-tech introduced at the Phuket road entry point
Today 10 million baht was donated to the Tha Chatchai checkpoint (at the northern road entry on the island) for a new project called “Phuket Smart Check Point”. The project is aimed to support the islands’ reopening measures and help conduct screenings for high-risk groups.
Not only will the project be used for Covid-19-related issues but the project will also include scanning for suspect vehicles involved in crimes.
The new hi-tech checkpoint will add a new layer of privacy intrusion and complexity when travellers merely want to cross over Sarasin Bridge.
The Phuket Smart Check Point will have 5 major objectives…
1. Help increase the efficiency of screening people and to reduce traffic congestion at the checkpoint
2. To increase the convenience for travellers, by registering personal information before entering Phuket via the website or application. If you have registered you will be allowed free travel in and out without any restrictions. (Registration points will be located before the entrance of the Tha Chatchai Checkpoint, for those who didn’t register in advance.)
3. Collection of information and data about travellers coming to the island.
4. An application that can be used as a tracking device allowing authorities to see where your current location is in the province.
5. By providing personal databases with the Department of Provincial Administration will allow authorities to prevent and suppress illegal activities.
The private sector, together with the Phuket Police Authorities, have jointly funded the Smart Check Point.
General Roongroj says…
“The Phuket Smart Check Point system will help build confidence among people that the screening system and tracking system, preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus and reduce the screening time down to just 15 seconds per person.”
“There is also a temperature measurement system with a facial recognition detection system connected with the public health database in the case of a traveller has contracted the Covid-19 virus, the officers will be alerted at the checkpoints along with National Emergency Notification Center staff. This is in order to be able to coordinate the relevant parts immediately.”
“They newly Smart Checkp Point also linking with the arrest warrant database to reveal anyone involved in crimes. This includes suspicious vehicles, if detected a notification will be sent to a nearby police officer to proceed immediately.”
“This will eventually lead to Phuket being one of the safest tourist destinations in Thailand.”
The Thaiger predicts there will be massive push-back on all this identification, tracking and tracing technology and, far from providing “peace of mind”, will more likely be a deterrent for people to travel to the island.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News | Mgronline
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Major slump in tourists expected this year
It’s not looking to good for Thailand’s tourism industry. This year will have the lowest numbers the country has seen in over a decade, and that’s assuming there’s some reopenings for international travel sometime later in the year.
With the coronavirus pandemic freezing up international travel, the number of foreign tourists are expected to fall by 65% this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, TAT.
Only 14 to 16 million foreign visitors are predicted this year, a dramatic drop from last year’s 39.8 million, TAT says. That’s down by two-thirds which is the lowest it’s been in 14 years. Thailand’s tourism industry is estimated to make up to 20% when all the jobs associated with the broader tourism and hospitality industries are added together.
The TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters that the best case scenario is that domestic tourism will start to improve in June or July, while foreign visitors should come in around October.
That might be wishful thinking considering Thai schools are starting back up in July, some already starting with online classes, and no holiday break planned for the school year’s 8-month new “mega term”. Economists estimate families probably won’t be doing much traveling and will have little disposable income available anyway.
Future travel restrictions will have an impact on any projected numbers, but it’s unclear what those would be. For now, incoming commercial flights are still banned until at least the end of the month to help contain the Covid-19 virus.
Bottomline, predictions are very difficult at the moment as there are so many variable factors – the major one will be tourists’ willingness, or ability, to afford any travel following the huge impact of the pandemic. Also, some countries are still in the midst of their first wave of outbreaks.
SOURCE: Reuters | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 12
Today at the daily press conference led by Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, the regular spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, he reported only 2 new Covid-19 cases bringing the national total in Thailand to 3,017 cases. No additional deaths were reported keeping the accumulated toll at 56 cases.
Both confirmed cases were reported to have lived in the same house as previously confirmed cases.
The first case was a 19 year old Thai woman who lived in Bangkok and had a history of close contact with confirmed cases in her family. She fell sick with a fever and diarrhoea on May 5 and then tested positive for the disease when checked into hospital.
The second case was a 51 year old Thai woman who lives in Narathiwat (southern Thailand) and has a history of close contact with a confirmed case. She had mild symptoms and was detected through general testing in her community.
2 previously infected patients were this morning officially discharged from hospital leaving the total number of recovered cases at 2,798.
163 patients remain in hospitals receiving medical treatment related to Covid-19.
Taweesin also reported the number of Thai provinces without any new Covid-19 case in the past 4 weeks rose by 4 to 50. Newly included provinces included in the list were Loei, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga and Satun. There are 76 provinces in Thailand.
Although Phuket had 7 consecutive days without any new cases, on May 10 there were 4 new cases discovered, breaking the streak, but the last two days have been case-free. Read more HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Pattaya News
