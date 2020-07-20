Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
“…keeping the economy functioning is of secondary importance.”
5 move groups are expected to be allowed into Thailand as the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration rolls out Phase 6 of the -reopenings’ this week. The groups would include migrant workers and some foreigners. A meeting was held yesterday where the next phase of reopening Thailand was discussed which will be considered by the CCSA later this week.
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin says that Phase 6 would allow migrant construction workers and those working in the food export industry, foreign visitors who are involved in trade exhibitions, foreigner involved in film production and travellers who are members of the Thailand Elite Card scheme.
He went on to insist that the government is still putting public health and safety at the top of the list, while “keeping the economy functioning is of secondary importance”.
“Checks by officials have found that operators of businesses that are in the “red” or high-risk category and which have been allowed to reopen have cooperated and complied with disease control guidelines.”
About the current emergency decree, which is set to end on July 31, Dr. Taweesilp said the CCSA is evaluating “every angle of the situation” based on information on national security, public health and the economic impacts. Dr. Taweesilp denies a bizarre social media claim that the government is allowing infected people from abroad, including Thai returnees and foreigners, to enter the country “for a reason to deter anti-government protests”.
“The Mam Pho Dam Facebook page has spread a rumour that “a plot is under way to import infected people” to trigger a second small wave of infections and extend the emergency decree to prevent student protests,” he said according to the Bangkok Post.
Cherdkiat Atthakor, a spokesperson for the Thai foreign ministry, says they’ve been informed by the Thai embassy in Russia that 102 Thai labourers based in Uzbekistan want to return to Thailand, were tested and clear to fly.
Last Friday, 1,374 more people were tested in Rayong. 1,369 have already returned negative results while the test results of another 5 are still pending. Thai media and social media went into meltdown over the occurrence of an Egyptian soldier who had been allowed to wander around Rayong shopping centres for a few hours, on a stay-over between China and his return to Egypt. Hotels reported that 95% of their booking were cancelled over the last weekend because of the fallout from the media and community reaction.
Overall, more than 5,000 people in Rayong have tested negative as the government swooped into the area to contain the situation and quell people’s fears that the Russian may have infected others during his stay. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha even scheduled a visit to the province to help allay fears.
Back in Bangkok, a total of 364 people at the One X condominium building have tested negative for Covid-19 after a diplomat’s daughter was admitted to hospital after returning a positive Covid-19 test.
Meanwhile, Suan Dusit Poll, the country’s biggest polling company, says that 94.5% of Thais want to continue to bar foreigners from re-entering the country to prevent a potential second wave of the coronavirus. Asked “how they felt after hearing about the two cases”, 52.2% of the survey respondents say they were “very worried”, 39.7% “fairly worried”, and 6.6% “slightly worried”.
The poll was carried out online from July 14-18 among 1,459 people.
According to the Suan Dusit poll, a large majority, 73.8% believe there’s a high chance Thailand would announce a second lockdown.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
GRAPHIC: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Medical expert says it may be weeks before Melbourne outbreak under control
As Australia’s second-largest city is in the middle of a second wave of the Covid-19 virus, a top medical expert says the outbreak will likely take weeks to control. Melbourne, in the southern state of Victoria, has been hit with a spike in new community-transmitted cases, recording 438 infections on Friday and even more over the weekend. Acting chief medical officer Paul Kelly says that even with a new lockdown and the mandatory wearing of masks in public spaces, the latest outbreak will take weeks to get under control. The ‘first wave hit Australia during the middle of March and […]
Pattaya
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
Despite the easing of nearly all restrictions imposed to suppress the Covid-19 virus, Thailand’s people are still very much feeling the lingering effect of the shutdown. An ongoing ban on nearly all international arrivals has crippled the tourism industry, meaning many nightlife venues in places like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket remain shut. A report in The Pattaya News shows the full extent of the economic toll in Pattaya, where unemployed and homeless people are being forced to take refuge in abandoned beer bar complexes, mostly in the Soi Buakhao area of the city. While some people were struggling financially prior […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening
The spokesman for Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, says that despite his initial concerns, there has been no new spike in virus cases following the re-opening of the country’s nightlife. While discussing phase 5 of the easing of Covid restrictions, Dr. Taweesin admits that many medical experts, including himself, had been uneasy about the move. However, he says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was anxious for people to return to work. In places like Pattaya, nearly 80% of businesses are in the entertainment and hospitality sector. Dr. Taweesin says that 2 and a half weeks after the re-opening […]
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
Indian national drowns while swimming at Pattaya beach
Medical expert says it may be weeks before Melbourne outbreak under control
Government stimulus package results in more than 3.6 million hotel bookings
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening
8 year old Krabi girl bitten by spider, likely venomous
Cambodian officials deny knowledge of Wanchalearms disappearance
Floods ravage north-eastern India and southern Nepal
A new generation of political voices are demanding to be heard
Pattaya students get toilet training
Emergency Decree, Phase 6 to be discussed in coming weeks: CCSA
Thailand tries 2-prong strategy to get perishables to China
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases found in state quarantine, no new deaths (July 19)
Sa Kaeo police nab 6 illegal migrants, Thai driver
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October
Thai government blames Egyptian embassy for Covid-19 positive air crew mess
Air Asia announces 2 new cross-country domestic routes into Hua Hin
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
- Business3 days ago
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
- Economy3 days ago
Somkid’s departure sees baht drop further
- Expats3 days ago
Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
- Bangkok4 days ago
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
- Business3 days ago
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand