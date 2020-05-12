6 arrests after attack on Pattaya shop owner and family for refusing to sell alcohol – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Pattaya
6 arrests after attack on Pattaya shop owner and family for refusing to sell alcohol – VIDEO
Six curfew-breakers have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Pattaya shop owner and his family, as well as damage to their business and car, on Saturday night. The shop owner had refused to sell the perpetrators alcohol as it was after the curfew, with a further ban on alcohol sales after 6pm in Chon Buri province.
The Pattaya News reports that 6 Thai men are now in custody following the assault on Saturday night. They range in age from 14 – 33, and include 27 year old Tae Narktongin, along with Piya Nakam and Yuttana Kleabbua, both 33 years old. The identity of the other alleged attackers is being withheld as it is understood they are all under 18.
Photo: The Pattaya News
All six are accused of attacking Somkit Pumonna and his family after he refused to sell them alcohol, telling them they should go home as they were in violation of the national curfew. It’s understood his shop was closed at the time but as it is also the man’s home. He was on the premises with his wife, daughter and 2 grandchildren, when Tae and one of the younger boys arrived and asked to buy alcohol.
Reports say an argument broke out between the men and the shop owner, but from there on, there appears to be two sides to the story. Tae and the young boy claim the shop owner attacked first, saying he pulled a knife on Tae. The shop-keeper denies this, saying Tae and the young boy left, returning a short time later with 4 accomplices. He says they then proceeded to smash up his shop and car, with the family forced to spend the night elsewhere.
(You can watch the video below and make up your own mind)
Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident in order to get at the truth. They say wounds on one of the suspect’s arms would indicate injury of some kind but can’t say at this time that he was attacked first as claimed.
All six face charges of violating the national curfew, which carries a penalty of up to 2 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht. They may face additional charges, pending the outcome of the police investigation.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
สุดเย้ยกฎหมาย ชักปืนจ่อคนแก่-เจ้าของร้าน
สุดเย้ยกฎหมาย แก๊งโจ๋รุมสกรัมคู่อริ ชักปืนจ่อคนแก่-เจ้าของร้าน ปืนจ่อหัว / เป็นอีกเหตุการณ์สุดอุกอาจ เมื่อผู้ใช้เฟซบุ๊กรายหนึ่งเผยแพร่คลิปเหตุการณ์ที่กลุ่มวัยรุ่นรุมทำร้ายคู่อริ ที่นั่งอยู่บริเวณหน้าร้านขายของชำ ก่อนบุกเข้ามาในบ้าน แล้วใช้ปืนจ่อคนแก่และเจ้าของบ้านด้วย
Posted by ข่าวด่วนก่อนใคร on Sunday, December 9, 2018
Crime
Fake survey promises gifts from the Thailand Post
“Your chance to win… ” tends to be too good to be true, every time. Go with your gut if you come across a chance to earn a free gift from the Thailand Post. It’s fake.
An internet scam, posing as the country’s mail carrier, is luring people in with gifts such as smartphones and vouchers. Thailand Post, for their part, says they have not organised any gift give-aways, or are conducting an online questionnaire requiring users to fill in their personal information.
The Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand shared a post on their Facebook page yesterday warning people about the scheme. They posted a screenshot of the fake survey which is written in Thai and uses the Thailand Post logo.
The centre, which is run by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, contacted the post office and confirmed that they have nothing to do with the survey that’s floating around the Internet.
So, just a reminder, don’t share your personal information online unless you know where it’s going. And watch out for those dodgy posts from the local post offering gifts and getting you to fill in a questionnaire.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
A 16 year old girl has now come forward in Mukdahan school rape case
Three of the teachers, suspected in a gang rape case against a 14 year old girl at a school in Mukdahan province in Thailand’s northeast are now likely to face charges for the sexual assault of a 16 year old student as well. The teenager has been placed into the custody of the ministry of Social Development and Human Security.
Both victims were reportedly raped on a number of occasions over a one-year period starting in March 2019.
The public school has suspended 5 teachers who stand accused of repeated sexual assaults against the 14 year old girl. The 3 teachers facing additional charges are Wipoj Saensuk, Anupap Banjong and Yutthana Phuthanonnok.
Chana Summat, director from the Obec-Student Protection and Rescue Centre, says that the teachers had not yet been found guilty of rape but they had been dismissed according to procedures.
The 16 year old victim, from the same school, is acting as a witness in the first gang rape case against the younger student. She told police that she had been raped by some of the suspects accused in the other case. Investigating police say the information provided corroborated that given by the younger victim.
A child psychologist, looking after the girl’s welfare, says she has been given sedatives and psychological counselling.
“While the girl does not come from a poor family, her parents are divorced.”
Police learned that the teachers allegedly threatened to make the girl repeat classes if she refused to have sex with them. The girl dared not tell anyone about the incidents until her grandmother learned about them.
The alleged gang rape case sparked national outrage when the grandmother of the 14 year old girl filed a criminal complaint last week. So far, police had pressed charges against five teachers and two male alumni. All have denied the charges against them. The suspects surrendered to police and were sent to court, where they were released on bail of 200,000 baht each pending further investigation.
Police investigators scoured four sites connected with the alleged crimes including the school gym, the volleyball court, the teacher rooms and their private residences. Investigators report they had recovered used condoms and a number of empty liquor bottles.
He said the police are prepared to take the victims and witnesses into protective custody in the event of witness intimidation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Man kills Buddhist monk in a fit of anger in Lampang
A Buddhist monk was killed last week after he spoke up about a man’s drinking habits. Villagers in Lampang found the body of 69 year old Phra Bundhit Prom-iam over the weekend in his pick-up truck. His body was decaying and “gave off a strong smell”.
As police investigated the incident, evidence led them to 44 year old Sakol Pumthong who eventually admitted to shooting the monk. There was a re-enactment at the crime scene yesterday.
Pumthong’s wife had allegedly kicked him out of the house because of his drinking habits. He moved into a hut with the monk where he stayed for 10 days. The monk gave him food and water, but was stern with Pumthong about his excessive drinking habit.
In a fit of anger, Pumthong told police he took a rifle from the monk’s hut and waited for the monk to return to the area. As the monk came back to the pick-up truck, Pumthong fired the gun through the side window, striking the monk in the head.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
